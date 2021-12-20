 Skip to main content
South High's Sydney Hart reaches 1,000 points in win

Girls basketball: Amsterdam at South High

Amsterdam's Sydney Hoefs, right, fouls South High's Sydney Hart as she attempts a basket that would have been her 1,000th career point during Monday's girls basketball game in South Glens Falls. She later sank two free throws to hit the milestone.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls junior Sydney Hart reached 1,000 points for her career Monday night in the Bulldogs’ 52-41 girls basketball victory over Amsterdam.

South High improved to 5-1 in the Foothills Council, 5-3 overall with the win.

Hart reached 1,000 when she knocked down a pair of free throws with 6:34 left in the game, capping off a 12-2 Bulldogs run for a 47-32 lead. The game was stopped to recognize her achievement.

Hart finished with 20 points to lead South High, which also got 14 points and a whopping 24 rebounds from 6-foot-2 junior Kate McDonough. Alivia Killian added 12 points for the Bulldogs.

“It’s an incredible feat for a junior,” South High head coach Mike Wolfe said of Hart, who was pulled up to varsity halfway through her seventh-grade season. “The amount of work and time that this kid puts into the game, nobody deserves it more. ... 1,000 points is all about the team, and this is a special team.”

Wolfe praised Hart’s leadership and work ethic on and off the court, and added that because of the COVID-shortened season last year, “she’s really had only 2 1/2 years to do it.”

The Bulldogs had trailed Amsterdam 11-3 early before roaring back with a 14-5 run to seize a 17-16 lead in the second quarter. South High pulled away from a 25-23 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs’ decisive run was sparked by Hart’s back-to-back driving layups and a foul shot to end the third quarter up 40-32.

“(Assistant coach) Jason Thomas made some adjustments for us and the kids executed them, that really helped us out,” Wolfe said. “We have to come out with more fire and intensity, but once this team starts playing the way they’re capable of, they can play with anybody.”

Sydney Hoefs led Amsterdam with 18 points.

The Bulldogs’ only Foothills loss so far was to Queensbury.

South High 52, Amsterdam 41

Amsterdam

2P 3P FT TP

S. Cooper 0 0 0 0

A. DiCarlo 3 1 4 13

Sydney Hoefs 2 3 5 18

N. Agresta 0 0 0 0

S. Goodson 1 0 0 2

A. Stanavich 0 0 0 0

R. Sculco 0 0 0 0

K. Derrico 0 0 0 0

S. Lamont 0 1 0 3

B. Fransisco 2 0 1 5

Totals 8 5 10 41

South Glens Falls (5-1, 5-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Abbigail Newell 0 0 0 0

Bailee Wolfe 0 0 0 0

Kate McDonough 7 0 0 14

Sydney Hart 3 2 8 20

Rori Novack 1 0 0 2

Alivia Killian 0 4 0 12

Mary Fitzsimmons 1 0 0 2

Jade Maille 0 0 2 2

Elena Kennedy 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 6 10 52

Amsterdam 11 12 9 9 — 41

South High 6 19 15 12 — 52

Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 24 rebounds.

JV: South High, 38-34.

