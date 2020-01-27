Roundup: VanAuken, Baker help Bolton past Fort Ann
Roundup: VanAuken, Baker help Bolton past Fort Ann

Katelyn VanAuken scored 20 points and Maria Baker added 16 as Bolton won a non-leaguer against Fort Ann. South High and Queensbury won by big margins in the Foothills Council.

BOLTON 45, FORT ANN 31

League: Non-league

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Paige 2 0 1 5

Faith Lehowski 6 2 0 18

Angel Aratare 0 0 0 0

Riley Echeandia 1 0 0 2

Brooke Wright 1 0 0 2

Shaye Meschino 0 0 0 0

Natalie Cody 0 1 0 3

Mary Hernandez 0 0 1 1

Emily Vega 0 0 0 0

Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 3 2 31

Bolton (10-1, 13-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0

Katelyn VanAuken 7 0 6 20

Jane Pfau 1 0 0 2

Maria Baker 6 1 1 16

Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0

Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

Haven Varney 1 0 1 3

Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0

Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0

Alysha McGarr 2 0 0 4

Totals 17 1 8 45

Fort Ann 6 8 4 13 — 31

Bolton 14 8 14 9 — 45

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 62, SCHUYLERVILLE 24

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Breen 1 2 0 8

Jorgensen 2 0 0 4

Breen 1 0 0 2

Hart 8 1 3 22

Robarge 4 0 1 9

Lanfear 2 0 0 4

Rafferty 2 1 0 7

Davis 1 0 0 2

McDonough 1 0 2 4

Totals 22 4 6 62

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Barton 2 0 3 7

King 1 0 1 3

Koval 3 0 0 6

Haviland 2 0 0 4

Buff 0 0 1 1

Tavares 0 1 0 3

Totals 8 1 5 24

South High 13 14 15 20 — 62

Schuylerville 4 2 5 13 — 24

JV: South High won.

QUEENSBURY 62, HUDSON FALLS 25

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Phillips 1 1 0 5

Barton 0 0 1 1

Horrigan 1 0 1 3

Osterhaudt 0 0 1 1

Inglee 3 1 0 9

Brewer 0 0 2 2

Hutchinson 2 0 0 4

Totals 7 2 5 25

Queensbury (11-0, 13-1)

2P 3P FT TP

O’Connor 2 1 1 8

Abby Doin 5 2 2 18

Murray 0 0 1 1

Kaileigh Hunt 4 0 2 10

Nassivera 1 0 0 2

Pepe 1 0 0 2

Brigid Duffy 5 0 0 10

Ross 0 2 1 7

Zehr 1 0 2 4

Totals 19 5 9 62

Hudson Falls 2 0 10 13 — 25

Queensbury 20 19 11 12 — 62

Other stats: O’Connor (Q) 10 rebounds, 5 assists. Duffy (Q) 7 rebounds. Zehr (Q) 7 rebounds.

JV: Queensbury won.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 61, GLENS FALLS 58, OT

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

Bush 0 0 0 0

Goebel 1 1 1 6

Tomlinson 2 0 0 4

Iannoti 0 1 1 4

Bellandi 0 0 0 0

Hayes 0 0 0 0

Grainer 5 0 4 14

Mycek 0 0 0 0

Palmateer 2 0 0 4

Bollart 1 0 1 3

Smith 9 1 5 26

Totals 20 3 12 61

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Cutter 3 4 8 26

Girard 2 2 0 10

Bordeaux 3 0 6 12

williams 1 0 0 2

Hill 1 0 2 4

Avery 0 0 0 0

lunt 0 0 0 0

McTiernan 1 0 0 2

Endieveri 1 0 0 2

Bayle 0 0 0 0

Benway 0 0 0 0

Moore 0 0 0 0

Wolfstich 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 6 16 58

Broad.-Perth 16 9 12 11 13 — 61

Glens Falls 11 12 8 17 10 — 58

JV: Glens Falls won.

FORT EDWARD 59, NORTH WARREN 40

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Abby Newell 1 0 0 2

Gaby Kholostinin 1 2 0 8

Belle Gullick 3 1 0 9

Morgan Fish 2 1 0 7

Gaby Thomas 4 3 1 18

Caitlyn Mahoney 2 0 2 6

Natalie Durkee 0 0 0 0

Sam Whitters 0 0 0 0

Haylee Condon 3 1 0 9

Totals 16 8 3 59

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Lauren Monroe 1 0 2 4

Jodi Bartlett 2 4 0 16

Holly Perry 1 0 0 2

Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0

Nicole Buckman 4 1 1 12

Kiki LaGuerre 1 0 0 2

Kaitlyn Kramar 0 1 1 4

Totals 9 6 4 40

Fort Edward 10 20 18 11 — 59

North Warren 10 2 12 16 — 40

Other stats: Thomas (FE) 19 rebounds, 10 assists. Fish (FE) 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Monroe (NW) 20 rebounds.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 44, CHAZY 26

League: MVAC

Johnsburg-Minerva (10-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Chapman 3 0 1 7

Lucas 0 2 0 6

Dufour-Woznicki 1 2 0 8

Blais 0 0 0 0

Smith 0 0 0 0

Grarrant 1 1 0 5

Hucho 0 0 0 0

Hosler 0 0 0 0

Totals 5 5 1 26

Chazy

2P 3P FT TP

Julia Morris 0 0 0 0

Aileen Stevens 1 0 0 2

Jennie Allen 0 0 0 0

Sydney Selleck 4 1 0 11

Cassie Dunbar 2 0 1 5

Kate Wimberly 10 0 2 22

Molly Deshetsky 2 0 0 4

Totals 19 1 3 44

John.-Minerva 10 9 10 15 — 44

Chazy 9 11 5 1 — 26

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 40, WELLS 32

League: MVAC

Wells

2P 3P FT TP

Maddie Braunius 2 1 0 7

Alexis Brooks 3 0 0 6

Isabelle Simdla 0 0 0 0

M Robinson 3 0 0 6

K O’Rourke 3 0 1 7

Jocelyn Scribner 2 0 0 4

B Purchase 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 1 1 32

Indian Lake-Long Lake (3-4, 4-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Shelby Benton 4 0 0 8

Anna Penrose 2 0 0 4

Kylie Cannan 0 0 1 1

Emily DeShaw 0 1 0 3

Kaitlyn Cannan 1 0 0 2

Kristina Oliver 1 5 0 17

Marilla Liddle 1 0 0 2

Alyssa Ferry 0 0 0 0

Alex Campbell 1 0 1 3

Callie Roberts 0 0 0 0

Jazmine Harris 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 6 2 40

Wells 7 6 10 9 — 32

Indian Lake-Long Lake 13 12 7 6 — 40

Other stats: Campbell (ILLL) 7 rebounds. Liddle (ILLL) 6 rebounds. Benton (ILLL) 5 assists. DeShaw (ILLL) 5 assists.

Notes: Kristina Oliver had five 3-pointers, including two with under three minutes to play to seal the win. Shelby Benton and Emily DeShaw played great defensive games, racking up a combined 14 steals.

HARTFORD 55, HEATLY 44

League: Non-league

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Gabrielle Mcfarren 0 1 8 11

Isabella French 2 1 1 8

Abigail Monroe 5 0 0 10

Karlee Nims 10 0 5 25

Sara Monroe 0 0 1 1

Cassandra Wade 0 0 0 0

Hannah Monroe 0 0 0 0

Alexis Sesselman 0 0 0 0

Totals 17 2 15 55

Heatly

2P 3P FT TP

I Nolet 0 0 0 0

H Carter 0 0 0 0

C Horton 2 0 0 4

K Seeloff 4 0 0 8

O Diaz 3 1 1 10

M Legault 0 0 0 0

M Zakrzewski 0 2 0 6

J Ries 6 0 2 14

L Maynard 0 0 0 0

K Hope 1 0 0 2

K Barrett 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 3 3 44

Hartford 9 7 24 15 — 55

Heatly 14 13 5 12 — 44

NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 61, TICONDEROGA 21

League: CVAC

Ticonderoga

2P 3P FT TP

Jade Charboneau 1 0 0 2

Sophia Dorsett 0 1 0 3

Cassidy Mattison 0 1 2 5

Molly Price 3 0 0 6

Kyle Huestis 2 0 0 4

Kennedy Davis 0 0 0 0

Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 0 0

Kaelyn Rice 0 0 1 1

Totals 6 2 3 21

Northeastern Clinton

2P 3P FT TP

McComb 0 1 2 5

Abby Racine 7 1 2 19

Marli Sample 1 1 2 7

Brynn Sample3 3 0 1 7

Audi Hollister 4 0 0 8

Br. Lafountain 2 0 0 4

Ba. Lafountain 2 0 1 5

Guerin 1 0 0 2

Goodrow 0 0 0 0

Prarie 2 0 0 4

Totals 22 3 8 61

Ticonderoga 9 1 6 5 — 21

NE Clinton 20 24 11 6 — 61

JV: NCCS won.

