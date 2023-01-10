ROUNDUP: Whitehall rallies past Granville; Lent, Kenny power H-L

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall girls basketball team used defense again to work out of an early hole Tuesday night and grind out a 35-30 Adirondack League victory over Granville.

The Railroaders, who remained unbeaten in the league at 8-0 (9-1 overall), were led by Samantha Howland's 14 points. Ashlyn Groesbeck added eight points and Madison Gould had seven.

Whitehall trailed 13-12 at halftime, but outscored the Golden Horde 15-5 in the third quarter to pull ahead.

Lauren Bascom netted eight points and Lilly Strout added seven for Granville (1-5, 2-7).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 84, NORTH WARREN 25: Madison Lent poured in 29 points and Jordanna Kenny added 26 to power the Eagles past North Warren.

Lent also grabbed 15 rebounds and eight steals, and dished out nine assists. Kenny added 17 boards, seven blocked shots and six steals for H-L, which improved to 5-2 in the league, 6-4 overall.

Gabby Graham chipped in with 19 points, seven assists and four steals for the Eagles.

Addison Swan led the Cougars with eight points.

HARTFORD 58, LAKE GEORGE 37: McKenzie Johnson scored 21 points and Alawnah Dunda added 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Tanagers to the win.

Hartford (3-3, 3-6) outscored Lake George 14-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Mykah Fisher and Caroline Campbell each netted eight points to lead the Warriors, who also got 13 rebounds from Aimee Ehmann and 12 rebounds from Angelina Minnear. Campbell and Alivia Dean each grabbed eight boards.

ARGYLE-FORT EDWARD 40, FORT ANN 15: Kylee Humiston scored 17 points to lead A-FE past Fort Ann.

Carrie Humiston added 10 points and seven steals for the Scots.