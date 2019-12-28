Roundup: Thomas leads Fort Edward past Glens Falls

FORT EDWARD 39, GLENS FALLS 27
Glens Falls Holiday Tournament
Fort Edward (6-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Newell;1;0;0;2
Kholstinin;2;0;1;5
Fish;1;2;0;8
Thomas;6;0;2;14
Mahoney;2;0;1;5
Condon;2;0;1;5
Totals;14;2;5;39
Glens Falls (2-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bourdeaux;0;1;2;5
Cutter;1;2;0;8
Girard;1;1;0;5
Bayle;1;0;0;2
Williams;0;0;1;1
Hill;1;0;4;6
Totals;4;4;7;27
Fort Edward;9;12;14;4 — 39
Glens Falls;7;7;2;11 — 27
JV: Glens Falls won
STILLWATER 51, LAKE GEORGE 44
Glens Falls Holiday Tournament
Lake George (1-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ava Pushor;7;2;5;25
Mikayla Duffy;3;0;6;12
Mara Knoop;1;0;0;2
Gabby Marchello;2;0;1;5
Totals;13;2;12;44
Stillwater (2-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brooke Pickett;1;1;1;6
Marley Mueller;7;0;4;18
Molly Sheehan;2;3;2;15
Devon Wagner;1;1;0;5
Leah Lescault;1;0;0;2
Totals;12;5;7;46
Lake George;14;9;14;7 — 44
Stillwater;2;19;22;8 — 51
Other stats: Duffy (LG) 14 rebounds. Pushor (LG) 13 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 8 rebounds. Marchello (LG) 3 assists. Mueller (Still) 17 rebounds, 3 assists. Wagner (Still) 4 rebounds. Pickett (Still) 3 rebounds.