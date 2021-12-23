 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Unbeaten Witches are too much for Mayfield

GREENWICH 84, MAYFIELD 38

League: Non-league

Mayfield

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Yuret;2;1;0;7

Dopp;3;3;0;15

Meca;0;3;0;9

S Agerter;1;0;0;2

K Agerter;1;0;2;4

Lenne;0;0;1;1

Totals;7;7;3;38

Greenwich (5-0, 7-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Grace Autiello;1;0;1;3

Brooke Kuzmich;7;3;2;25

Adrianna Rojas;7;1;1;18

Reegan Mullen;3;0;0;6

Norah Niesz;5;2;0;16

Cate Abate;5;0;1;11

McKenna Smith;1;0;0;2

Kiley Allen;1;0;1;3

Totals;30;6;6;84

Mayfield;6;7;7;18 — 38

Greenwich;31;16;23;14 — 84

Other stats: Abate (Gre) 5 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Niesz (Gre) 8 assists. Rojas (Gre) 4 assists.

QUEENSBURY 57,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 31

League: Foothills Council, Wednesday

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

B. Bush;0;0;1;1

E. Goebel;0;0;1;1

J. Sassanella;2;1;0;7

H. Hayes;2;0;3;7

J. Mycek;1;0;0;2

C. Calderone;1;2;1;9

M. Marsden;2;0;0;4

Totals;8;3;6;31

Queensbury

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Delaney Donohue;3;1;0;9

Brigid Duffy;0;2;0;6

Kendra Ballard;4;0;5;13

Aislynn Dixon;0;1;0;3

Dyllan Ray;1;0;0;2

Shea Canavan;4;2;0;14

Anabelle Trowbridge;2;0;1;5

Elizabeth Rowley;1;0;0;2

Sedona Jones;1;0;1;3

Totals;16;6;7;57

Broad.-Perth;7;5;9;10 — 31

Queensbury;21;11;14;11 — 57

