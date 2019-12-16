Roundup: Van Auken scores 1,000th for Bolton; QHS tops Bulldogs
From the Monday's Prep Recap: Basketball, bowling and wrestling series

From the Monday's Prep Recap: Basketball, bowling and wrestling series
Katelyn Van Auken of Bolton scored her 1,000th point on Monday night. Queensbury posted another Foothills Council win and Schroon Lake was also a winner.

BOLTON 47, LAKE PLACID 33

League: MVAC

Bolton (2-0, 4-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0

Katelyn Van Auken 6 0 7 19

Jane Pfau 3 0 0 6

Maria Baker 7 1 2 19

Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0

Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

Haven Varney 0 0 0 0

Sarah McGarr 0 0 1 1

Alysha McGarr 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 1 10 47

Lake Placid (1-1, 2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Izzy Armstrong 2 1 0 7

Grace Crawford 5 0 0 10

Deidre Kellerman 3 0 1 7

Elise Pierson 0 0 0 0

Chelsea Moore 1 0 0 2

Julia Crawford 0 0 3 3

Bailey Smith 2 0 0 4

Totals 13 1 4 33

Bolton 15 10 9 13 — 47

Lake Placid 6 6 6 15 — 33

Notes: Bolton junior Katelyn Van Auken scored her 1,000th point on her last point of the game, on a free throw in the fourth quarter.

QUEENSBURY 50, SOUTH HIGH 21

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury

2P 3P FT TP

Meghan O’Connor 1 0 2 4

Hailey Ballard 2 0 2 6

Mirabelle Ross 1 0 0 2

Shea Murray 1 1 1 6

Abby Doin 3 2 0 12

Hunt 1 1 0 5

Cassidy Ray 1 0 0 2

Hope Sullivan 3 2 1 13

Totals 13 6 6 50

South Glens Falls (2-2, 2-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 1 1 2 7

Haley Breen 0 0 1 1

Sydney Hart 1 0 3 5

Zoe Lanfear 3 0 0 6

Vanessa Jorgesen 0 0 0 0

Molly Rafferty 0 0 0 0

Adeline McDonough 0 0 0 0

Lauren Davis 0 0 0 0

Veronicka King 0 0 0 0

McDonough 0 0 0 0

Courtney Robarge 0 0 2 2

Totals 5 1 8 21

Queensbury 13 15 8 14 — 50

South Glens Falls 5 9 6 1 — 21

JV: Queensbury won.

AMSTERDAM 79, GLENS FALLS 54

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam

2P 3P FT TP

DeRosa 0 1 0 3

Gannon 6 0 5 17

Goodson 0 1 0 3

Sydney Hoefs 0 0 0 0

Kayli Hoefs 2 2 2 12

Lamount 0 2 0 6

May 6 0 3 15

Patrei 2 0 0 4

Schaufelberg 0 0 0 0

Sculco 0 0 0 0

Stanovich 8 0 2 18

Troche-Esteva 0 0 1 1

Totals 24 6 13 79

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Cutter 0 1 2 5

Williams 0 0 1 1

Hill 2 0 0 4

Girard 1 0 1 3

Bourdeaux 7 1 2 19

Avery 1 0 0 2

Endieveri 3 0 1 7

McTiernan 0 1 0 3

Bayle 2 0 2 6

Benway 0 0 0 0

Moore 2 0 0 4

Wolfstich 0 0 0 0

Totals 18 3 9 54

Amsterdam 25 18 19 17 — 79

Glens Falls 6 11 18 19 — 54

JV: Amsterdam won.

SCHROON LAKE 70, WELLS 18

League: Non-league

Wells

2P 3P FT TP

Madeline Braunis 0 0 3 3

Alexis Brooks 2 0 1 5

Isabel Simola 0 0 0 0

Maygan Robinson 0 0 0 0

Keara O’Rourke 2 0 0 4

Jocelyn Scribner 3 0 0 6

Totals 7 0 4 18

Schroon Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Dakotah Cutting 4 0 0 8

Justice Kowal 0 0 2 2

Victoria Buell 1 0 0 2

Anna Maisonville 2 0 0 4

Kayli Hayden 3 1 0 9

Allison Baker 4 0 0 8

Saige Shaugnessy 4 0 0 8

Ava Storman 1 0 0 2

Malena Gereau 5 3 8 27

Totals 24 4 10 70

Wells 8 2 2 6 — 18

Schroon Lake 17 23 12 18 — 70

HOOSIC VALLEY 65, SCHUYLERVILLE 40

League: Non-league

Hoosic Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Clartie 3 0 0 6

Searless 8 0 0 16

Jensen 4 0 3 11

Dickinson 5 1 3 16

Deckdam 0 2 0 6

Lanoue 3 1 0 9

Buglee 0 0 1 1

Totals 23 4 7 65

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Barton 1 0 0 2

Buff 0 1 2 5

King 2 0 0 4

Koval 5 0 0 10

Pflieger 1 0 0 2

Tavares 1 0 1 3

Vautrin 6 0 0 12

Vianese 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 1 3 40

Hoosic Valley 21 15 14 15 — 65

Schuylerville 11 9 12 8 — 40

GRANVILLE 53, TICONDEROGA 44

Coaches vs Cancer, Saturday

Ticonderoga

2P 3P FT TP

Charboneau 3 0 0 6

Dorsett 0 1 0 3

Mattison 6 2 1 19

Davis 1 0 1 3

Rice 4 0 5 13

Totals 14 3 7 44

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Perry 1 1 0 5

Corlew 1 5 2 19

McEachron 2 3 1 14

Zovistoski 3 0 0 6

Phillips 3 0 3 9

Totals 10 9 6 53

Ticonderoga 9 15 10 10 — 44

Granville 17 9 11 16 — 53

Other stats: Phillips (Gra) 23 rebounds.

