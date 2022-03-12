 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South High's Hart named MVP of Foothills

Sydney Hart of South Glens Falls was named Most Valuable Player to lead the way on the Foothills Council All-Star team.

Foothills champion Queensbury put two players on the first team — Brigid Duffy and Kendra Ballard. Also on the first team are Jaden Wilson and Jaidyn Chest of Johnstown and  Sydney Hoefs of Amsterdam.

The second team is composed of Macey Koval (Schuylerville), Ashley Bordeaux (Glens Falls), Kaitlin McDonough (South High), Molly Russom (Broadalbin-Perth) and Shea Canavan (Queensbury).

