ROUNDUP: Terry lifts Salem to OT win over Granville; Glens Falls tops Hartford

SALEM 50, GRANVILLE 44, OT
Glens Falls Holiday Tournament
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hannah Ingleston;1;0;0;2
Nicole Arnold;0;0;0;0
Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2
Melissa Beaver;2;0;0;4
Kerri Jennings;1;0;0;2
Jordan Chadwick;0;0;1;1
Lilly Strout;3;0;3;9
Laura Arnold;0;0;0;0
Megan Hover;0;0;0;0
Rachel Beaver;1;0;1;3
Lauren Bascom;4;0;1;9
Bailey Phillips;6;0;0;12
Totals;19;0;6;44
Salem (3-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amber Terry;7;0;10;24
Sierra Phillips;2;0;0;4
Katy Sweenor;2;0;0;4
Brook Tellstone;1;0;1;3
Annabelle Dean;1;0;0;2
Alyssa Vandacar;1;0;4;6
Matty Jackson;0;0;2;2
Alyssa McGraw;1;1;0;5
Taylor Cary;0;0;0;0
Totals;15;1;17;50
Granville;7;12;9;8;8 — 44
Salem;9;4;6;17;14 — 50
Other stats: Vandacar (Sal) 12 rebounds.
JV: Granville, 29-21
Notes: Amber Terry scored 22 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Alyssa McGraw scored a clutch 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in regulation. Sierra Phillips, Brook Tellstone and Taylor Cary ignited Salem's comeback with great defense.
GLENS FALLS 67, HARTFORD 52
League: Non-League
Site: Grandstanders
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabbie McFarren;4;0;9;17
Karlee Nims;10;0;2;22
Wade;0;0;0;0
French;0;1;1;4
Dunda;3;0;1;7
Johnson;0;0;0;0
Severance;0;0;0;0
Barker;1;0;0;2
Totals;18;1;13;52
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gianna Endieveri;8;0;0;16
Ashley Bordeaux;9;2;4;28
McTiernan;1;0;0;2
Sylvia;0;3;0;9
Lunt;1;1;0;5
Pirozzlo;1;0;1;3
Holcomb;1;0;0;2
Avery Hill;0;0;1;1
Addie Hill;0;0;1;1
Hirsch;0;0;0;0
Gross;0;0;0;0
Totals;21;6;7;67
Hartford;7;13;13;19 — 52
Glens Falls;18;18;24;7 — 67
JV: Glens Falls won
ALBANY 60, QUEENSBURY 46
Impact Holiday Showcase
Albany
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cartwright;2;0;0;4
Anderson;0;1;0;3
Walcott;2;0;0;4
C Foley;1;4;0;14
S Edmonds;8;0;0;16
McCray;2;0;0;4
A Gates;3;1;6;15
Totals;18;6;6;60
Queensbury (5-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Delaney Donohue;1;1;0;5
Brigid Duffy;1;3;0;11
Kendra Ballard;4;0;1;9
Aislynn Dixon;0;1;1;4
Shea Canavan;4;2;0;14
Sedona Jones;0;1;0;3
Totals;10;8;2;46
Albany;22;20;10;8 — 60
Queensbury;12;8;14;12 — 46
ALBANY ACADEMY 47, CAMBRIDGE 32
Impact Holiday Showcase
Cambridge (1-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sammi Crandall;0;0;0;0
Charonne Berthiaume;0;0;0;0
Stasia Epler;5;1;2;15
Dani Mauro;1;1;0;5
Megan Day;1;0;0;2
Chelle Daniels;1;0;0;2
Schuylar Nolan;2;0;4;8
Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0
Tristann Crandall;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;2;6;32
Albany Academy (5-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kayliegh Board;0;0;1;1
Morgan Vein;0;1;0;3
Sadie Temple;0;0;0;0
Stylania Mantzouris;0;0;0;0
Saige Randolph;6;0;1;13
Meleena Ottati;4;2;1;15
Bella Vincent;2;0;4;8
Erin Huban;2;1;0;7
Totals;14;4;7;47
Cambridge;6;8;11;7 — 32
Albany Acad.;11;12;9;15 — 47
Other stats: Epler (AA) 7 rebounds.
Notes: It was a two-possession game with less than four minutes to play, before Albany Academy pulled away with the game's final nine points.
ARGYLE 62, BISHOP GIBBONS 43
League: Non-league
Bishop Gibbons
;2P;3P;FT;TP
K Alarcon;0;0;0;0
A Dietz;5;3;1;20
L O' Hea;0;0;0;0
C Jusino;0;2;1;7
P Moran;0;0;0;0
A Davis;0;0;2;2
J Nelson;2;0;4;8
T Liverio;0;0;0;0
E Valdes;3;0;0;6
M Moran;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;5;8;43
Argyle (4-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carrie Humiston;5;0;0;10
Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0
Amber French;0;0;0;0
Kylee Humiston;5;6;2;30
Lilian Arellano;1;0;0;2
Raegan Humiston;3;0;0;6
Lexi Irazarry-Hadfield;0;0;0;0
Lillianna Kingsley;3;1;3;12
Hannah Brady;1;0;0;2
Totals;18;7;5;62
B. Gibbons;8;10;9;16 — 43
Argyle;14;15;22;11 — 62