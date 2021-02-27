Sophie Phillips leads Cambridge past Witches

GREENWICH — A game against a strong Wasaren League opponent was a nice thing to have. But for Cambridge coach Bob Phillips, any game is good.

The Indians defeated Greenwich 64-54 on Saturday for their second girls basketball victory of the season. Cambridge won the Class C state title in 2019 and was trying to seeking to defend that title last year when the coronavirus put a stop to everything.

Washington County’s late entry into the winter season left everyone scrambling for opponents. The Indians have put together a patchwork schedule that includes Greenwich, Duanesburg, Tamarac, Hudson Falls, Hoosick Falls and Troy. The game against Troy, a Class A finalist twice in the last decade, will take place on Monday.

“We’ve scrimmaged before in the past,” Phillips said. “He was looking for another game, and we’re looking for any game. They always have kids that are tough.

“We’re trying to get a variety of skill sets in these teams that will challenge us, and hopefully challenge them, and be good for both sides.”

Sophie Phillips led the way on Saturday with 28 points. Lilly Phillips added 19 points and junior Stasia Epler contributed a 16-point effort.