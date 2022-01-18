ROUNDUP: Witches beat Cambridge, improve to 11-0; Bulldogs top Tigers

GREENWICH 57, CAMBRIDGE 34

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 46,

HUDSON FALLS 31

QUEENSBURY 72, GLENS FALLS 34

CORINTH 76, GALWAY 20

Notes: Corinth jumped out to a 30-4 lead after the first quarter. The Tomahawks had 27 assists on the night. Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with a career high 43 points.