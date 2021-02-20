South High starts season with three straight wins

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — This isn’t the Foothills Council season they’d hoped for, but the South Glens Falls girls basketball team is making the most of it.
“We have too much experience to waste it,” first-year coach Mike Wolfe said. “Our goal is 12-and-oh. We go into every game like it’s our last.”
The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 with a 72-22 victory over Saratoga Catholic on Saturday in the hybrid Saratoga County league. None of their games has been close.
Wolfe, an assistant coach under Bill Hart the past two years, inherited a good team. The starting lineup has three seniors, including Hannah Breen (21 points on Saturday). Sydney Hart (22 points) is a sophomore who’s been playing since 7th grade. Kaitlin McDonough (13 points) is a 6-foot-1 sophomore center.
“I can’t even tell you how lucky I am,” Wolfe said. “I implemented a new offensive system and these kids bought in. In the past we lived and died at the 3-point line; today we didn’t have one 3-point shot made and we scored 72 points just by attacking the rim.”
The Bulldogs made 18 steals on Saturday and pulled away with a 19-2 second quarter.
They would have liked to have gone after the Foothills Council title this year, but the thrown-together Saratoga County league is better than the alternative — no basketball at all. Next up is a Tuesday game against Mechanicville that looks to be challenging.
“They’re happy to be out there playing right now and having the season they’re having,” Wolfe said.
South High 72, Spa Catholic 22
Saratoga Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Molly O’Reilly 1 1 0 5
Ashley Upson 2 1 3 10
Ryleigh Dempsey 1 0 1 3
Annie Naughton 0 0 2 2
Allison Motler 1 0 0 2
Totals 5 2 6 22
South Glens Falls (3-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 7 0 7 21
Sydney Hart 7 0 8 22
Kaitlin McDonough 6 0 1 13
Courtney Robarge 0 0 0 0
Haley Breen 3 0 0 6
Molly Rafferty 1 0 1 3
Sophia Hallenbeck 1 0 1 3
Mary Fitzsimmons 1 0 0 2
Jade Maille 1 0 0 2
Totals 27 0 18 72
Spa Catholic 11 2 7 2 — 22
South Glens Falls 16 19 17 20 — 72
Other stats: K. McDonough (SGF) 7 rebounds. J. Maille (SGF) 7 rebounds. S. Hart (SGF) 6 rebounds, 8 assists.