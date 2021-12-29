 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Terry lifts Salem to OT win over Granville; Glens Falls tops Hartford

Granville vs. Salem girls basketball

A flurry of Granville and Salem hands grapple for a rebound during their game Wednesday in the Glens Falls Holiday Tournament at Glens Falls High School.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

SALEM 50, GRANVILLE 44, OT

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hannah Ingleston;1;0;0;2

Nicole Arnold;0;0;0;0

Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2

Melissa Beaver;2;0;0;4

Kerri Jennings;1;0;0;2

Jordan Chadwick;0;0;1;1

Lilly Strout;3;0;3;9

Laura Arnold;0;0;0;0

Megan Hover;0;0;0;0

Rachel Beaver;1;0;1;3

Lauren Bascom;4;0;1;9

Bailey Phillips;6;0;0;12

Totals;19;0;6;44

Salem (3-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amber Terry;7;0;10;24

Sierra Phillips;2;0;0;4

Katy Sweenor;2;0;0;4

Brook Tellstone;1;0;1;3

Annabelle Dean;1;0;0;2

Alyssa Vandacar;1;0;4;6

Matty Jackson;0;0;2;2

Alyssa McGraw;1;1;0;5

Taylor Cary;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;1;17;50

Granville;7;12;9;8;8 — 44

Salem;9;4;6;17;14 — 50

Other stats: Vandacar (Sal) 12 rebounds.

JV: Granville, 29-21

Notes: Amber Terry scored 22 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Alyssa McGraw scored a clutch 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in regulation. Sierra Phillips, Brook Tellstone and Taylor Cary ignited Salem's comeback with great defense.

GLENS FALLS 67, HARTFORD 52

League: Non-League

Site: Grandstanders

Hartford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabbie McFarren;4;0;9;17

Karlee Nims;10;0;2;22

Wade;0;0;0;0

French;0;1;1;4

Dunda;3;0;1;7

Johnson;0;0;0;0

Severance;0;0;0;0

Barker;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;1;13;52

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gianna Endieveri;8;0;0;16

Ashley Bordeaux;9;2;4;28

McTiernan;1;0;0;2

Sylvia;0;3;0;9

Lunt;1;1;0;5

Pirozzlo;1;0;1;3

Holcomb;1;0;0;2

Avery Hill;0;0;1;1

Addie Hill;0;0;1;1

Hirsch;0;0;0;0

Gross;0;0;0;0

Totals;21;6;7;67

Hartford;7;13;13;19 — 52

Glens Falls;18;18;24;7 — 67

JV: Glens Falls won

ALBANY 60, QUEENSBURY 46

Impact Holiday Showcase

Albany

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cartwright;2;0;0;4

Anderson;0;1;0;3

Walcott;2;0;0;4

C Foley;1;4;0;14

S Edmonds;8;0;0;16

McCray;2;0;0;4

A Gates;3;1;6;15

Totals;18;6;6;60

Queensbury (5-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Delaney Donohue;1;1;0;5

Brigid Duffy;1;3;0;11

Kendra Ballard;4;0;1;9

Aislynn Dixon;0;1;1;4

Shea Canavan;4;2;0;14

Sedona Jones;0;1;0;3

Totals;10;8;2;46

Albany;22;20;10;8 — 60

Queensbury;12;8;14;12 — 46

ALBANY ACADEMY 47, CAMBRIDGE 32

Impact Holiday Showcase

Cambridge (1-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sammi Crandall;0;0;0;0

Charonne Berthiaume;0;0;0;0

Stasia Epler;5;1;2;15

Dani Mauro;1;1;0;5

Megan Day;1;0;0;2

Chelle Daniels;1;0;0;2

Schuylar Nolan;2;0;4;8

Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0

Tristann Crandall;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;2;6;32

Albany Academy (5-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kayliegh Board;0;0;1;1

Morgan Vein;0;1;0;3

Sadie Temple;0;0;0;0

Stylania Mantzouris;0;0;0;0

Saige Randolph;6;0;1;13

Meleena Ottati;4;2;1;15

Bella Vincent;2;0;4;8

Erin Huban;2;1;0;7

Totals;14;4;7;47

Cambridge;6;8;11;7 — 32

Albany Acad.;11;12;9;15 — 47

Other stats: Epler (AA) 7 rebounds.

Notes: It was a two-possession game with less than four minutes to play, before Albany Academy pulled away with the game's final nine points.

ARGYLE 62, BISHOP GIBBONS 43

League: Non-league

Bishop Gibbons

;2P;3P;FT;TP

K Alarcon;0;0;0;0

A Dietz;5;3;1;20

L O' Hea;0;0;0;0

C Jusino;0;2;1;7

P Moran;0;0;0;0

A Davis;0;0;2;2

J Nelson;2;0;4;8

T Liverio;0;0;0;0

E Valdes;3;0;0;6

M Moran;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;5;8;43

Argyle (4-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carrie Humiston;5;0;0;10

Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0

Amber French;0;0;0;0

Kylee Humiston;5;6;2;30

Lilian Arellano;1;0;0;2

Raegan Humiston;3;0;0;6

Lexi Irazarry-Hadfield;0;0;0;0

Lillianna Kingsley;3;1;3;12

Hannah Brady;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;7;5;62

B. Gibbons;8;10;9;16 — 43

Argyle;14;15;22;11 — 62

