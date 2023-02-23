TROY — South Glens Falls walked through the desert in the fourth quarter, a team thirsty for a basket. The Bulldogs went without a field goal for the first five minutes.

It looked like their season was over.

The Bulldogs clawed their way back into the game in the final minute and took the lead with 12.1 seconds left on Jordan Wolfe’s driving layup. South High went on to beat Foothills Council rival Queensbury 45-41 in the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

The quarterfinal upset sent the sixth-seeded Bulldogs through to the Class A semifinals on Tuesday against No. 2 seed Catholic Central at Hudson Valley Community College (4:30 p.m.).

Kate McDonough had a triple-double of 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks and Jordan Wolfe finished with 15 points for South High. But the Bulldogs were in big trouble with one minute left in regulation.

Queensbury, the third seed, had come back from a 19-11 halftime deficit and was within two points of the lead after three quarters. Shea Canavan hit two 3-pointers, the second one a bank shot, that put the Spartans ahead 38-32.

After the teams traded baskets, Mary Fitzsimmons sank a pair of free throws for South High with just under a minute left. Fitzsimmons then hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 32.2 seconds left, cutting Queensbury’s lead to one point.

“That shot by Mary Fitzsimmons was huge,” coach Michael Wolfe said, “and then the momentum carried over. Mary’s a kid, when her number’s called, she can knock down shots. She kills people in practice with her 3-point shots. She’s someone we have all the confidence in the world when it comes to taking a shot like that.”

Jordan Wolfe’s steal and layup then made it a 41-40 Bulldog lead.

Queensbury failed to inbound the ball on the ensuing play and Jordan Wolfe hit four more free throws in the final seconds to wrap up the South High victory.

The teams traded wins during the regular season, with Queensbury winning 42-15 when the teams met three weeks ago.

“We didn’t take care of the basketball in that game,” coach Wolfe said, “and we knew we had to get baskets in this game. We knew we could probably hold them to 40, but we were going to have to get more than that.”

Canavan finished with 22 points, seven steals, seven rebounds and five assist to lead the attack for Queensbury, which finishes the season 13-8.

South High improved to 19-3 and has won 11 of its last 12 games. Coach Wolfe said the Bulldogs’ strength of schedule and winning season helped them win Thursday’s game despite the late deficit.

“The fact that we went 17-3 during the regular season coming into this, having that may wins through the year, definitely helps,” he said. “Our game against Holy Names earlier in the season, that’s one of those games that helps prepare you for this.”

Class A Quarterfinal SOUTH GLENS FALLS (19-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Bailee Wolfe;0;0;2;2 Jordan Wolfe;4;0;7;15 Kate McDonough;5;1;0;13 Alivia Killian;1;0;1;3 Mary Fitzsimmons;0;1;3;6 Jade Maille;3;0;0;6 Rori Novack;0;0;0;0 Totals;13;2;13;45 QUEENSBURY (13-8) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Kayla Zehr;3;0;0;6 Aislynn Dixon;1;0;0;2 Caleigh Johnson;1;0;0;2 Dyllan Ray;3;0;1;7 Shea Canavan;3;3;7;22 Liz Rowley;1;0;0;2 Sedona Jones;0;0;0;0 Totals;12;3;8;41 South High;8;11;9;17 — 45 Queensbury;6;5;15;15 — 41