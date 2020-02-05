Roundup: Warrensburg downs Whitehall
WARRENSBURG 60, WHITEHALL 46

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall (7-7, 8-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 2 0 2 6

Zoe Eggleston 3 1 1 10

Madison Gould 1 0 0 2

Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 0 3

Amelia Lyng 1 1 0 5

Kyrie Smith 6 1 2 17

Riley West 0 0 0 0

Olivia Whiting 0 1 0 3

Totals 13 5 5 46

Warrensburg (12-2, 15-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 5 0 1 11

Abigail Ranous 9 0 0 18

Aubrey Ranous 6 0 3 15

Sara Langworthy 1 1 1 6

Tenisha Tyrell 4 0 2 10

Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0

Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0

Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0

Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0

Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0

Totals 25 1 7 60

Whitehall 10 11 9 16 — 46

Warrensburg 11 20 18 11 — 60

Other stats: Ranous, Aubrey (War) 12 rebounds. Tyrell (War) 11 rebounds. Boland (War) 9 assists. Ranous, Abigail (War) 4 assists. Langworthy (War) 3 assists.

JV: Whitehall won.

Notes: Kyrie Smith played well for Whitehall.

STILLWATER 52,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 46

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater

2P 3P FT TP

E Pickett 1 1 0 5

E Wagner 1 0 0 2

E Muuller 4 0 3 11

J Lesceaut 1 0 0 2

K Sheehan 7 3 2 25

S Cutler 1 0 3 5

Totals 15 4 8 50

Saratoga Catholic (1-6, 6-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Annie Naughton 2 0 0 4

Ashley Upson 0 2 0 6

Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 2 6

Katie Cronin 0 0 2 2

Lauren Maher 1 0 0 2

Molly O’Reilly 5 1 1 14

Totals 10 3 5 34

Stillwater 15 13 15 9 0 — 52

Spa Catholic 11 11 13 5 6 — 46

Other stats: Dempsey (SC) 7 rebounds. Naughton (SC) 7 rebounds. Upson (SC) 3 assists. M O’Reilly (SC) 2 assists.

JV: Spa Catholic 48-21.

AUSABLE VALLEY 56,

TICONDEROGA 34

League: CVAC

Ausable Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Rhianna Prentiss 0 4 0 12

Keyser 1 0 0 2

Douglass 4 0 0 8

Cora Long 2 2 0 10

Bombard 0 0 0 0

Knapp 0 0 0 0

Koree Stillwell 4 5 1 24

Pelkey 0 0 0 0

Durgan 0 0 0 0

Richards 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 11 1 56

Ticonderoga

2P 3P FT TP

Charboneau 1 0 0 2

Sophia Dorsett 3 2 2 14

A. Leerkes 0 0 0 0

Mattison 0 0 0 0

Price 1 1 0 5

Huestis 0 0 0 0

Kennedy Davis 3 0 0 6

L. Leerkes 0 0 0 0

Kaelyn Rice 3 0 1 7

Totals 11 3 3 34

Aus. Valley 10 18 17 11 — 56

Ticonderoga 7 9 13 5 — 34

JV: Ausable won.

TICONDEROGA 55, SARANAC LAKE 39

League: CVAC, Tuesday

Ticonderoga

2P 3P FT TP

Jade Charboneau 4 0 0 8

Sophia Dorsett 1 3 0 11

Aurelia Leerkes 0 0 0 0

Cassidy Mattison 6 0 2 14

Molly Price 2 0 0 4

Kylee Huestis 0 0 0 0

Kennedy Davis 3 0 2 8

Lorelei Leerkes 1 0 0 2

Kaelyn Rice 2 0 4 8

Totals 19 3 8 55

Saranac Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Alex LaDue 7 1 0 17

Leeret 1 0 0 2

Su. Stevens 3 0 0 6

Se. Stevens 2 0 0 4

Bova 2 0 0 4

Clark 1 1 1 6

Totals 16 2 1 39

Ticonderoga 16 14 13 12 — 55

Saranac Lake 12 7 10 10 — 39

JV: Saranac Lake won.

