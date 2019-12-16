Roundup: Van Auken scores 1,000th for Bolton; QHS tops Bulldogs

Katelyn Van Auken of Bolton scored her 1,000th point on Monday night. Queensbury posted another Foothills Council win and Schroon Lake was also a winner.
BOLTON 47, LAKE PLACID 33
League: MVAC
Bolton (2-0, 4-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0
Katelyn Van Auken 6 0 7 19
Jane Pfau 3 0 0 6
Maria Baker 7 1 2 19
Skyler Scott 0 0 0 0
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Sarah McGarr 0 0 1 1
Alysha McGarr 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 1 10 47
Lake Placid (1-1, 2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Izzy Armstrong 2 1 0 7
Grace Crawford 5 0 0 10
Deidre Kellerman 3 0 1 7
Elise Pierson 0 0 0 0
Chelsea Moore 1 0 0 2
Julia Crawford 0 0 3 3
Bailey Smith 2 0 0 4
Totals 13 1 4 33
Bolton 15 10 9 13 — 47
Lake Placid 6 6 6 15 — 33
Notes: Bolton junior Katelyn Van Auken scored her 1,000th point on her last point of the game, on a free throw in the fourth quarter.
QUEENSBURY 50, SOUTH HIGH 21
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury
2P 3P FT TP
Meghan O’Connor 1 0 2 4
Hailey Ballard 2 0 2 6
Mirabelle Ross 1 0 0 2
Shea Murray 1 1 1 6
Abby Doin 3 2 0 12
Hunt 1 1 0 5
Cassidy Ray 1 0 0 2
Hope Sullivan 3 2 1 13
Totals 13 6 6 50
South Glens Falls (2-2, 2-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 1 1 2 7
Haley Breen 0 0 1 1
Sydney Hart 1 0 3 5
Zoe Lanfear 3 0 0 6
Vanessa Jorgesen 0 0 0 0
Molly Rafferty 0 0 0 0
Adeline McDonough 0 0 0 0
Lauren Davis 0 0 0 0
Veronicka King 0 0 0 0
McDonough 0 0 0 0
Courtney Robarge 0 0 2 2
Totals 5 1 8 21
Queensbury 13 15 8 14 — 50
South Glens Falls 5 9 6 1 — 21
JV: Queensbury won.
AMSTERDAM 79, GLENS FALLS 54
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam
2P 3P FT TP
DeRosa 0 1 0 3
Gannon 6 0 5 17
Goodson 0 1 0 3
Sydney Hoefs 0 0 0 0
Kayli Hoefs 2 2 2 12
Lamount 0 2 0 6
May 6 0 3 15
Patrei 2 0 0 4
Schaufelberg 0 0 0 0
Sculco 0 0 0 0
Stanovich 8 0 2 18
Troche-Esteva 0 0 1 1
Totals 24 6 13 79
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Cutter 0 1 2 5
Williams 0 0 1 1
Hill 2 0 0 4
Girard 1 0 1 3
Bourdeaux 7 1 2 19
Avery 1 0 0 2
Endieveri 3 0 1 7
McTiernan 0 1 0 3
Bayle 2 0 2 6
Benway 0 0 0 0
Moore 2 0 0 4
Wolfstich 0 0 0 0
Totals 18 3 9 54
Amsterdam 25 18 19 17 — 79
Glens Falls 6 11 18 19 — 54
JV: Amsterdam won.
SCHROON LAKE 70, WELLS 18
League: Non-league
Wells
2P 3P FT TP
Madeline Braunis 0 0 3 3
Alexis Brooks 2 0 1 5
Isabel Simola 0 0 0 0
Maygan Robinson 0 0 0 0
Keara O’Rourke 2 0 0 4
Jocelyn Scribner 3 0 0 6
Totals 7 0 4 18
Schroon Lake
2P 3P FT TP
Dakotah Cutting 4 0 0 8
Justice Kowal 0 0 2 2
Victoria Buell 1 0 0 2
Anna Maisonville 2 0 0 4
Kayli Hayden 3 1 0 9
Allison Baker 4 0 0 8
Saige Shaugnessy 4 0 0 8
Ava Storman 1 0 0 2
Malena Gereau 5 3 8 27
Totals 24 4 10 70
Wells 8 2 2 6 — 18
Schroon Lake 17 23 12 18 — 70
HOOSIC VALLEY 65, SCHUYLERVILLE 40
League: Non-league
Hoosic Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Clartie 3 0 0 6
Searless 8 0 0 16
Jensen 4 0 3 11
Dickinson 5 1 3 16
Deckdam 0 2 0 6
Lanoue 3 1 0 9
Buglee 0 0 1 1
Totals 23 4 7 65
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Barton 1 0 0 2
Buff 0 1 2 5
King 2 0 0 4
Koval 5 0 0 10
Pflieger 1 0 0 2
Tavares 1 0 1 3
Vautrin 6 0 0 12
Vianese 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 1 3 40
Hoosic Valley 21 15 14 15 — 65
Schuylerville 11 9 12 8 — 40
GRANVILLE 53, TICONDEROGA 44
Coaches vs Cancer, Saturday
Ticonderoga
2P 3P FT TP
Charboneau 3 0 0 6
Dorsett 0 1 0 3
Mattison 6 2 1 19
Davis 1 0 1 3
Rice 4 0 5 13
Totals 14 3 7 44
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Perry 1 1 0 5
Corlew 1 5 2 19
McEachron 2 3 1 14
Zovistoski 3 0 0 6
Phillips 3 0 3 9
Totals 10 9 6 53
Ticonderoga 9 15 10 10 — 44
Granville 17 9 11 16 — 53
Other stats: Phillips (Gra) 23 rebounds.