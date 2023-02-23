TROY — Jordan Wolfe’s driving layup with 12.1 seconds left capped a late rally as South Glens Falls beat Queensbury 45-41 in the Section II Girls Basketball victory on Thursday.

The quarterfinal upset sent the sixth-seeded Bulldogs on to the Class A semifinals on Tuesday against No. 2 seed Catholic Central at Hudson Valley Community College (4:30 p.m.).

Kate McDonough had a triple-double of 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks and Jordan Wolfe finished with 15 points for South High. But the Bulldogs didn’t score a field goal for almost five minutes to begin the fourth quarter and it looked like they were headed for defeat.

Queensbury, the third seed, had come back from a 19-11 halftime deficit and was within two points of the lead after three quarters. Shea Canavan (22 points) hit two 3-pointers, the second one a bank shot, that put the Spartans ahead 38-32.

After the teams traded baskets, Mary Fitzsimmons sank a pair of free throws for South High. Fitzsimmons then hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 32.2 seconds left, cutting Queensbury’s lead to one point.

Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard Scores from Thursday's sectional playoff games, updated as the night goes along.

“That shot by Mary Fitzsimmons was huge,” coach Michael Wolfe said, “and then the momentum carried over. Mary’s a kid, when her number’s called, she can knock down shots. She kills people in practice with her 3-point shots. She’s someone we have all the confidence in the world when it comes to taking a shot like that.”

Jordan Wolfe’s steal and layup made it a 41-40 game. Queensbury failed to inbound the ball on the ensuing play and Jordan Wolfe hit four more free throws in the final seconds.

The teams traded wins during the regular season, with Queensbury winning 42-15 when the teams met three weeks ago.

“We didn’t take care of the basketball in that game,” coach Wolfe said, “and we knew we had to get baskets in this game. We knew we could probably hold them to 40, but we were going to have to get more than that.”

South High improved to 19-3 and has won 11 of its last 12 games. Coach Wolfe said the Bulldogs’ strength of schedule and winning season helped them win Thursday’s game despite the late deficit.

“The fact that we went 17-3 during the regular season coming into this, having that may wins through the year, definitely helps,” Wolfe said. “Our game against Holy Names earlier in the season, that’s one of those games that helps prepare you for this.”

Class A Quarterfinal

SOUTH GLENS FALLS (19-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Bailee Wolfe 0 0 2 2

Jordan Wolfe 4 0 7 15

Kate McDonough 5 1 0 13

Alivia Killian 1 0 1 3

Mary Fitzsimmons 0 1 3 6

Jade Maille 3 0 0 6

Rori Novack 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 2 13 45

QUEENSBURY (13-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Kayla Zehr 3 0 0 6

Aislynn Dixon 1 0 0 2

Caleigh Johnson 1 0 0 2

Dyllan Ray 3 0 1 7

Shea Canavan 3 3 7 22

Liz Rowley 1 0 0 2

Sedona Jones 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 3 8 41

South High 8 11 9 17 — 45

Queensbury 6 5 15 15 — 41