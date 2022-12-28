ROUNDUP: Williamson leads Tigers past Burghers; Salem wins again

Seneca Williamson sank five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as Hudson Falls beat the Warrensburg 69-47 in a non-league girls basketball game on Wednesday.

Mya Nolan scored 13 points, Abigail Bigelow finished with 12, Madalyn Dudley scored eight and Ella Johnson added six for the Tigers, who jumped out to a 39-23 halftime lead.

Hope Sherman led Warrensburg with 18 points. Kara Bacon recorded 12 points, and Zailey Baker had seven.

SALEM 61, GRANVILLE 41: Mary Kate McPhee scored 18 points, Sophia Keays had 15 and Hannah Gongola added 13 as the Generals beat the Golden Horde to improve to 6-1.

Sierra Phillips contributed six points for the Generals, who led 14-2 after the first eight minutes. Jordan Chadwick scored 14 points for Granville. Lilly Strout added 13.

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 59, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 16: IL-LL jumped out to a 25-4 first-quarter lead and made nine 3-pointers on the way to a victory in the White Out Tournament.

Kaitlyn Cannan led the Orange with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Mackenzie Mulligan scored 12 points for J-M.

GLENS FALLS 73, SALEM 31: CJ Lunt scored 18 points and 11 players got into the scorebook as the host team won in the first round of its holiday tournament on Tuesday.

Gianna Endieveri scored 12 points and Frances McTiernan and Darielle Gooden each contributed eight. Mary Kate McPhee led the way for Salem with 12 points.

MOHONASEN 50, BROADALBIN-PERTH 37: Tournament MVP Bella Petrocci scored 18 points as Mohonasen beat B-P to win the championship game of the Kirvin Cup.