Roundup: Warrensburg downs Whitehall

WARRENSBURG 60, WHITEHALL 46
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall (7-7, 8-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 2 0 2 6
Zoe Eggleston 3 1 1 10
Madison Gould 1 0 0 2
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 0 3
Amelia Lyng 1 1 0 5
Kyrie Smith 6 1 2 17
Riley West 0 0 0 0
Olivia Whiting 0 1 0 3
Totals 13 5 5 46
Warrensburg (12-2, 15-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 5 0 1 11
Abigail Ranous 9 0 0 18
Aubrey Ranous 6 0 3 15
Sara Langworthy 1 1 1 6
Tenisha Tyrell 4 0 2 10
Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0
Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0
Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0
Totals 25 1 7 60
Whitehall 10 11 9 16 — 46
Warrensburg 11 20 18 11 — 60
Other stats: Ranous, Aubrey (War) 12 rebounds. Tyrell (War) 11 rebounds. Boland (War) 9 assists. Ranous, Abigail (War) 4 assists. Langworthy (War) 3 assists.
JV: Whitehall won.
Notes: Kyrie Smith played well for Whitehall.
STILLWATER 52,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 46
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater
2P 3P FT TP
E Pickett 1 1 0 5
E Wagner 1 0 0 2
E Muuller 4 0 3 11
J Lesceaut 1 0 0 2
K Sheehan 7 3 2 25
S Cutler 1 0 3 5
Totals 15 4 8 50
Saratoga Catholic (1-6, 6-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Annie Naughton 2 0 0 4
Ashley Upson 0 2 0 6
Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 2 6
Katie Cronin 0 0 2 2
Lauren Maher 1 0 0 2
Molly O’Reilly 5 1 1 14
Totals 10 3 5 34
Stillwater 15 13 15 9 0 — 52
Spa Catholic 11 11 13 5 6 — 46
Other stats: Dempsey (SC) 7 rebounds. Naughton (SC) 7 rebounds. Upson (SC) 3 assists. M O’Reilly (SC) 2 assists.
You have free articles remaining.
JV: Spa Catholic 48-21.
AUSABLE VALLEY 56,
TICONDEROGA 34
League: CVAC
Ausable Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Rhianna Prentiss 0 4 0 12
Keyser 1 0 0 2
Douglass 4 0 0 8
Cora Long 2 2 0 10
Bombard 0 0 0 0
Knapp 0 0 0 0
Koree Stillwell 4 5 1 24
Pelkey 0 0 0 0
Durgan 0 0 0 0
Richards 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 11 1 56
Ticonderoga
2P 3P FT TP
Charboneau 1 0 0 2
Sophia Dorsett 3 2 2 14
A. Leerkes 0 0 0 0
Mattison 0 0 0 0
Price 1 1 0 5
Huestis 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Davis 3 0 0 6
L. Leerkes 0 0 0 0
Kaelyn Rice 3 0 1 7
Totals 11 3 3 34
Aus. Valley 10 18 17 11 — 56
Ticonderoga 7 9 13 5 — 34
JV: Ausable won.
TICONDEROGA 55, SARANAC LAKE 39
League: CVAC, Tuesday
Ticonderoga
2P 3P FT TP
Jade Charboneau 4 0 0 8
Sophia Dorsett 1 3 0 11
Aurelia Leerkes 0 0 0 0
Cassidy Mattison 6 0 2 14
Molly Price 2 0 0 4
Kylee Huestis 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Davis 3 0 2 8
Lorelei Leerkes 1 0 0 2
Kaelyn Rice 2 0 4 8
Totals 19 3 8 55
Saranac Lake
2P 3P FT TP
Alex LaDue 7 1 0 17
Leeret 1 0 0 2
Su. Stevens 3 0 0 6
Se. Stevens 2 0 0 4
Bova 2 0 0 4
Clark 1 1 1 6
Totals 16 2 1 39
Ticonderoga 16 14 13 12 — 55
Saranac Lake 12 7 10 10 — 39
JV: Saranac Lake won.