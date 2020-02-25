Roundup: Whitehall stuns No. 2 seed Argyle in Class D quarterfinals

WHITEHALL 52, ARGYLE 38
Class D Quarterfinal
Whitehall (12-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 2 0 3 7
Zoe Eggleston 3 2 6 18
Madison Gould 1 0 1 3
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 1 4
Samantha Howland 2 0 1 5
Amelia Lyng 1 0 1 3
Kyrie Smith 5 0 0 10
Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 3 13 52
Argyle (13-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 1 0 2 4
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Kylee Humiston 2 0 0 4
Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0
Shelby Caprood 7 0 1 15
Bryanne Mattison 3 0 0 6
Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2
Lillianna Kingsley 1 1 0 5
Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 1 3 36
Whitehall 8 15 13 16 — 52
Argyle 7 10 10 11 — 38
Notes: The Railroaders held Argyle to 17 in first half and then held them to 21 in the second to win. It was a battle throughout, with both teams making runs during the game.
Next up: No. 7 seed Whitehall advances to play No. 6 Northville in the Class D semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. at Ballston Spa.
FORT EDWARD 53,
SPA CATHOLIC 20
Class D Quarterfinal
Spa Catholic (8-13)
2P 3P FT TP
Maher 0 0 2 2
Upson 1 0 2 4
Cronin 1 0 0 2
O reilly 1 0 0 2
Dempsey 1 0 0 2
G O’Reilly 1 0 2 4
Wengert 2 0 0 4
Totals 7 0 6 20
Fort Edward (19-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Abby Newell 2 0 0 4
Gabby Kholstinin 1 0 0 2
Belle Gulick 0 1 0 3
Morgan Fish 0 3 0 9
Gaby Thomas 1 5 1 18
Caitlin Mahoney 3 0 0 6
Natalie Durkee 0 0 0 0
Samantha Witters 0 0 0 0
Haleigh Condon 3 0 4 10
Totals 10 9 5 52
Spa Catholic 5 4 5 6 — 20
Fort Edward 17 13 15 7 — 52
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 14 rebounds, 10 assists. Fish (FE) 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Mahoney (FE) 8 rebounds.
Next up: No. 1 seed Fort Edward faces No. 5 Hartford in the Class D semifinals on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Ballston Spa.
HARTFORD 64, GERMANTOWN 48
Class D Quarterfinal
Hartford (14-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Alawnah Dunda 1 0 0 2
Izzy French 2 0 2 6
Gabbie McFarren 1 6 8 28
Abby Monroe 3 0 0 6
Hannah Monroe 1 0 0 2
Sarah Monroe 0 0 0 0
Karlee Nims 9 0 2 20
Totals 17 6 12 64
Germantown (14-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Ryan Anderson 3 0 1 7
Tori Decker 0 0 1 1
Kierlan Denninger 3 0 0 6
Megan Dunn 4 0 0 8
Riley Gibbons 3 0 0 6
Kaycee Hayes 1 2 0 8
Jen Ljutich 3 2 0 12
Totals 17 4 2 48
Hartford 17 17 7 23 — 64
German. 8 7 16 17 — 48
Next up: No. 5 seed Hartford plays No. 1 seed Fort Edward in the Class D semifinals on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Ballston Spa.