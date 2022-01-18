 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Witches beat Cambridge, improve to 11-0; Bulldogs top Tigers

GREENWICH 57, CAMBRIDGE 34

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sam Crandall;0;2;0;6

Stacia Epler;3;0;5;11

Day;1;0;2;4

Skylar Nolan;2;0;1;5

Austin;1;0;1;3

Tris Crandall;1;1;0;5

Totals;8;3;9;34

Greenwich (8-0, 11-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Grace Autiello;1;3;0;11

Brooke Kuzmich;2;2;0;10

Adrianna Rojas;3;1;0;9

Jocelyn Spiezio;2;0;0;4

Norah Niesz;6;2;2;20

Cate Abate;0;1;0;3

Totals;14;9;2;57

Cambridge;13;2;15;4 — 34

Greenwich;12;22;14;9 — 57

Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 10 rebounds. Abate (Gre) 10 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 7 assists.

JV: Greenwich won.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 46,
HUDSON FALLS 31

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

S. Williamson;4;1;0;11

A. Hutchinson;0;0;0;0

M. Potvin;0;0;0;0

S. Peters;0;0;0;0

E. Johnson;0;0;1;1

M. Jarvis;0;0;0;0

M. Ruthosky;3;0;1;7

K. Osterhaudt;1;0;0;2

E. Rose;1;2;0;8

L. Lanphear;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;3;2;31

South Glens Falls (10-1, 10-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Abigail Newell;0;0;0;0

Bailee Wolfe;0;0;0;0

Jordan Wolfe;2;0;0;4

Kaitlin McDonough;7;0;0;14

Sydney Hart;4;1;7;18

Rori Novack;0;0;0;0

Alivia Killian;2;0;0;4

Mary Fitzsimmons;0;0;0;0

Jade Maille;2;0;0;4

Sophia Hallenbeck;1;0;0;2

Elena Kennedy;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;1;7;46

Hudson Falls;3;10;8;10 — 31

South High;10;14;14;8 — 46

Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 20 rebounds. Hart (SGF) 7 rebounds.

JV: South High won.

QUEENSBURY 72, GLENS FALLS 34

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Endieveri;3;0;2;8

Bordeaux;1;0;3;5

Pirozzolo;4;0;0;8

A Hill;5;0;1;11

Hirsch;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;0;6;34

Queensbury (10-1, 10-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Delaney Donohue;2;2;1;11

Brigid Duffy;4;2;2;16

Kendra Ballard;6;0;1;13

Aislynn Dixon;1;3;1;12

D Ray;1;0;0;2

Shea Canavan;2;2;1;11

A Trowbridge;2;0;0;4

S Jones;0;1;0;3

Totals;18;10;6;72

Glens Falls;6;12;11;5 — 34

Queensbury;21;13;22;16 — 72

Other stats: Trowbridge (Q) 8 rebounds. Duffy (Q) 6 assists, 7 steals. Donohue (Q) 5 assists, 5 steals.  Canavan (Q) 7 steals.

JV: Queensbury won.

CORINTH 76, GALWAY 20

League: Non-league

Galway

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stephanie Martin;0;0;0;0

Emma Jordan;0;0;0;0

Emma Spadaro;0;2;0;6

Hannah French;0;2;0;6

Abigal Gullett;0;0;0;0

Jillian Neahr;0;0;0;0

Grace O'Brien;0;0;1;1

Julia Reedy;2;0;1;5

Emma Mariani;1;0;0;2

Totals;3;4;2;20

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Olivia Mann;0;1;0;3

Emily Dingmon;4;1;1;12

Taylor Stone;4;0;0;8

Alexis Crossman;1;0;0;2

Whitney Cameron;3;0;0;6

Maddie DeLisle;10;7;2;43

Sarah Pita;1;0;0;2

Alyssa Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0

Totals;23;9;3;76

Galway;4;5;9;2 — 20

Corinth;30;14;19;13 — 76

Other stats: Crossman (Cor) 17 rebounds, 7 assists. Dingmon (Cor) 9 rebounds, 10 assists. Mann (Cor) 6 assists.

JV: Corinth won.

Notes: Corinth jumped out to a 30-4 lead after the first quarter. The Tomahawks had 27 assists on the night. Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with a career high 43 points.

HOOSIC VALLEY 48,
STILLWATER 17

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Morris;1;0;0;2

Charisma Salecker;1;1;0;5

Miranda Price;0;2;0;6

Lily Tanner;1;0;1;3

Sarah Folman;0;0;1;1

Juiano;0;0;0;0

Olivia Scarchilli;0;0;0;0

Totals;3;3;2;17

Hoosic Valley

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amanda Salisbury;6;0;2;14

Abbey Peckham;1;1;2;7

Brooke Matala;0;0;0;0

Megan Rice;1;1;1;6

Jaquelyn Carlo;3;2;2;14

Sophia Squires;2;0;0;4

Sophie Svec;1;0;1;3

Totals;14;4;8;48

Stillwater;2;3;11;1 — 17

Hoosic Valley;12;10;12;14 — 48

Other stats: Salisbury (HV) 11 rebounds. Carlo (HV) 8 rebounds. Peckham (HV) 7 rebounds. Rice (HV) 3 assists. Squires (HV) 3 assists.

MECHANICVILLE 62,
EMMA WILLARD 55

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sara Fitzgerald;2;0;0;4

Jillian Germain;0;1;0;3

Chloe Goverski;6;2;2;20

Hailie Phelps;2;0;1;5

Allie Kenyon;4;0;5;13

Lila Christensen;7;0;1;15

Ella Zecca;1;0;0;2

Totals;22;3;9;62

Emma Willard

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aishah Raji;1;0;0;2

Audrey Shields;7;5;1;30

Manyi Li;2;0;0;4

Bailey Leone-Levine;1;0;1;3

Charlotte Lucarelli;1;1;3;8

Ruby Kaur;3;0;0;6

Totals;15;6;5;53

Mechanicville;15;14;14;19 — 62

Emma Willard;11;14;17;13 — 55

HOOSICK FALLS 73, WATERFORD 40

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

M. Robertson;1;4;2;16

A. Case;1;1;0;5

M. McClellan;0;2;3;9

J. Hill;1;3;0;11

A. MocNeil;7;0;0;14

O. Estes;8;0;2;18

Totals;18;10;7;73

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carly Cordts;1;1;0;5

Piper Morris;0;1;0;3

Sophia Belonga;3;0;1;7

Maddy Atwood;4;0;4;12

Natalie Rich;1;0;3;5

Skyler Kennedy;2;0;0;4

Imani Bloomfield;0;0;1;1

Sage Grennon;0;1;0;3

Totals;11;3;9;40

Hoosick Falls;21;24;10;18 — 73

Waterford;13;9;8;10 — 40

