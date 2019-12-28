Roundup: Thomas leads Fort Edward past Glens Falls
FORT EDWARD 39, GLENS FALLS 27

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Fort Edward (6-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Newell;1;0;0;2

Kholstinin;2;0;1;5

Fish;1;2;0;8

Thomas;6;0;2;14

Mahoney;2;0;1;5

Condon;2;0;1;5

Totals;14;2;5;39

Glens Falls (2-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bourdeaux;0;1;2;5

Cutter;1;2;0;8

Girard;1;1;0;5

Bayle;1;0;0;2

Williams;0;0;1;1

Hill;1;0;4;6

Totals;4;4;7;27

Fort Edward;9;12;14;4 — 39

Glens Falls;7;7;2;11 — 27

JV: Glens Falls won

STILLWATER 51, LAKE GEORGE 44

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Lake George (1-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ava Pushor;7;2;5;25

Mikayla Duffy;3;0;6;12

Mara Knoop;1;0;0;2

Gabby Marchello;2;0;1;5

Totals;13;2;12;44

Stillwater (2-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brooke Pickett;1;1;1;6

Marley Mueller;7;0;4;18

Molly Sheehan;2;3;2;15

Devon Wagner;1;1;0;5

Leah Lescault;1;0;0;2

Totals;12;5;7;46

Lake George;14;9;14;7 — 44

Stillwater;2;19;22;8 — 51

Other stats: Duffy (LG) 14 rebounds. Pushor (LG) 13 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 8 rebounds. Marchello (LG) 3 assists. Mueller (Still) 17 rebounds, 3 assists. Wagner (Still) 4 rebounds. Pickett (Still) 3 rebounds.

