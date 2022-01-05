ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Warrensburg in OT

Warrensburg 29, Whitehall 28, OT
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall (3-2, 5-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 2 0 2 6
Madison Gould 3 0 0 6
Samantha Howland 2 0 0 4
Jayden Hughes 0 3 0 9
Vinna Jensen 1 0 0 2
Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0
Olivia Whiting 0 0 1 1
Totals 8 3 3 28
Warrensburg (4-1, 4-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Kara Bacon 1 0 2 4
Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0
Kailey Bacon 0 0 0 0
Olivia Frazier 1 1 2 7
Elli York 0 0 0 0
Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0
Karla Sherman 1 0 0 2
Hope Sherman 5 0 6 16
Totals 8 1 10 29
Whitehall 7 4 8 4 5 — 28
Warrensburg 4 4 9 6 6 — 29
Other stats: H. Sherman (War) 12 rebounds. Frazier (War) 7 rebounds. Kara Bacon (War) 5 rebounds. Kailey Bacon (War) 2 assists. Hope Sherman (War) 2 assists.
JV: Whitehall won.
Notes: Samantha Howland scored for Whitehall with 1.8 seconds remaining to force overtime. In OT, Hope Sherman scored 5 of her game-high 16 points. Sherman also finished with 12 rebounds.
HARTFORD 82, SALEM 59
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 6 0 7 19
Sierra Phillps 2 0 0 4
Katy Sweenor 3 1 1 10
Brook Tellstone 2 0 4 8
Annabelle Dean 1 0 0 2
Alyssa Vandercar 2 0 1 5
Matty Jackson 0 0 0 0
Alyssa McGraw 1 0 1 3
Taylor Cary 1 0 0 2
Mary Kate McPhee 3 0 0 6
Totals 21 1 14 59
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Gabrielle McFarren 7 1 12 29
Karlee Nims 10 0 1 21
Cassandra Wade 1 0 0 2
Isabella French 3 0 3 9
Alawnah Dunda 7 0 1 15
McKenzie Johnson 0 0 1 1
Cailin Severance 1 0 0 2
Emmaline Barker 1 0 1 3
Totals 30 1 19 82
Salem 8 18 20 13 — 59
Hartford 17 22 24 19 — 82
JV: Hartford won.
Notes: Gabrielle McFarren scored her career high with 29 points.
CORINTH 62, GRANVILLE 22
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
H Ingleston 0 0 0 0
N Arnold 0 0 0 0
R Swain 0 0 0 0
M Beaver 0 0 1 1
H Barber 0 0 0 0
J Chadwick 0 0 0 0
L Strout 1 0 4 6
L Arnold 0 0 2 2
M Hover 0 0 0 0
A Williams 3 0 0 6
R Beaver 0 0 0 0
L Bascom 1 0 2 4
B Phillips 0 1 0 3
Totals 5 1 9 22
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Emily Dingmon 6 0 4 16
T Stone 1 0 0 2
A Crossman 3 0 0 6
W Cameron 2 0 1 5
R Dumas 1 2 0 8
Maddie DeLisle 8 0 3 19
S Pita 1 0 0 2
A Abbatantuono 1 0 0 2
D Gill 1 0 0 2
Totals 24 2 8 62
Granville 3 2 13 4 — 22
Corinth 21 13 15 13 — 62
Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 17 rebounds, 7 assists. Crossman (Cor) 6 rebounds.
JV: Corinth won.
Notes: Corinth got off to a great start, outscoring Granville 21-3 in the first quarter and didn’t let up. Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with 19 points, and Emily Dingmon was 3 assists away from a triple double with 16 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals for a great all around game.