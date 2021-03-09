ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Argyle; Cougars, Tanagers, Horde post wins

Zoe Eggleston and Madison Gould scored 12 points each as Whitehall won a low-scoring girls basketball game against Argyle on Tuesday. A 14-6 first quarter aided the Railroaders.
Katie Kramar scored 14 points as North Warren beat Hadley-Luzerne. Karlee Nims led the way with 19 points as Hartford beat Salem.
Granville, Warrensburg and South High were among the winners on a busy night of basketball.
WHITEHALL 38, ARGYLE 33
League: Washington County league
Whitehall (2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Zoe Eggleston 4 1 1 12
Kyrie Smith 3 0 1 7
Riley West 0 0 0 0
Samantha Howland 1 0 0 2
Olivia Whiting 0 0 0 0
Amelia Lyng 1 0 0 2
Madison Gould 1 3 1 12
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 0 0 0
Blake Bird 1 0 1 3
Totals 11 4 4 38
Argyle (2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaitlyn Lindsay 0 1 0 3
Paige Cormie 2 0 1 5
Kylee Humiston 3 0 1 7
Bryanne Mattison 5 0 2 12
Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2
Lillianna Kingsley 1 0 0 2
Hannah Brady 0 0 2 2
Totals 12 1 6 33
Whitehall 14 6 10 8 — 38
Argyle 6 8 8 11 — 33
Notes: Bryanne Mattison led Argyle, also scoring 12 points.
NORTH WARREN 38, HADLEY-LUZERNE 33
League: Warren County league
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Serena Goman 2 0 0 4
Jordanna kenny 0 0 0 0
Kayla Kenny 3 0 0 6
Gabby Graham 3 0 0 6
Leena Haskell 0 0 0 0
Maddie Lent 5 0 5 15
Brianna Bradway 0 0 0 0
Cayden Williams 0 0 0 0
Sarah Abbott 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 0 5 33
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Nicole Arcila 0 0 0 0
Ruth Brior 0 0 0 0
Megan Bruno 1 1 0 5
Emma Phelps 1 1 0 5
Katie Kramar 1 4 0 14
Holly Perry 0 0 0 0
Kiana LaGuerre 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 4 0 0 8
Tia Burrino 2 0 2 6
Totals 9 6 2 38
Hadley-Luzerne 6 11 10 6 — 33
North Warren 18 8 7 5 — 38
HARTFORD 62, SALEM 42
League: Washington County league
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby McFarren 4 0 0 8
Alaunah Dunda 6 0 0 12
Karlee Nims 9 0 1 19
Envy Geroux 1 0 0 2
Isabelle French 5 1 0 13
Cassandra Wade 4 0 0 8
Totals 29 1 1 62
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Riche 5 0 5 15
Katy Sweenor 2 0 4 8
Amber Terry 2 0 4 8
Sierra Phillips 1 0 2 4
Emily Curtis 2 0 2 6
Molly Erbe 0 0 1 1
Totals 12 0 18 42
Hartford 11 16 15 20 — 62
Salem 8 10 17 7 — 42
GRANVILLE 44, FORT EDWARD 30
League: Non-league
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Haley Corlew 5 0 2 12
Bri Ferrin 0 1 0 3
Laura Arnhold 1 0 0 2
Nicole Arnhold 1 0 0 2
Bailey Phillips 1 0 0 2
Lilly Strout 9 0 1 19
Reagan Swain 2 0 0 4
Totals 19 1 3 44
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Newell 1 0 0 2
Heather Miller 1 1 2 7
Haley Saunders 4 0 5 13
Moriah Normandin 0 1 0 3
Abby Newell 0 1 2 5
Elizabeth Hurlburt 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 3 9 30
Granville 8 9 14 13 — 44
Fort Edward 3 5 9 13 — 30
Other stats: Saunders (FE) 7 rebounds. A. Newell (FE) 5 rebounds.
WARRENSBURG 42, BOLTON 30
League: Warren County league
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Hubert Ila 1 0 0 2
Katelyn VanAuken 4 0 4 12
Maria Baker 6 0 4 16
Jadynn Egloff 0 0 0 0
Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Ella Moscov 0 0 0 0
Bailey Williams 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 0 8 30
Warrensburg (3-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Kara Bacon 2 0 1 5
Abby Cheney 1 0 0 2
Kailey Bacon 1 0 0 2
Olivia Frazier 5 0 0 10
Jordan Barker 1 0 0 2
Karla Sherman 0 0 0 0
Sara Langworthy 7 0 2 16
Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0
Hope Sherman 2 0 1 5
Tatania Tyrell 0 0 0 0
Totals 19 0 4 42
Bolton 4 6 10 10 — 30
Warrensburg 6 7 16 13 — 42
Other stats: H. Sherman (War) 10 rebounds. Frazier (War) 10 rebounds. Langworthy (War) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Kailey Bacon (War) 6 assists. Kara Bacon (War) 2 assists.
Notes: In their last home game of the season, Warrensburg seniors Sara Langworthy and Jordan Barker finished with a victory. Olivia Frazier had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds also for the Burghers. Bolton seniors Katelyn VanAuken and Maria Baker played well for the Eagles, scoring 28 of their team’s 30 points.
SOUTH HIGH 55, SCHUYLERVILLE 31
League: Saratoga County league
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Barton 0 0 1 1
Bodnar 1 0 0 2
Buff 1 0 0 2
Kilburn 0 0 0 0
King 1 1 0 5
Koval 5 0 0 10
McShane 0 0 0 0
Fleeger 0 0 3 3
Schwartz 0 0 0 0
Tavares 0 0 0 0
Vautrin 4 0 0 8
Vianese 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 1 4 31
South Glens Falls (10-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 4 1 2 13
Sydney Hart 4 0 1 9
Kaitlin McDonough 4 0 4 12
Haley Breen 1 0 0 2
Molly Rafferty 1 0 0 2
Sophia Hallenbeck 0 0 0 0
Mary Fitzsimmon 2 0 0 4
Jade Maille 2 0 0 4
Alivia Killian 1 1 0 5
Courtney Robarge 2 0 0 4
Totals 21 2 7 55
Schuylerville 8 8 12 3 — 31
South High 10 13 16 16 — 55
Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 12 rebounds. Hart (SGF) 7 rebounds.
JV: South High won.
Notes: Kaitlin McDonough’s double-double helped South High to secure its 10th win of the season.
SPA CATHOLIC 61, WATERFORD 35
League: Saratoga County league
Waterford
2P 3P FT TP
Sophia Belonga 2 1 0 7
Meghan Paul 4 3 1 18
Piper Morris 2 2 0 10
Totals 8 6 1 35
Saratoga Central Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Molly O’Reilly 10 0 3 23
Ashley Upson 1 0 1 3
Katie Cronin 1 2 1 9
Annie Naughton 3 0 1 7
Ryleigh Dempsey 4 0 2 10
Megan Cornell 1 0 1 3
Allison Motler 1 0 0 2
Danielle Gill 1 0 0 2
Calleigh Sisk 1 0 0 2
Totals 23 2 9 61
Waterford 3 7 14 11 — 35
Spa Catholic 21 14 12 14 — 61
GREENWICH 82, HOOSICK FALLS 15
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Lyric Kriner 1 0 0 2
Amber MacNeil 2 0 3 7
Rylie Niles 0 2 0 6
Totals 3 2 3 15
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Adrianna Rojas 3 1 0 9
Jocelyn Spiezio 1 0 1 3
Molly Brophy 8 2 1 23
Norah Niesz 4 4 1 21
Reegan Mullen 1 0 0 2
Tess Merrill 5 0 0 10
Olivia Strope 2 0 0 4
Reese Autiello 0 1 0 3
Dylan Skiff 3 0 1 7
Totals 27 8 4 82
Hoosick Falls 2 5 3 5 — 15
Greenwich 35 18 22 7 — 82
Other stats: Brophy (Gre) 9 rebounds, 5 assists. Merrill (Gre) 10 rebounds.
JV: Greenwich won
Notes: Molly Brophy and Norah Niesz led the way in scoring. Tess Merrill and Dylan Skiff played a great all-around games helping lead Greenwich to a Senior Night victory