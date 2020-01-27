Roundup: VanAuken, Baker help Bolton past Fort Ann

Katelyn VanAuken scored 20 points and Maria Baker added 16 as Bolton won a non-leaguer against Fort Ann. South High and Queensbury won by big margins in the Foothills Council.
BOLTON 45, FORT ANN 31
League: Non-league
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 2 0 1 5
Faith Lehowski 6 2 0 18
Angel Aratare 0 0 0 0
Riley Echeandia 1 0 0 2
Brooke Wright 1 0 0 2
Shaye Meschino 0 0 0 0
Natalie Cody 0 1 0 3
Mary Hernandez 0 0 1 1
Emily Vega 0 0 0 0
Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 3 2 31
Bolton (10-1, 13-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0
Katelyn VanAuken 7 0 6 20
Jane Pfau 1 0 0 2
Maria Baker 6 1 1 16
Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Haven Varney 1 0 1 3
Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0
Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0
Alysha McGarr 2 0 0 4
Totals 17 1 8 45
Fort Ann 6 8 4 13 — 31
Bolton 14 8 14 9 — 45
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 62, SCHUYLERVILLE 24
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Breen 1 2 0 8
Jorgensen 2 0 0 4
Breen 1 0 0 2
Hart 8 1 3 22
Robarge 4 0 1 9
Lanfear 2 0 0 4
Rafferty 2 1 0 7
Davis 1 0 0 2
McDonough 1 0 2 4
Totals 22 4 6 62
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Barton 2 0 3 7
King 1 0 1 3
Koval 3 0 0 6
Haviland 2 0 0 4
Buff 0 0 1 1
Tavares 0 1 0 3
Totals 8 1 5 24
South High 13 14 15 20 — 62
Schuylerville 4 2 5 13 — 24
JV: South High won.
QUEENSBURY 62, HUDSON FALLS 25
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Phillips 1 1 0 5
Barton 0 0 1 1
Horrigan 1 0 1 3
Osterhaudt 0 0 1 1
Inglee 3 1 0 9
Brewer 0 0 2 2
Hutchinson 2 0 0 4
Totals 7 2 5 25
Queensbury (11-0, 13-1)
2P 3P FT TP
O’Connor 2 1 1 8
Abby Doin 5 2 2 18
Murray 0 0 1 1
Kaileigh Hunt 4 0 2 10
Nassivera 1 0 0 2
Pepe 1 0 0 2
Brigid Duffy 5 0 0 10
Ross 0 2 1 7
Zehr 1 0 2 4
Totals 19 5 9 62
Hudson Falls 2 0 10 13 — 25
Queensbury 20 19 11 12 — 62
Other stats: O’Connor (Q) 10 rebounds, 5 assists. Duffy (Q) 7 rebounds. Zehr (Q) 7 rebounds.
JV: Queensbury won.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 61, GLENS FALLS 58, OT
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth
2P 3P FT TP
Bush 0 0 0 0
Goebel 1 1 1 6
Tomlinson 2 0 0 4
Iannoti 0 1 1 4
Bellandi 0 0 0 0
Hayes 0 0 0 0
Grainer 5 0 4 14
Mycek 0 0 0 0
Palmateer 2 0 0 4
Bollart 1 0 1 3
Smith 9 1 5 26
Totals 20 3 12 61
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Cutter 3 4 8 26
Girard 2 2 0 10
Bordeaux 3 0 6 12
williams 1 0 0 2
Hill 1 0 2 4
Avery 0 0 0 0
lunt 0 0 0 0
McTiernan 1 0 0 2
Endieveri 1 0 0 2
Bayle 0 0 0 0
Benway 0 0 0 0
Moore 0 0 0 0
Wolfstich 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 6 16 58
Broad.-Perth 16 9 12 11 13 — 61
Glens Falls 11 12 8 17 10 — 58
JV: Glens Falls won.
FORT EDWARD 59, NORTH WARREN 40
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Abby Newell 1 0 0 2
Gaby Kholostinin 1 2 0 8
Belle Gullick 3 1 0 9
Morgan Fish 2 1 0 7
Gaby Thomas 4 3 1 18
Caitlyn Mahoney 2 0 2 6
Natalie Durkee 0 0 0 0
Sam Whitters 0 0 0 0
Haylee Condon 3 1 0 9
Totals 16 8 3 59
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 1 0 2 4
Jodi Bartlett 2 4 0 16
Holly Perry 1 0 0 2
Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 4 1 1 12
Kiki LaGuerre 1 0 0 2
Kaitlyn Kramar 0 1 1 4
Totals 9 6 4 40
Fort Edward 10 20 18 11 — 59
North Warren 10 2 12 16 — 40
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 19 rebounds, 10 assists. Fish (FE) 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Monroe (NW) 20 rebounds.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 44, CHAZY 26
League: MVAC
Johnsburg-Minerva (10-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Chapman 3 0 1 7
Lucas 0 2 0 6
Dufour-Woznicki 1 2 0 8
Blais 0 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0 0
Grarrant 1 1 0 5
Hucho 0 0 0 0
Hosler 0 0 0 0
Totals 5 5 1 26
Chazy
2P 3P FT TP
Julia Morris 0 0 0 0
Aileen Stevens 1 0 0 2
Jennie Allen 0 0 0 0
Sydney Selleck 4 1 0 11
Cassie Dunbar 2 0 1 5
Kate Wimberly 10 0 2 22
Molly Deshetsky 2 0 0 4
Totals 19 1 3 44
John.-Minerva 10 9 10 15 — 44
Chazy 9 11 5 1 — 26
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 40, WELLS 32
League: MVAC
Wells
2P 3P FT TP
Maddie Braunius 2 1 0 7
Alexis Brooks 3 0 0 6
Isabelle Simdla 0 0 0 0
M Robinson 3 0 0 6
K O’Rourke 3 0 1 7
Jocelyn Scribner 2 0 0 4
B Purchase 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 1 1 32
Indian Lake-Long Lake (3-4, 4-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Shelby Benton 4 0 0 8
Anna Penrose 2 0 0 4
Kylie Cannan 0 0 1 1
Emily DeShaw 0 1 0 3
Kaitlyn Cannan 1 0 0 2
Kristina Oliver 1 5 0 17
Marilla Liddle 1 0 0 2
Alyssa Ferry 0 0 0 0
Alex Campbell 1 0 1 3
Callie Roberts 0 0 0 0
Jazmine Harris 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 6 2 40
Wells 7 6 10 9 — 32
Indian Lake-Long Lake 13 12 7 6 — 40
Other stats: Campbell (ILLL) 7 rebounds. Liddle (ILLL) 6 rebounds. Benton (ILLL) 5 assists. DeShaw (ILLL) 5 assists.
Notes: Kristina Oliver had five 3-pointers, including two with under three minutes to play to seal the win. Shelby Benton and Emily DeShaw played great defensive games, racking up a combined 14 steals.
HARTFORD 55, HEATLY 44
League: Non-league
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Gabrielle Mcfarren 0 1 8 11
Isabella French 2 1 1 8
Abigail Monroe 5 0 0 10
Karlee Nims 10 0 5 25
Sara Monroe 0 0 1 1
Cassandra Wade 0 0 0 0
Hannah Monroe 0 0 0 0
Alexis Sesselman 0 0 0 0
Totals 17 2 15 55
Heatly
2P 3P FT TP
I Nolet 0 0 0 0
H Carter 0 0 0 0
C Horton 2 0 0 4
K Seeloff 4 0 0 8
O Diaz 3 1 1 10
M Legault 0 0 0 0
M Zakrzewski 0 2 0 6
J Ries 6 0 2 14
L Maynard 0 0 0 0
K Hope 1 0 0 2
K Barrett 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 3 3 44
Hartford 9 7 24 15 — 55
Heatly 14 13 5 12 — 44
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 61, TICONDEROGA 21
League: CVAC
Ticonderoga
2P 3P FT TP
Jade Charboneau 1 0 0 2
Sophia Dorsett 0 1 0 3
Cassidy Mattison 0 1 2 5
Molly Price 3 0 0 6
Kyle Huestis 2 0 0 4
Kennedy Davis 0 0 0 0
Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 0 0
Kaelyn Rice 0 0 1 1
Totals 6 2 3 21
Northeastern Clinton
2P 3P FT TP
McComb 0 1 2 5
Abby Racine 7 1 2 19
Marli Sample 1 1 2 7
Brynn Sample3 3 0 1 7
Audi Hollister 4 0 0 8
Br. Lafountain 2 0 0 4
Ba. Lafountain 2 0 1 5
Guerin 1 0 0 2
Goodrow 0 0 0 0
Prarie 2 0 0 4
Totals 22 3 8 61
Ticonderoga 9 1 6 5 — 21
NE Clinton 20 24 11 6 — 61
JV: NCCS won.