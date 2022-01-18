ROUNDUP: Witches beat Cambridge, improve to 11-0; Bulldogs top Tigers

GREENWICH 57, CAMBRIDGE 34
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sam Crandall;0;2;0;6
Stacia Epler;3;0;5;11
Day;1;0;2;4
Skylar Nolan;2;0;1;5
Austin;1;0;1;3
Tris Crandall;1;1;0;5
Totals;8;3;9;34
Greenwich (8-0, 11-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Grace Autiello;1;3;0;11
Brooke Kuzmich;2;2;0;10
Adrianna Rojas;3;1;0;9
Jocelyn Spiezio;2;0;0;4
Norah Niesz;6;2;2;20
Cate Abate;0;1;0;3
Totals;14;9;2;57
Cambridge;13;2;15;4 — 34
Greenwich;12;22;14;9 — 57
Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 10 rebounds. Abate (Gre) 10 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 7 assists.
JV: Greenwich won.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 46,
HUDSON FALLS 31
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
S. Williamson;4;1;0;11
A. Hutchinson;0;0;0;0
M. Potvin;0;0;0;0
S. Peters;0;0;0;0
E. Johnson;0;0;1;1
M. Jarvis;0;0;0;0
M. Ruthosky;3;0;1;7
K. Osterhaudt;1;0;0;2
E. Rose;1;2;0;8
L. Lanphear;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;3;2;31
South Glens Falls (10-1, 10-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Abigail Newell;0;0;0;0
Bailee Wolfe;0;0;0;0
Jordan Wolfe;2;0;0;4
Kaitlin McDonough;7;0;0;14
Sydney Hart;4;1;7;18
Rori Novack;0;0;0;0
Alivia Killian;2;0;0;4
Mary Fitzsimmons;0;0;0;0
Jade Maille;2;0;0;4
Sophia Hallenbeck;1;0;0;2
Elena Kennedy;0;0;0;0
Totals;18;1;7;46
Hudson Falls;3;10;8;10 — 31
South High;10;14;14;8 — 46
Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 20 rebounds. Hart (SGF) 7 rebounds.
JV: South High won.
QUEENSBURY 72, GLENS FALLS 34
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Endieveri;3;0;2;8
Bordeaux;1;0;3;5
Pirozzolo;4;0;0;8
A Hill;5;0;1;11
Hirsch;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;0;6;34
Queensbury (10-1, 10-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Delaney Donohue;2;2;1;11
Brigid Duffy;4;2;2;16
Kendra Ballard;6;0;1;13
Aislynn Dixon;1;3;1;12
D Ray;1;0;0;2
Shea Canavan;2;2;1;11
A Trowbridge;2;0;0;4
S Jones;0;1;0;3
Totals;18;10;6;72
Glens Falls;6;12;11;5 — 34
Queensbury;21;13;22;16 — 72
Other stats: Trowbridge (Q) 8 rebounds. Duffy (Q) 6 assists, 7 steals. Donohue (Q) 5 assists, 5 steals. Canavan (Q) 7 steals.
JV: Queensbury won.
CORINTH 76, GALWAY 20
League: Non-league
Galway
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Stephanie Martin;0;0;0;0
Emma Jordan;0;0;0;0
Emma Spadaro;0;2;0;6
Hannah French;0;2;0;6
Abigal Gullett;0;0;0;0
Jillian Neahr;0;0;0;0
Grace O'Brien;0;0;1;1
Julia Reedy;2;0;1;5
Emma Mariani;1;0;0;2
Totals;3;4;2;20
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Olivia Mann;0;1;0;3
Emily Dingmon;4;1;1;12
Taylor Stone;4;0;0;8
Alexis Crossman;1;0;0;2
Whitney Cameron;3;0;0;6
Maddie DeLisle;10;7;2;43
Sarah Pita;1;0;0;2
Alyssa Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0
Totals;23;9;3;76
Galway;4;5;9;2 — 20
Corinth;30;14;19;13 — 76
Other stats: Crossman (Cor) 17 rebounds, 7 assists. Dingmon (Cor) 9 rebounds, 10 assists. Mann (Cor) 6 assists.
JV: Corinth won.
Notes: Corinth jumped out to a 30-4 lead after the first quarter. The Tomahawks had 27 assists on the night. Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with a career high 43 points.
HOOSIC VALLEY 48,
STILLWATER 17
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peyton Morris;1;0;0;2
Charisma Salecker;1;1;0;5
Miranda Price;0;2;0;6
Lily Tanner;1;0;1;3
Sarah Folman;0;0;1;1
Juiano;0;0;0;0
Olivia Scarchilli;0;0;0;0
Totals;3;3;2;17
Hoosic Valley
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amanda Salisbury;6;0;2;14
Abbey Peckham;1;1;2;7
Brooke Matala;0;0;0;0
Megan Rice;1;1;1;6
Jaquelyn Carlo;3;2;2;14
Sophia Squires;2;0;0;4
Sophie Svec;1;0;1;3
Totals;14;4;8;48
Stillwater;2;3;11;1 — 17
Hoosic Valley;12;10;12;14 — 48
Other stats: Salisbury (HV) 11 rebounds. Carlo (HV) 8 rebounds. Peckham (HV) 7 rebounds. Rice (HV) 3 assists. Squires (HV) 3 assists.
MECHANICVILLE 62,
EMMA WILLARD 55
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sara Fitzgerald;2;0;0;4
Jillian Germain;0;1;0;3
Chloe Goverski;6;2;2;20
Hailie Phelps;2;0;1;5
Allie Kenyon;4;0;5;13
Lila Christensen;7;0;1;15
Ella Zecca;1;0;0;2
Totals;22;3;9;62
Emma Willard
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aishah Raji;1;0;0;2
Audrey Shields;7;5;1;30
Manyi Li;2;0;0;4
Bailey Leone-Levine;1;0;1;3
Charlotte Lucarelli;1;1;3;8
Ruby Kaur;3;0;0;6
Totals;15;6;5;53
Mechanicville;15;14;14;19 — 62
Emma Willard;11;14;17;13 — 55
HOOSICK FALLS 73, WATERFORD 40
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M. Robertson;1;4;2;16
A. Case;1;1;0;5
M. McClellan;0;2;3;9
J. Hill;1;3;0;11
A. MocNeil;7;0;0;14
O. Estes;8;0;2;18
Totals;18;10;7;73
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carly Cordts;1;1;0;5
Piper Morris;0;1;0;3
Sophia Belonga;3;0;1;7
Maddy Atwood;4;0;4;12
Natalie Rich;1;0;3;5
Skyler Kennedy;2;0;0;4
Imani Bloomfield;0;0;1;1
Sage Grennon;0;1;0;3
Totals;11;3;9;40
Hoosick Falls;21;24;10;18 — 73
Waterford;13;9;8;10 — 40