WARRENSBURG 65,

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 33

Mike Beson Tournament — Saratoga Catholic

Warrensburg (1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 6 1 0 15

Abbigale Cheney 1 0 0 2

Abigail Ranous 9 0 1 19

Olivia Frazier 2 0 0 4

Jordan Barker 2 0 1 5

Aubrey Ranous 3 0 1 7

Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2

Tenisha Tyrell 4 0 0 8

Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Olden 1 0 1 3

Totals 29 1 4 65

Loudonville Christian (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Maggie Temple 1 1 0 5

Haley Hill 1 0 0 2

Victoria Ralston 0 1 1 4

Kylie Flores 1 0 0 2

Ellie Foote 1 0 0 2

Skyler Householder 1 2 0 8

Abbey Woods 1 0 0 2

Larissa Paddock 4 0 0 8

Totals 10 4 1 33

Warrensburg 20 24 15 6 — 65

L. Christian 12 9 5 7 — 33

Other stats: Tyrell (War) 12 rebounds. Frasier (War) 12 rebounds. Aubrey and Abigail Ranous (War) 8 rebounds. Boland (War) 8 assists. Aubrey Ranous (War) 5 assists.

Notes: Warrensburg plays Galway at 3:30 pm on Saturday in the championship game.

GALWAY 43,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 40

SCC Beson Memorial Tournament

Galway (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Emma Spadaro 0 3 1 10

Hannah French 0 0 0 0

Ryan Ripepi 5 0 3 13

Grace O’Brien 1 0 0 2

Kim Martin 0 0 0 0

Rachel Wnuck 1 0 0 2

Alia Bishop 0 0 1 1

Julia Reedy 2 0 1 5

Morgan Drouin 1 2 2 10

Madison DesPres 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 5 8 43

Saratoga Catholic (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Katie Cronin 0 1 0 3

Lauren Maher 1 0 3 5

Ashley Upson 3 1 3 12

Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 5 9

Grace O’Reilly 0 0 0 0

Megan Cornell 1 0 1 3

Molly O’Reilly 0 0 0 0

Ria Walsh 1 1 0 5

Maya Turcotte 1 0 0 2

Emy Murray 0 0 0 0

Faith McKenna 0 0 0 0

Annie Naughton 0 0 1 1

Totals 9 3 13 40

Other stats: Dempsey (SCC) 10 rebounds. Maher (SCC) 6 rebounds. Upson (SCC) 5 assists. Ria Walsh 8 steels.

