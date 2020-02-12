Roundup: Van Auken, Baker lead Bolton past Seton
Roundup: Van Auken, Baker lead Bolton past Seton

From the Prep Recap: Loads of basketball, titles in skiing and bowling, plus today's schedule series
Katelyn Van Auken finished with 17 points and Maria Baker added 16 as Bolton beat Seton Catholic to improve to 17-2 overall. Salem, Whitehall and Hartford won crossover games.

BOLTON 39, SETON CATHOLIC 24

League: MVAC

Seton Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Maddy Boule 0 0 0 0

Haley Murnane 2 3 0 13

Mady Whalen 0 1 0 3

Jackie Rock-Perez 0 0 0 0

Alyson Johnston 0 0 0 0

Kennedy Spriggs 3 0 2 8

Totals 5 4 2 24

Bolton (14-1, 17-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0

Katelyn Van Auken 7 0 3 17

Jane Pfau 0 0 0 0

Maria Baker 5 2 0 16

Skyler Scott 1 0 0 2

Haven Varney 0 0 0 0

Sarah McGarr 1 0 0 2

Shaye Jennings 1 0 0 2

Alysha McGarr 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 2 3 39

Seton Catholic 5 5 4 10 — 24

Bolton 10 8 14 7 — 39

Other stats: Van Auken (Bol) 15 rebounds.

Notes: Skyler Scott had 8 Steals. Maria Baker Added 5 steals. Kate Van Auken had 15 rebounds.

HARTFORD 58, HADLEY-LUZERNE 43

League: Adirondack League crossover

Hartford (12-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Alawnah Dunda 1 1 0 5

Cassandra Wade 0 0 2 2

Isabella French 0 0 0 0

Emmaline Barker 1 0 0 2

Sarah Monroe 5 0 0 10

Gabrielle McFarren 1 4 2 16

Hannah Monroe 1 0 0 2

Alexis Sessleman 0 0 0 0

Abaigail Monroe 3 0 3 9

Karlee Nims 6 0 0 12

Totals 18 5 7 58

Hadley-Luzerne (1-17)

2P 3P FT TP

Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2

Jordanna Kenny 2 0 3 7

Serena Goman 3 0 0 6

Madison Lent 3 0 1 7

Elaina Diamond 2 0 0 4

Kayla Kenny 3 3 2 17

Kaylie Goman 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 3 6 43

Hartford 11 16 9 22 — 58

Had.-Luzerne 14 11 14 4 — 43

Other stats: K. Kenny (HL) 13 rebounds. J. Kenny (HL) 6 rebounds. Lent (HL) 6 rebounds.

Notes: Karlee Nims’ and Gabrielle McFarren’s fourth-quarter attacking lifted Hartford to victory.

WHITEHALL 53, LAKE GEORGE 26

League: Adirondack League crossover

Lake George (8-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 2 0 4 8

Mikayla Duffy 3 0 3 9

Emma Abrantes 2 0 3 7

Gabby Marchello 0 0 0 0

Mara Knoop 0 0 1 1

Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0

Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0

Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0

Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0

Molly Martellotta 0 0 1 1

Totals 7 0 12 26

Whitehall (9-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 2 0 1 5

Zoe Eggleston 5 2 4 20

Madison Gould 1 1 0 5

Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 0 3

Sam Howland 1 0 2 4

Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0

Kyrie Smith 5 0 4 14

Riley West 0 0 0 0

Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 4 11 53

Lake George 3 10 0 13 — 26

Whitehall 10 12 22 9 — 53

Other stats: Pushor (LG) 9 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 6 rebounds. Knoop (LG) 5 rebounds. Smith (White) 10 rebounds. Howland (White) 8 rebounds. Gould (White) 5 rebounds. Eggleston (White) 3 assists. West (White) 3 assists. Bird (White) 2 assists.

Notes: The third quarter was a strong quarter both offensively and defensively for Whitehall, which outscored Lake George 22-0. Whitehall was paced by Zoe Eggleston with 20, Kyrie Smith with 14 along with 10 boards, Blake Bird with 5 and Madison Gould with 5. Lake George was lead by Makayla Duffy with 9 and Ava Pushor with 8. Whitehall will face Granville on Thursday in their final crossover match up at 7 p.m.

SALEM 61, GRANVILLE 27

League: Adirondack League crossover

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Corlew 1 1 0 5

Mceachron 0 2 0 6

Zovistaski 2 0 0 4

Phillips 0 0 4 4

Wilson 1 0 0 2

Tooley 1 0 0 2

Mcgrath 1 0 0 2

Williams 0 0 3 3

Totals 6 3 7 28

Salem (11-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 2 0 5 9

Brianna Boyark 1 0 0 2

Mackenzie Spencer 5 0 0 10

Blake Riche 5 0 2 12

Mikayah Rushinski 4 4 3 23

Kate Sweenor 0 0 1 1

Emily Curtis 0 0 2 2

Madison Barrett 0 0 2 2

Totals 17 4 15 61

Granville 1 12 8 6 — 27

Salem 13 18 20 10 — 61

JV: Granville won.

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 46, KING’S SCHOOL 30

League: Non-league

King’s School

2P 3P FT TP

Maddie McCaullum 0 0 0 0

Reagan Frasier 3 0 0 6

Claire Terry 3 4 0 18

Emily Ruggiero 2 0 0 4

Hannah Woodhouse 1 0 0 2

Maggie Miner 0 0 0 0

Totals 9 4 0 30

Indian Lake-Long Lake (4-7, 6-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Marilla Liddle 1 0 0 2

Shelby Benton 0 0 0 0

Kylie Cannan 1 0 0 2

Emily DeShaw 4 2 1 15

Kaitlyn Cannan 0 1 0 3

Callie Roberts 2 1 1 8

Kristina Oliver 2 1 1 8

Jazmine Harris 0 0 0 0

Alex Campbell 4 0 0 8

Totals 14 5 3 46

King’s School 4 2 10 14 — 30

IL-LL 11 15 3 17 — 46

Other stats: Roberts (ILLL) 11 rebounds. Cannan (ILLL) 10 rebounds. Benton (ILLL) 7 assists.

