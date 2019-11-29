WARRENSBURG 65,
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 33
Mike Beson Tournament — Saratoga Catholic
Warrensburg (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 6 1 0 15
Abbigale Cheney 1 0 0 2
Abigail Ranous 9 0 1 19
Olivia Frazier 2 0 0 4
Jordan Barker 2 0 1 5
Aubrey Ranous 3 0 1 7
Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2
Tenisha Tyrell 4 0 0 8
Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Olden 1 0 1 3
Totals 29 1 4 65
Loudonville Christian (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Maggie Temple 1 1 0 5
Haley Hill 1 0 0 2
Victoria Ralston 0 1 1 4
Kylie Flores 1 0 0 2
Ellie Foote 1 0 0 2
Skyler Householder 1 2 0 8
Abbey Woods 1 0 0 2
Larissa Paddock 4 0 0 8
Totals 10 4 1 33
Warrensburg 20 24 15 6 — 65
L. Christian 12 9 5 7 — 33
Other stats: Tyrell (War) 12 rebounds. Frasier (War) 12 rebounds. Aubrey and Abigail Ranous (War) 8 rebounds. Boland (War) 8 assists. Aubrey Ranous (War) 5 assists.
Notes: Warrensburg plays Galway at 3:30 pm on Saturday in the championship game.
GALWAY 43,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 40
SCC Beson Memorial Tournament
Galway (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Emma Spadaro 0 3 1 10
Hannah French 0 0 0 0
Ryan Ripepi 5 0 3 13
Grace O’Brien 1 0 0 2
Kim Martin 0 0 0 0
Rachel Wnuck 1 0 0 2
Alia Bishop 0 0 1 1
Julia Reedy 2 0 1 5
Morgan Drouin 1 2 2 10
Madison DesPres 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 5 8 43
Saratoga Catholic (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Katie Cronin 0 1 0 3
Lauren Maher 1 0 3 5
Ashley Upson 3 1 3 12
Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 5 9
Grace O’Reilly 0 0 0 0
Megan Cornell 1 0 1 3
Molly O’Reilly 0 0 0 0
Ria Walsh 1 1 0 5
Maya Turcotte 1 0 0 2
Emy Murray 0 0 0 0
Faith McKenna 0 0 0 0
Annie Naughton 0 0 1 1
Totals 9 3 13 40
Other stats: Dempsey (SCC) 10 rebounds. Maher (SCC) 6 rebounds. Upson (SCC) 5 assists. Ria Walsh 8 steels.
