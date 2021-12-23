ROUNDUP: Unbeaten Witches are too much for Mayfield

GREENWICH 84, MAYFIELD 38
League: Non-league
Mayfield
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Yuret;2;1;0;7
Dopp;3;3;0;15
Meca;0;3;0;9
S Agerter;1;0;0;2
K Agerter;1;0;2;4
Lenne;0;0;1;1
Totals;7;7;3;38
Greenwich (5-0, 7-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Grace Autiello;1;0;1;3
Brooke Kuzmich;7;3;2;25
Adrianna Rojas;7;1;1;18
Reegan Mullen;3;0;0;6
People are also reading…
Norah Niesz;5;2;0;16
Cate Abate;5;0;1;11
McKenna Smith;1;0;0;2
Kiley Allen;1;0;1;3
Totals;30;6;6;84
Mayfield;6;7;7;18 — 38
Greenwich;31;16;23;14 — 84
Other stats: Abate (Gre) 5 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Niesz (Gre) 8 assists. Rojas (Gre) 4 assists.
QUEENSBURY 57,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 31
League: Foothills Council, Wednesday
Broadalbin-Perth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
B. Bush;0;0;1;1
E. Goebel;0;0;1;1
J. Sassanella;2;1;0;7
H. Hayes;2;0;3;7
J. Mycek;1;0;0;2
C. Calderone;1;2;1;9
M. Marsden;2;0;0;4
Totals;8;3;6;31
Queensbury
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Delaney Donohue;3;1;0;9
Brigid Duffy;0;2;0;6
Kendra Ballard;4;0;5;13
Aislynn Dixon;0;1;0;3
Dyllan Ray;1;0;0;2
Shea Canavan;4;2;0;14
Anabelle Trowbridge;2;0;1;5
Elizabeth Rowley;1;0;0;2
Sedona Jones;1;0;1;3
Totals;16;6;7;57
Broad.-Perth;7;5;9;10 — 31
Queensbury;21;11;14;11 — 57