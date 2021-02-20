South High starts season with three straight wins

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — This isn’t the Foothills Council season they’d hoped for, but the South Glens Falls girls basketball team is making the most of it.

“We have too much experience to waste it,” first-year coach Mike Wolfe said. “Our goal is 12-and-oh. We go into every game like it’s our last.”

The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 with a 72-22 victory over Saratoga Catholic on Saturday in the hybrid Saratoga County league. None of their games has been close.

Wolfe, an assistant coach under Bill Hart the past two years, inherited a good team. The starting lineup has three seniors, including Hannah Breen (21 points on Saturday). Sydney Hart (22 points) is a sophomore who’s been playing since 7th grade. Kaitlin McDonough (13 points) is a 6-foot-1 sophomore center.

“I can’t even tell you how lucky I am,” Wolfe said. “I implemented a new offensive system and these kids bought in. In the past we lived and died at the 3-point line; today we didn’t have one 3-point shot made and we scored 72 points just by attacking the rim.”

The Bulldogs made 18 steals on Saturday and pulled away with a 19-2 second quarter.