South Glens Falls girls pull away from Amsterdam
alert top story

South Glens Falls girls pull away from Amsterdam

From the Prep Roundup: Tuesday's stories, photos, game reports and news series
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls basketball: Amsterdam vs. South High

South High's Hannah Breen shoots the ball over Amsterdam's Toni May during Tuesday's girls basketball game in South Glens Falls.

South Glens Falls had never beaten Amsterdam in girls basketball since the Rams became members of the Foothills Council.

But Tuesday night, the Bulldogs’ high-energy defense and aggressive offense gave them a convincing 59-48 victory over visiting Amsterdam in a showcase of unbeaten Foothills rivals.

“We were preparing for this all season,” said senior shooting guard Hannah Breen, who scored a game-high 26 points. “We weren’t expecting it, but we were prepared for it.”

Sophomore point guard Sydney Hart added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for South High, which improved to 7-0 in the pandemic-shortened season.

Hart made 10 of 11 foul shots in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away from a 36-32 third-quarter lead.

Girls basketball: Amsterdam vs. South High

Amsterdam's Natalie Flint guards South High's Sydney Hart during Tuesday's girls basketball game in South Glens Falls.

“Syd Hart played big down the stretch,” said Mike Wolfe, the Bulldogs’ first-year coach. “And sophomore Alivia Killian — who’s been out with shoulder problems and joined us late — she hit three huge 3’s and her defense in our 3-2 zone was a key.”

The game, billed as a Foothills Council showcase, was put together last week after one of South High’s Saratoga County opponents dropped out.

“Both teams needed this game,” Wolfe said. “(Amsterdam) was picked to win the Foothills this year. They have three girls going to Boston College, Mercer and Roberts Wesleyan, and we still have a young team, but we have great senior leadership. I’m really happy for the entire team.”

Amsterdam (6-1) was led by its senior trio of Andie Gannon with 19 points, Antonia May (17) and Jackie Stanavich (10).

The teams battled through a tight first half, with the Rams holding a 19-18 halftime edge.

“They run that 1-3-1 zone, they trap all over the place and they’re very aggressive on defense,” Wolfe said of Amsterdam. “We went punch-for-punch with them in the first half. In the second half, we put some good offensive plays together and our defense was getting into their passing lanes.”

“In the first half, we weren’t getting rebounds or grabbing the ball, but in the second we were getting deflections and running our fast break,” said Breen, who is headed to the College of Saint Rose to play softball. “It was definitely nice to come out with a win — we’ve never beaten them before.”

Hannah Breen, South Glens Falls

Hannah Breen
Sydney Hart, South Glens Falls

Hart

