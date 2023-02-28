TROY — One very rough quarter Tuesday in which nothing at all went right sent South Glens Falls home from the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.

Catholic Central erupted for a 23-3 run through the second quarter and the second-seeded Crusaders cruised to a 59-38 Class A semifinal victory at Hudson Valley Community College.

The sixth-seeded Bulldogs had jumped out to a 12-3 first-quarter lead, but CCHS' physical play completely took South High out of its game in the second. The Bulldogs were pressured into 10 turnovers and 0-for-8 shooting from the floor.

"We followed our game plan in the first quarter, we got them on the ropes, we were up 12-3 — I felt we understood the game plan," said South High coach Mike Wolfe, whose team finished its season at 19-4. "Obviously they're a very good team, they're not going to go away. We never fully recovered from that second quarter."

"We had some defensive breakdowns — we're so young, it's overwhelming sometimes," said senior center Kate McDonough, who finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. "(The second quarter) was a little rough, but I'm not going to back down from anyone. No matter what you throw at us, we're going to give it right back and keep battling. We're going to fight to the end."

The Crusaders (19-2) poured it on in the third quarter, opening a 40-22 lead and closing the period with back-to-back 3-pointers by El'Dior Dobere and Gabriella DiBacco for a 46-26 edge.

Dobere led five CCHS players in double figures with 12 points. DiBacco and Angelena Giuliano added 11 points apiece, and Tanavia Turpin and Akarri Gadded each had 10.

South High kept battling back, as freshman Jordan Wolfe finished with 15 points and senior Alivia Killian added 10.

"Our transition defense was going to have to be on point, and we had to limit their second and third chance opportunities around the basket, and I thought we did that in the first quarter," Mike Wolfe said. "Once it got more physical, that led to some composure issues. … Other than that second quarter, we gave them a fight."

The Bulldogs finished the season with a share of the Foothills Council title, despite missing standout point guard Sydney Hart, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in December, and fellow senior Sophie Hallenbeck to a shoulder injury three weeks ago.

"We're young, but we've been resilient all year long," Mike Wolfe said. "We lost two seniors, including arguably the best player to ever come through our program in Sydney Hart, and we were still 19-3 going into this game. This senior group was so incredible, and our youth — with Bailee and Jordan Wolfe growing up right before our eyes — this season has been about never giving up, and that's what we've done all year."

"I'm so happy with everyone for playing so hard and stepping into roles that needed to be filled," said McDonough, who will play at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire next year. "I'm so proud of the younger kids stepping up, and we rallied around our injured players, that's why we were so successful."

