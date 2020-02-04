Roundup: Warrensburg defeats Salem, clinches division

WARRENSBURG 63, SALEM 37
League: Adirondack League
Salem (8-5, 9-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 1 0 0 2
Brianna Boyark 4 0 0 8
Mackenzie Spencer 4 0 2 10
Blake Riche 2 0 0 4
Mikayah Rushinksi 3 0 1 7
Kate Sweenor 0 0 3 3
Emily Curtis 1 0 1 3
Keenan Fronhoffer 0 0 0 0
Madison Barrett 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 0 7 37
Warrensburg (11-2, 14-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 1 1 0 5
Abigail Ranous 11 0 3 25
Aubrey Ranous 6 0 2 14
Sara Langworthy 4 1 2 13
Audrey Steves 1 0 0 2
Tenisha Tyrell 1 0 0 2
Ann Prosser 1 0 0 2
Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0
Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0
Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
Totals 25 2 7 63
Salem 4 8 16 9 — 37
Warrens. 16 15 17 15 — 63
Other stats: Tyrell (War) 7 rebounds. Langworthy (War) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Ranous, Aubrey (War) 5 rebounds. Boland (War) 6 assists. Ranous, Abigail (War) 3 assists.
JV: Warrensburg won
Notes: With the win, Warrensburg clinched Adirondack League Division II.
ARGYLE 50, FORT ANN 41
League: Adirondack League
Argyle (9-4, 12-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 0 2 2 8
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 1 1 4 9
Kylee Humiston 1 3 0 11
Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0
Shelby Caprood 0 0 2 2
Madison Gillis 1 0 0 2
Lillianna Kingsley 3 1 3 12
Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0
Bryanne Mattison 3 0 0 6
Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 7 11 50
Fort Ann (2-11, 4-13)
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 6 0 2 14
Faith Lehoisky 2 2 1 11
Angel Aratare 2 0 0 4
Riley Echeandia 0 0 0 0
Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0
Shaye Meschino 1 0 0 2
Natalie Cody 0 0 0 0
Mary Hernandez 2 0 5 9
Emily Vega 0 0 1 1
Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 2 9 41
Argyle 23 5 11 11 — 50
Fort Ann 9 10 12 10 — 41
Other stats: Lehoisky (FA) 9 rebounds. Hernandez (FA) 8 rebounds. Paige (FA) 7 rebounds.
FORT EDWARD 63, HARTFORD 55
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward (13-0, 16-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Abby Newell 0 0 0 0
Gabby Kholstinin 0 1 3 6
Belle Gulick 2 0 1 5
Morgan Fish 0 1 0 3
Gaby Thomas 4 3 9 26
Caitlin Mahoney 3 1 3 12
Natalie Durkee 0 0 0 0
Haleigh Condon 5 0 1 11
Totals 14 6 17 63
Hartford (8-5, 11-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Gabrielle McFarren 2 3 6 19
Isabelle French 2 0 0 4
Abigail Monroe 3 0 0 6
Karlee Nims 7 1 5 22
Cassandra Wade 0 0 0 0
Hannah Monroe 2 0 0 4
Alexis Sesselman 0 0 0 0
Sarah Monroe 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 4 11 55
Ft. Edward 14 18 17 14 — 63
Hartford 16 13 9 17 — 55
LAKE GEORGE 52, GRANVILLE 35
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (6-7, 7-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Posher 9 0 4 22
Duffy 3 0 3 9
Abrantes 1 0 2 4
Marchello 1 0 0 2
Kroop 0 3 0 9
Metvier 2 0 0 4
Ehmann 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 3 9 52
Granville (3-10, 5-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Corlew 2 1 1 8
Williams 3 0 3 9
Zovistoski 0 0 1 1
Phillips 2 0 1 5
Ludwig 1 1 0 5
Wilson 0 0 1 1
McEachron 0 0 1 1
Gould 1 0 0 2
Beaver 1 0 1 3
Totals 10 2 9 35
Lake George 8 20 11 13 — 52
Granville 5 5 9 16 — 35
WHITEHALL 50, NORTH WARREN 31
League: Adirondack League
North Warren (2-11, 2-14)
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 3 0 0 6
Jodi Bartlett 1 1 3 8
Kaitlyn Kramer 0 0 0 0
Holly Perry 0 0 0 0
Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 6 0 5 17
Jasmine Brown 0 0 0 0
Tia Buttino 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 1 8 31
Whitehall (7-6, 8-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 1 0 0 2
Zoe Eggleston 7 1 1 18
Madison Gould 4 1 0 11
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 2 5
Amelia Lyng 1 0 0 2
Kyrie Smith 5 0 0 10
Olivia Whiting 0 0 0 0
Riley West 1 0 0 2
Totals 19 3 3 50
North Warren 5 12 6 8 — 31
Whitehall 9 12 16 13 — 50
JV: Whitehall JV won
Notes: The Railroaders used a 16-6 third quarter to gain some separation and they ended up holding North Warren to 14 points in the second half. North Warren was lead by Nicole Buckman with 15. Whitehall got three girls into double figures, Zoe Eggleston with 18, Madison Gould with 11 and Kyrie Smith with 10.
CORINTH 59, HADLEY-LUZERNE 13
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne (1-12, 1-15)
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby Mosher 0 0 0 0
Gabby Graham 1 0 0 2
Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0
Jordanna Kenny 0 0 0 0
Serena Goman 0 0 2 2
Madison Lent 0 0 1 1
Elaina Diamond 0 0 0 0
Leena Haskell 0 0 0 0
Kayla Kenny 0 2 2 8
Charlotte Sanchez 0 0 0 0
Totals 1 2 5 13
Corinth (9-4, 10-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Carney 5 0 2 12
Olivia Mann 1 0 0 2
Emily Dingmon 4 1 0 11
Miranda Dockum 5 0 3 13
Anika Parnell 2 0 2 6
Amelia Robarge 0 0 0 0
Maddie DeLisle 5 1 0 13
Alexa Abbatantuono 1 0 0 2
Totals 23 2 7 59
H.-Luzerne 3 3 7 0 — 13
Corinth 17 12 14 16 — 59
Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 10 rebounds, 6 assists. Dockum (Cor) 9 rebounds. Parnell (Cor) 8 rebounds. Abbatantuono (Cor) 3 assists.
BOLTON 50,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 31
League: MVAC
Bolton (12-1, 15-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Katelyn VanAuken 3 0 7 13
Jane Pfau 2 1 0 7
Maria Baker 9 0 0 18
Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Haven Varney 3 0 1 7
Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0
Alysha McGarr 0 0 0 0
Sarah McGarr 2 0 1 5
Totals 19 1 9 50
Indian Lake-Long Lake (5-4, 5-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Shelby Benton 0 0 0 0
Emily DeShaw 0 0 0 0
Kylie Cannan 2 0 0 4
Kaitlyn Cannan 1 1 0 5
Kristina Oliver 1 2 1 9
Marilla Liddle 1 0 0 2
Alex Campbell 3 1 0 9
Callie Roberts 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 4 1 31
Bolton 14 14 16 6 — 50
IL-LL 5 7 7 12 — 31
Other stats: VanAuken (Bol) 13 rebounds. Baker (Bol) 10 rebounds. Cannan (IL-LL) 11 rebounds.
KEENE 39,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 25
League: MVAC
Keene
2P 3P FT TP
Whitney 2 0 0 4
Shamboo 0 0 0 0
Buysse 2 0 0 4
C. Quinn 0 0 2 2
Summo 6 1 2 17
M. Quinn 6 0 0 12
Lawrence 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 1 4 39
Johnsburg-Minerva (11-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Aileen Stevens 0 0 0 0
Chelsea Wright 0 0 0 0
Jennie Allen 1 0 0 2
Sydney Selleck 3 0 0 6
Cassie Dunbar 2 0 1 5
Kate Wimberly 5 0 0 10
Molly Deshetsky 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 0 1 25
Keene 15 6 4 14 — 39
J’burg-Minerva 7 2 12 4 — 25
LAKE PLACID 57, NEWCOMB 37
League: Non-league
Lake Placid
2P 3P FT TP
Izzy Armstrong 4 0 0 8
Grace Crawford 2 0 0 4
Deidre Kellerman 5 0 1 11
Arianna Williams 1 0 0 2
Kayla Delgado 1 0 0 2
Arnita Cecunjanin 4 0 0 8
Julia Crawford 7 0 0 14
Katie Coursan 4 0 0 8
Totals 28 0 1 57
Newcomb (0-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Lily Vaughn 1 0 0 2
Jana GIlbert 2 2 2 12
Abigail Fifield 2 0 0 4
Reece Hlavaty 7 0 3 17
Laia Galocha 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 2 5 37
Lake Placid 18 18 12 9 — 57
Newcomb 4 11 10 12 — 37
HUDSON FALLS 44, SCOTIA 36
League: Foothills Council, Monday
Hudson Falls (6-7, 8-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Ashlyn Hutchinson 0 0 0 0
Danielle Hogan 0 0 0 0
Brinley Inglee 7 2 4 24
Mikayla Varney 0 0 0 0
Madison Phillips 3 1 4 13
Hailie Casey 0 0 1 1
Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0
Kay Osterhaudt 3 0 0 6
Mia Brewer 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 3 9 44
Scotia (2-9, 3-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Getter 0 0 0 0
Geniti 3 0 3 9
Corker 4 1 7 18
Nichter 1 1 0 5
Cenzano 1 0 0 2
Paszkiewicz 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 2 10 36
Hud. Falls 8 8 13 15 — 44
Scotia 13 6 7 10 — 36
Other stats: Hogan (HuF) 8 rebounds. Osterhaudt (HuF) 7 rebounds.
JV: Hudson Falls won.