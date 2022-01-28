ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Hartford; McFarren hits 1,000-point mark

Samantha Howland scored 15 points and Ashlyn Groesbeck added 11 as Whitehall edged Hartford 47-46 in the Adirondack League on Friday night.

Gabrielle McFarren scored 17 points and reached the 1,000-point mark for Hartford in that game. Karlee Nims had 18 for the Tanagers.

Granville was a 38-34 winner over Lake George with Lauren Bascom's 13-point effort leading the way. Warrensburg defeated Salem 51-35 behind Olivia Frazier's 15-point night.

Argyle beat Fort Ann 55-24 with Lillianna Kingsley (15) and Hannah Brady (14) leading the way. Corinth was a 51-21 winner over Hadley-Luzerne behind Maddie Delisle's 21-point effort.

Brooke Kuzmich netted 20 points as Greenwich stayed unbeaten with a 70-26 win over Waterford. Tamarac also won.

WHITEHALL 47, HARTFORD 46

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 3 0 1 7

Julia Arguette 0 0 0 0

Maddison Gould 2 1 1 8

Ashlyn Groesbeck 1 3 0 11

Sam Howland 7 0 1 15

Jayden Hughes 0 0 1 1

Vinna Jensen 0 0 0 0

Amelia Lyng 0 1 0 3

Ava Ruby 0 0 0 0

Olivia Whiting 0 0 2 2

Totals 13 5 6 47

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Gabrielle McFarren 1 3 6 17

Karlee Nims 7 0 4 18

Cassandra Wade 0 0 1 1

Isabelle French 0 0 2 2

Alawnah Dunda 3 0 2 8

Mckenzie Johnson 0 0 0 0

Cailin Severnance 0 0 0 0

Emmaline Barker 0 0 0 0

Jade Wells 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 3 15 46

Whitehall 13 8 11 15 — 47

Hartford 3 16 7 20 — 46

GRANVILLE 38, LAKE GEORGE 34

League: Adirondack League

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Raegan Swain 0 0 1 1

Melissa Beaver 2 1 1 8

Rachel Beaver 1 0 1 3

Lauren Bascom 2 3 0 13

Bailey Phillips 1 0 1 3

Jordan Chadwick 0 0 1 1

Lilly Strout 3 0 1 7

Aspen Williams 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 4 6 38

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Caroline Campbell 2 0 0 4

M. Collier-Fisher 5 0 1 11

Evie Burke 2 0 1 5

Aimee Ehman 1 0 3 5

Lara Stanco 2 0 0 4

Angelina Minnear 0 0 3 3

Kate Seguljic 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 0 8 34

Granville 9 9 9 11 — 38

Lake George 8 10 7 9 — 34

Other stats: Williams (Gra) 11 rebounds. Strout (Gra) 11 rebounds. Bascom (Gra) 8 rebounds. Fisher (LG) 7 rebounds. Burke (LG) 7 rebounds. Ehman (LG) 6 rebounds. Stanco (LG) 3 assists.

WARRENSBURG 51, SALEM 35

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Kara Bacon 2 1 1 8

Abby Cheney 1 0 0 2

Olivia Frazier 3 1 6 15

Bridget Anaman 1 2 0 8

Elli York 1 0 0 2

Audrey Steves 0 0 1 1

Karla Sherman 1 0 0 2

Hope Sherman 3 0 7 13

Totals 12 4 15 51

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 3 0 7 13

Katy Sweenor 0 1 2 5

Brooke Tellstone 0 1 1 4

Alyssa Vandecar 0 0 1 1

MaryKate McPhee 3 2 0 12

Annabelle Dean 0 0 0 0

Matty Jackson 0 0 0 0

Taylor Cary 0 0 0 0

Alyssa McGraw 0 0 0 0

Sierra Phillips 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 4 11 35

Warrensburg 10 10 15 16 — 51

Salem 17 7 6 5 — 35

ARGYLE 55, FORT ANN 24

League: Adirondack League

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Carrie Humiston 0 0 0 0

Rebecca Cambell 1 0 0 2

Amber French 1 0 0 2

Kylee Humiston 4 0 2 10

Lilian Arellano 1 0 0 2

Raegan Humiston 4 0 0 8

A. Irizarry-Hadfield 1 0 0 2

Lillianna Kingsley 6 0 3 15

Hannah Brady 7 0 0 14

Totals 25 0 5 55

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Natalie Cody 4 0 0 8

Addyson Burch 0 0 0 0

Adrianna Sharrow 1 0 0 2

Maddison Freebern 4 0 0 8

Kayleigh Hardy 0 0 0 0

Ella Gadway 0 0 0 0

Cherokie Steves 1 0 0 2

Savannah Aratare 0 0 0 0

Summer Iacobucci 2 0 0 4

Totals 12 0 0 24

Argyle 14 14 10 17 — 55

Fort Ann 4 6 8 6 — 24

CORINTH 51, HADLEY-LUZERNE 21

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Oliva Mann 1 0 0 2

Emily Dingman 5 0 2 12

Taylor Stone 2 0 0 4

Alexis Crossman 3 0 0 6

Whitney Cameron 1 0 0 2

Maddie Delisle 6 3 0 21

Sarah Pita 0 0 0 0

Deandra Gill 2 0 0 4

Totals 20 3 2 51

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Anita Daley 0 0 0 0

Sarah Abbott 0 0 0 0

Gabby Mosher 0 1 0 3

Gabby Graham 1 1 0 5

Jordanna Kenny 2 0 0 4

Madison Lent 3 0 3 9

Leena Haskell 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 2 3 21

Corinth 18 17 13 3 — 51

Had.-Luzerne 4 3 5 9 — 21

Notes: Transition basketball propelled the Tomahawks to victory over Hadley-Luzerne to remain undefeated on the season.

GREENWICH 70, WATERFORD 26

League: Wasaren League

Waterford

2P 3P FT TP

Carson 0 0 1 1

Cordts 0 2 0 6

Rich 2 0 0 4

Morris 1 0 2 4

Atwood 3 0 3 9

Kennedy 1 0 0 2

Totals 7 2 6 26

Greenwich (10-0, 15-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Grace Autiello 2 0 2 6

Brooke Kuzmich 10 0 0 20

Kiley Allen 1 0 2 4

Adrianna Rojas 6 1 0 15

Jocely Spiezio 2 0 0 4

Reegan Mullen 1 0 1 3

Norah Niesz 2 0 2 6

Cate Abate 2 0 0 4

Ryan Skiff 1 0 0 2

McKenna Smith 3 0 0 6

Totals 30 1 7 70

Waterford 2 4 9 11 — 26

Greenwich 23 13 16 18 — 70

Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 11 rebounds, 7 assists. Mullen (Gre) 8 rebounds. Allen (Gre) 5 rebounds.

TAMARAC 51, HOOSIC VALLEY 20

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac

2P 3P FT TP

Morgan Hayden 0 1 0 3

Emily Film 0 0 0 0

Kyla Rosen 0 0 0 0

Kayla Beaudoin 2 0 1 5

Abbie Yetto 0 0 2 2

Cailyn Hayden 0 0 2 2

Sidney Phillips 8 0 2 18

Reagan Dzembo 1 0 0 2

Myanna Faraj 5 1 6 19

Alexandria Castiglione 0 0 0 0

Averianna Crudo 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 2 13 51

Hoosic Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Amanda Salisbury 0 0 0 0

Abbey Peckham 3 1 6 15

Brooke Matala 0 0 0 0

Megan Rice 0 0 0 0

Jaquelyn Carlo 0 0 0 0

Sophia Squires 1 1 0 5

Sophie Svec 0 0 0 0

Totals 4 2 6 20

Tamarac 14 11 13 13 — 51

Hoosic Valley 3 7 4 6 — 20

