ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Warrensburg in OT

Notes: Samantha Howland scored for Whitehall with 1.8 seconds remaining to force overtime. In OT, Hope Sherman scored 5 of her game-high 16 points. Sherman also finished with 12 rebounds.

Notes: Corinth got off to a great start, outscoring Granville 21-3 in the first quarter and didn’t let up. Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with 19 points, and Emily Dingmon was 3 assists away from a triple double with 16 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals for a great all around game.