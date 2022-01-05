 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Warrensburg in OT

Warrensburg 29, Whitehall 28, OT

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall (3-2, 5-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 2 0 2 6

Madison Gould 3 0 0 6

Samantha Howland 2 0 0 4

Jayden Hughes 0 3 0 9

Vinna Jensen 1 0 0 2

Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0

Olivia Whiting 0 0 1 1

Totals 8 3 3 28

Warrensburg (4-1, 4-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Kara Bacon 1 0 2 4

Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0

Kailey Bacon 0 0 0 0

Olivia Frazier 1 1 2 7

Elli York 0 0 0 0

Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0

Karla Sherman 1 0 0 2

Hope Sherman 5 0 6 16

Totals 8 1 10 29

Whitehall 7 4 8 4 5 — 28

Warrensburg 4 4 9 6 6 — 29

Other stats: H. Sherman (War) 12 rebounds. Frazier (War) 7 rebounds. Kara Bacon (War) 5 rebounds. Kailey Bacon (War) 2 assists. Hope Sherman (War) 2 assists.

JV: Whitehall won.

Notes: Samantha Howland scored for Whitehall with 1.8 seconds remaining to force overtime. In OT, Hope Sherman scored 5 of her game-high 16 points. Sherman also finished with 12 rebounds.

HARTFORD 82, SALEM 59

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 6 0 7 19

Sierra Phillps 2 0 0 4

Katy Sweenor 3 1 1 10

Brook Tellstone 2 0 4 8

Annabelle Dean 1 0 0 2

Alyssa Vandercar 2 0 1 5

Matty Jackson 0 0 0 0

Alyssa McGraw 1 0 1 3

Taylor Cary 1 0 0 2

Mary Kate McPhee 3 0 0 6

Totals 21 1 14 59

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Gabrielle McFarren 7 1 12 29

Karlee Nims 10 0 1 21

Cassandra Wade 1 0 0 2

Isabella French 3 0 3 9

Alawnah Dunda 7 0 1 15

McKenzie Johnson 0 0 1 1

Cailin Severance 1 0 0 2

Emmaline Barker 1 0 1 3

Totals 30 1 19 82

Salem 8 18 20 13 — 59

Hartford 17 22 24 19 — 82

JV: Hartford won.

Notes: Gabrielle McFarren scored her career high with 29 points.

CORINTH 62, GRANVILLE 22

League: Adirondack League

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

H Ingleston 0 0 0 0

N Arnold 0 0 0 0

R Swain 0 0 0 0

M Beaver 0 0 1 1

H Barber 0 0 0 0

J Chadwick 0 0 0 0

L Strout 1 0 4 6

L Arnold 0 0 2 2

M Hover 0 0 0 0

A Williams 3 0 0 6

R Beaver 0 0 0 0

L Bascom 1 0 2 4

B Phillips 0 1 0 3

Totals 5 1 9 22

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Emily Dingmon 6 0 4 16

T Stone 1 0 0 2

A Crossman 3 0 0 6

W Cameron 2 0 1 5

R Dumas 1 2 0 8

Maddie DeLisle 8 0 3 19

S Pita 1 0 0 2

A Abbatantuono 1 0 0 2

D Gill 1 0 0 2

Totals 24 2 8 62

Granville 3 2 13 4 — 22

Corinth 21 13 15 13 — 62

Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 17 rebounds, 7 assists. Crossman (Cor) 6 rebounds.

JV: Corinth won.

Notes: Corinth got off to a great start, outscoring Granville 21-3 in the first quarter and didn’t let up. Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with 19 points, and Emily Dingmon was 3 assists away from a triple double with 16 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals for a great all around game.

