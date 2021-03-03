South Glens Falls girls pull away from Amsterdam

South Glens Falls had never beaten Amsterdam in girls basketball since the Rams became members of the Foothills Council.

But Tuesday night, the Bulldogs’ high-energy defense and aggressive offense gave them a convincing 59-48 victory over visiting Amsterdam in a showcase of unbeaten Foothills rivals.

“We were preparing for this all season,” said senior shooting guard Hannah Breen, who scored a game-high 26 points. “We weren’t expecting it, but we were prepared for it.”

Sophomore point guard Sydney Hart added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for South High, which improved to 7-0 in the pandemic-shortened season.

Hart made 10 of 11 foul shots in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away from a 36-32 third-quarter lead.

“Syd Hart played big down the stretch,” said Mike Wolfe, the Bulldogs’ first-year coach. “And sophomore Alivia Killian — who’s been out with shoulder problems and joined us late — she hit three huge 3’s and her defense in our 3-2 zone was a key.”

The game, billed as a Foothills Council showcase, was put together last week after one of South High’s Saratoga County opponents dropped out.