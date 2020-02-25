Roundup: Whitehall stuns No. 2 seed Argyle in Class D quarterfinals
  • 0
Class D upset

Whitehall's Zoe Eggleston moves the ball past Argyle's Lillianna Kingsley during a class D sectional playoff game at Argyle on Tuesday. The seventh-seeded Railroaders topped second-seeded Argyle, 52-38.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

WHITEHALL 52, ARGYLE 38

Class D Quarterfinal

Whitehall (12-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 2 0 3 7

Zoe Eggleston 3 2 6 18

Madison Gould 1 0 1 3

Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 1 4

Samantha Howland 2 0 1 5

Amelia Lyng 1 0 1 3

Kyrie Smith 5 0 0 10

Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 3 13 52

Argyle (13-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 1 0 2 4

Amber French 0 0 0 0

Kylee Humiston 2 0 0 4

Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0

Shelby Caprood 7 0 1 15

Bryanne Mattison 3 0 0 6

Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2

Lillianna Kingsley 1 1 0 5

Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 1 3 36

Whitehall 8 15 13 16 — 52

Argyle 7 10 10 11 — 38

Notes: The Railroaders held Argyle to 17 in first half and then held them to 21 in the second to win. It was a battle throughout, with both teams making runs during the game.

Next up: No. 7 seed Whitehall advances to play No. 6 Northville in the Class D semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. at Ballston Spa.

FORT EDWARD 53,

SPA CATHOLIC 20

Class D Quarterfinal

Spa Catholic (8-13)

2P 3P FT TP

Maher 0 0 2 2

Upson 1 0 2 4

Cronin 1 0 0 2

O reilly 1 0 0 2

Dempsey 1 0 0 2

G O’Reilly 1 0 2 4

Wengert 2 0 0 4

Totals 7 0 6 20

Fort Edward (19-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Abby Newell 2 0 0 4

Gabby Kholstinin 1 0 0 2

Belle Gulick 0 1 0 3

Morgan Fish 0 3 0 9

Gaby Thomas 1 5 1 18

Caitlin Mahoney 3 0 0 6

Natalie Durkee 0 0 0 0

Samantha Witters 0 0 0 0

Haleigh Condon 3 0 4 10

Totals 10 9 5 52

Spa Catholic 5 4 5 6 — 20

Fort Edward 17 13 15 7 — 52

Other stats: Thomas (FE) 14 rebounds, 10 assists. Fish (FE) 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Mahoney (FE) 8 rebounds.

Next up: No. 1 seed Fort Edward faces No. 5 Hartford in the Class D semifinals on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Ballston Spa.

HARTFORD 64, GERMANTOWN 48

Class D Quarterfinal

Hartford (14-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Alawnah Dunda 1 0 0 2

Izzy French 2 0 2 6

Gabbie McFarren 1 6 8 28

Abby Monroe 3 0 0 6

Hannah Monroe 1 0 0 2

Sarah Monroe 0 0 0 0

Karlee Nims 9 0 2 20

Totals 17 6 12 64

Germantown (14-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Ryan Anderson 3 0 1 7

Tori Decker 0 0 1 1

Kierlan Denninger 3 0 0 6

Megan Dunn 4 0 0 8

Riley Gibbons 3 0 0 6

Kaycee Hayes 1 2 0 8

Jen Ljutich 3 2 0 12

Totals 17 4 2 48

Hartford 17 17 7 23 — 64

German. 8 7 16 17 — 48

Next up: No. 5 seed Hartford plays No. 1 seed Fort Edward in the Class D semifinals on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Ballston Spa.

