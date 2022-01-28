ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Hartford; McFarren hits 1,000

WHITEHALL 47, HARTFORD 46
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 3 0 1 7
Julia Arguette 0 0 0 0
Maddison Gould 2 1 1 8
Ashlyn Groesbeck 1 3 0 11
Sam Howland 7 0 1 15
Jayden Hughes 0 0 1 1
Vinna Jensen 0 0 0 0
Amelia Lyng 0 1 0 3
Ava Ruby 0 0 0 0
Olivia Whiting 0 0 2 2
Totals 13 5 6 47
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Gabrielle McFarren 1 3 6 17
Karlee Nims 7 0 4 18
Cassandra Wade 0 0 1 1
Isabelle French 0 0 2 2
Alawnah Dunda 3 0 2 8
Mckenzie Johnson 0 0 0 0
Cailin Severnance 0 0 0 0
Emmaline Barker 0 0 0 0
Jade Wells 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 3 15 46
Whitehall 13 8 11 15 — 47
Hartford 3 16 7 20 — 46
Notes: Whitehall held on to beat Hartford by a single point. Gabrielle McFarren hit the 1,000 point mark for Hartford. Karlee Nims got a double double. Samantha Howland led scoring for Whitehall with 15 and Ashlyn Groesbeck added 11.
GRANVILLE 38, LAKE GEORGE 34
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Raegan Swain 0 0 1 1
Melissa Beaver 2 1 1 8
Rachel Beaver 1 0 1 3
Lauren Bascom 2 3 0 13
Bailey Phillips 1 0 1 3
Jordan Chadwick 0 0 1 1
Lilly Strout 3 0 1 7
Aspen Williams 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 4 6 38
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Caroline Campbell 2 0 0 4
M. Collier-Fisher 5 0 1 11
Evie Burke 2 0 1 5
Aimee Ehman 1 0 3 5
Lara Stanco 2 0 0 4
Angelina Minnear 0 0 3 3
Kate Seguljic 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 0 8 34
Granville 9 9 9 11 — 38
Lake George 8 10 7 9 — 34
Other stats: Williams (Gra) 11 rebounds. Strout (Gra) 11 rebounds. Bascom (Gra) 8 rebounds. Fisher (LG) 7 rebounds. Burke (LG) 7 rebounds. Ehman (LG) 6 rebounds. Stanco (LG) 3 assists.
WARRENSBURG 51, SALEM 35
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Kara Bacon 2 1 1 8
Abby Cheney 1 0 0 2
Olivia Frazier 3 1 6 15
Bridget Anaman 1 2 0 8
Elli York 1 0 0 2
Audrey Steves 0 0 1 1
Karla Sherman 1 0 0 2
Hope Sherman 3 0 7 13
Totals 12 4 15 51
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 3 0 7 13
Katy Sweenor 0 1 2 5
Brooke Tellstone 0 1 1 4
Alyssa Vandecar 0 0 1 1
MaryKate McPhee 3 2 0 12
Annabelle Dean 0 0 0 0
Matty Jackson 0 0 0 0
Taylor Cary 0 0 0 0
Alyssa McGraw 0 0 0 0
Sierra Phillips 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 4 11 35
Warrensburg 10 10 15 16 — 51
Salem 17 7 6 5 — 35
ARGYLE 55, FORT ANN 24
League: Adirondack League
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Carrie Humiston 0 0 0 0
Rebecca Cambell 1 0 0 2
Amber French 1 0 0 2
Kylee Humiston 4 0 2 10
Lilian Arellano 1 0 0 2
Raegan Humiston 4 0 0 8
A. Irizarry-Hadfield 1 0 0 2
Lillianna Kingsley 6 0 3 15
Hannah Brady 7 0 0 14
Totals 25 0 5 55
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Natalie Cody 4 0 0 8
Addyson Burch 0 0 0 0
Adrianna Sharrow 1 0 0 2
Maddison Freebern 4 0 0 8
Kayleigh Hardy 0 0 0 0
Ella Gadway 0 0 0 0
Cherokie Steves 1 0 0 2
Savannah Aratare 0 0 0 0
Summer Iacobucci 2 0 0 4
Totals 12 0 0 24
Argyle 14 14 10 17 — 55
Fort Ann 4 6 8 6 — 24
CORINTH 51, HADLEY-LUZERNE 21
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Oliva Mann 1 0 0 2
Emily Dingman 5 0 2 12
Taylor Stone 2 0 0 4
Alexis Crossman 3 0 0 6
Whitney Cameron 1 0 0 2
Maddie Delisle 6 3 0 21
Sarah Pita 0 0 0 0
Deandra Gill 2 0 0 4
Totals 20 3 2 51
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Anita Daley 0 0 0 0
Sarah Abbott 0 0 0 0
Gabby Mosher 0 1 0 3
Gabby Graham 1 1 0 5
Jordanna Kenny 2 0 0 4
Madison Lent 3 0 3 9
Leena Haskell 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 2 3 21
Corinth 18 17 13 3 — 51
Had.-Luzerne 4 3 5 9 — 21
Notes: Transition basketball propelled the Tomahawks to victory over Hadley-Luzerne to remain undefeated on the season.
GREENWICH 70, WATERFORD 26
League: Wasaren League
Waterford
2P 3P FT TP
Carson 0 0 1 1
Cordts 0 2 0 6
Rich 2 0 0 4
Morris 1 0 2 4
Atwood 3 0 3 9
Kennedy 1 0 0 2
Totals 7 2 6 26
Greenwich (10-0, 15-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Grace Autiello 2 0 2 6
Brooke Kuzmich 10 0 0 20
Kiley Allen 1 0 2 4
Adrianna Rojas 6 1 0 15
Jocely Spiezio 2 0 0 4
Reegan Mullen 1 0 1 3
Norah Niesz 2 0 2 6
Cate Abate 2 0 0 4
Ryan Skiff 1 0 0 2
McKenna Smith 3 0 0 6
Totals 30 1 7 70
Waterford 2 4 9 11 — 26
Greenwich 23 13 16 18 — 70
Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 11 rebounds, 7 assists. Mullen (Gre) 8 rebounds. Allen (Gre) 5 rebounds.
TAMARAC 51, HOOSIC VALLEY 20
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac
2P 3P FT TP
Morgan Hayden 0 1 0 3
Emily Film 0 0 0 0
Kyla Rosen 0 0 0 0
Kayla Beaudoin 2 0 1 5
Abbie Yetto 0 0 2 2
Cailyn Hayden 0 0 2 2
Sidney Phillips 8 0 2 18
Reagan Dzembo 1 0 0 2
Myanna Faraj 5 1 6 19
Alexandria Castiglione 0 0 0 0
Averianna Crudo 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 2 13 51
Hoosic Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Amanda Salisbury 0 0 0 0
Abbey Peckham 3 1 6 15
Brooke Matala 0 0 0 0
Megan Rice 0 0 0 0
Jaquelyn Carlo 0 0 0 0
Sophia Squires 1 1 0 5
Sophie Svec 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 2 6 20
Tamarac 14 11 13 13 — 51
Hoosic Valley 3 7 4 6 — 20