Roundup: Van Auken, Baker lead Bolton past Seton

Katelyn Van Auken finished with 17 points and Maria Baker added 16 as Bolton beat Seton Catholic to improve to 17-2 overall. Salem, Whitehall and Hartford won crossover games.
BOLTON 39, SETON CATHOLIC 24
League: MVAC
Seton Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Maddy Boule 0 0 0 0
Haley Murnane 2 3 0 13
Mady Whalen 0 1 0 3
Jackie Rock-Perez 0 0 0 0
Alyson Johnston 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Spriggs 3 0 2 8
Totals 5 4 2 24
Bolton (14-1, 17-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0
Katelyn Van Auken 7 0 3 17
Jane Pfau 0 0 0 0
Maria Baker 5 2 0 16
Skyler Scott 1 0 0 2
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Sarah McGarr 1 0 0 2
Shaye Jennings 1 0 0 2
Alysha McGarr 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 2 3 39
Seton Catholic 5 5 4 10 — 24
Bolton 10 8 14 7 — 39
Other stats: Van Auken (Bol) 15 rebounds.
Notes: Skyler Scott had 8 Steals. Maria Baker Added 5 steals. Kate Van Auken had 15 rebounds.
HARTFORD 58, HADLEY-LUZERNE 43
League: Adirondack League crossover
Hartford (12-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Alawnah Dunda 1 1 0 5
Cassandra Wade 0 0 2 2
Isabella French 0 0 0 0
Emmaline Barker 1 0 0 2
Sarah Monroe 5 0 0 10
Gabrielle McFarren 1 4 2 16
Hannah Monroe 1 0 0 2
Alexis Sessleman 0 0 0 0
Abaigail Monroe 3 0 3 9
Karlee Nims 6 0 0 12
Totals 18 5 7 58
Hadley-Luzerne (1-17)
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2
Jordanna Kenny 2 0 3 7
Serena Goman 3 0 0 6
Madison Lent 3 0 1 7
Elaina Diamond 2 0 0 4
Kayla Kenny 3 3 2 17
Kaylie Goman 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 3 6 43
Hartford 11 16 9 22 — 58
Had.-Luzerne 14 11 14 4 — 43
Other stats: K. Kenny (HL) 13 rebounds. J. Kenny (HL) 6 rebounds. Lent (HL) 6 rebounds.
Notes: Karlee Nims’ and Gabrielle McFarren’s fourth-quarter attacking lifted Hartford to victory.
WHITEHALL 53, LAKE GEORGE 26
League: Adirondack League crossover
Lake George (8-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 2 0 4 8
Mikayla Duffy 3 0 3 9
Emma Abrantes 2 0 3 7
Gabby Marchello 0 0 0 0
Mara Knoop 0 0 1 1
Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0
Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0
Casey Burbo 0 0 0 0
Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0
You have free articles remaining.
Molly Martellotta 0 0 1 1
Totals 7 0 12 26
Whitehall (9-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 2 0 1 5
Zoe Eggleston 5 2 4 20
Madison Gould 1 1 0 5
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 0 3
Sam Howland 1 0 2 4
Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0
Kyrie Smith 5 0 4 14
Riley West 0 0 0 0
Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 4 11 53
Lake George 3 10 0 13 — 26
Whitehall 10 12 22 9 — 53
Other stats: Pushor (LG) 9 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 6 rebounds. Knoop (LG) 5 rebounds. Smith (White) 10 rebounds. Howland (White) 8 rebounds. Gould (White) 5 rebounds. Eggleston (White) 3 assists. West (White) 3 assists. Bird (White) 2 assists.
Notes: The third quarter was a strong quarter both offensively and defensively for Whitehall, which outscored Lake George 22-0. Whitehall was paced by Zoe Eggleston with 20, Kyrie Smith with 14 along with 10 boards, Blake Bird with 5 and Madison Gould with 5. Lake George was lead by Makayla Duffy with 9 and Ava Pushor with 8. Whitehall will face Granville on Thursday in their final crossover match up at 7 p.m.
SALEM 61, GRANVILLE 27
League: Adirondack League crossover
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Corlew 1 1 0 5
Mceachron 0 2 0 6
Zovistaski 2 0 0 4
Phillips 0 0 4 4
Wilson 1 0 0 2
Tooley 1 0 0 2
Mcgrath 1 0 0 2
Williams 0 0 3 3
Totals 6 3 7 28
Salem (11-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 2 0 5 9
Brianna Boyark 1 0 0 2
Mackenzie Spencer 5 0 0 10
Blake Riche 5 0 2 12
Mikayah Rushinski 4 4 3 23
Kate Sweenor 0 0 1 1
Emily Curtis 0 0 2 2
Madison Barrett 0 0 2 2
Totals 17 4 15 61
Granville 1 12 8 6 — 27
Salem 13 18 20 10 — 61
JV: Granville won.
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 46, KING’S SCHOOL 30
League: Non-league
King’s School
2P 3P FT TP
Maddie McCaullum 0 0 0 0
Reagan Frasier 3 0 0 6
Claire Terry 3 4 0 18
Emily Ruggiero 2 0 0 4
Hannah Woodhouse 1 0 0 2
Maggie Miner 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 4 0 30
Indian Lake-Long Lake (4-7, 6-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Marilla Liddle 1 0 0 2
Shelby Benton 0 0 0 0
Kylie Cannan 1 0 0 2
Emily DeShaw 4 2 1 15
Kaitlyn Cannan 0 1 0 3
Callie Roberts 2 1 1 8
Kristina Oliver 2 1 1 8
Jazmine Harris 0 0 0 0
Alex Campbell 4 0 0 8
Totals 14 5 3 46
King’s School 4 2 10 14 — 30
IL-LL 11 15 3 17 — 46
Other stats: Roberts (ILLL) 11 rebounds. Cannan (ILLL) 10 rebounds. Benton (ILLL) 7 assists.