Roundup: Van Auken, Baker lead Bolton past Seton

Notes: The third quarter was a strong quarter both offensively and defensively for Whitehall, which outscored Lake George 22-0. Whitehall was paced by Zoe Eggleston with 20, Kyrie Smith with 14 along with 10 boards, Blake Bird with 5 and Madison Gould with 5. Lake George was lead by Makayla Duffy with 9 and Ava Pushor with 8. Whitehall will face Granville on Thursday in their final crossover match up at 7 p.m.