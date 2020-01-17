Roundup: Strong second half carries Forts; Salem, Burghers also win
Roundup: Strong second half carries Forts; Salem, Burghers also win

FORT EDWARD 50, CORINTH 43

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Carney 1 0 2 4

Dingman 3 0 2 8

Dockum 2 0 1 5

Parnell 1 0 1 3

Robarge 0 0 1 1

Delisle 2 1 0 7

Abbantontuno 3 3 0 15

Totals 12 4 7 43

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Newell 0 0 0 0

Kholostinin 2 1 2 9

Gullick 3 1 0 9

Fish 0 0 1 1

Thomas 5 1 3 16

Mahoney 4 0 2 10

Durkee 0 0 0 0

Witters 0 0 0 0

Condon 1 0 3 5

Totals 15 3 11 50

Corinth 15 10 8 10 — 43

Fort Edward 9 11 16 14 — 50

Other stats: Thomas (FE) 14 rebounds, 6 assists. Mahoney (FE) 9 rebounds. Kholostinin (FE) 7 rebounds.

SALEM 58, FORT ANN 33

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Paige 3 1 1 10

Faith Lehoisky 5 1 1 14

Angel Aratare 1 1 0 5

Shaye Meshine 1 0 0 2

Mary Hernandez 1 0 0 2

Totals 11 3 2 33

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 4 0 6 14

Brianna Boyark 3 1 3 12

Mackenzie Spencer 4 0 0 8

Mikayah Rushinski 4 1 7 18

Kate Sweenor 0 0 2 2

keenan Fronhofer 0 0 1 1

Madison Barrett 0 1 0 3

Totals 15 3 19 58

Fort Ann 4 7 14 8 — 33

Salem 16 17 14 11 — 58

WARRENSBURG 64, HARTFORD 48

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 2 2 0 10

Abigail Ranous 9 2 1 25

O ivia Frazier 0 0 0 0

Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0

Aubrey Ranous 8 0 3 19

Sara Langworthy 0 1 1 4

Audrey Steves 2 0 0 4

Tenisha Tyrell 1 0 0 2

Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0

Totals 22 5 5 64

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

G Mcfarren 5 2 4 20

I French 0 0 2 2

A Monroe 6 0 0 12

C Wade 1 0 0 2

H Monroe 2 0 2 6

A Sesselman 1 1 0 5

A Dunda 0 0 0 0

E Barker 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 3 8 47

Warrensburg 19 13 22 10 — 64

Hartford 5 18 9 16 — 48

JV: Warrensburg won.

ARGYLE 64, HADLEY-LUZERNE 19

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne (0-9, 0-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2

Gabby Graham 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0

Jordanna Kenny 0 0 0 0

Serena Goman 0 0 0 0

Madison Lent 4 0 2 10

Elana Diamond 1 0 1 3

Lenna Haskell 0 0 0 0

Kayla Kenny 1 0 0 2

Charlotte Sanchez 1 0 0 2

Totals 8 0 3 19

Argyle (7-2, 9-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 0 0 0 0

Amber French 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 4 2 1 15

Kylee Humiston 5 2 0 16

Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0

Shelby Caprood 4 0 1 9

Bryanne Mattison 2 0 2 6

Madison Gillis 0 0 0 0

Lillianna Kingsley 8 0 0 16

Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0

HannahBrady 1 0 0 2

Totals 24 4 4 64

Hadley-Luzerne 5 2 6 6 — 19

Argyle 10 22 15 17 — 64

Other stats: Caprood (Arg) 8 rebounds. Liddle (Arg) 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Mattison (Arg) 7 rebounds, 5 assists.

Notes: The Scots won their fourth game in a row. They were led in scoring by freshman Kylee Humiston (16) and sophomores Lillianna Kingsley (16) and Paige Cormie (15). Seniors Shelby Caprood had 9 points and 8 rebounds while Erica Liddle contributed 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Hadley-Luzerne was led by Madison Lent with 10 points.

LAKE GEORGE 38,

NORTH WARREN 27

League: Adirondack League

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Lauren Monroe 1 0 0 2

Jodi Bartlett 0 1 0 3

Kaitlyn Kramar 1 2 1 9

Holly Perry 0 0 0 0

Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0

Nicole Buckman 2 1 4 11

Tia Buttino 0 0 2 2

Totals 4 4 7 27

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 7 1 4 21

Mikayla Duffy 1 0 0 2

Emma Abrantes 0 0 0 0

Gabby Marchello 4 0 0 8

Brenna Metivier 2 0 0 4

Mara Knoop 0 1 0 3

Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0

Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0

Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0

Molly Martellotta 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 2 4 38

North Warren 10 3 11 3 — 27

Lake George 11 12 5 10 — 38

WHITEHALL 37, GRANVILLE 17

League: Adirondack League

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Perry 2 0 1 5

Corlew 1 0 0 2

McEachron 0 0 2 2

Zovistoski 0 0 0 0

Phillips 2 0 1 5

Ludwig 0 0 0 0

Wilson 0 0 0 0

Tolley 0 0 0 0

Ferrin 0 0 0 0

Crossman 0 0 0 0

Beaver 0 0 0 0

Williams 1 0 0 2

Weeden 0 0 1 1

Totals 6 0 5 17

Whitehall (6-3, 7-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 0 0 1 1

Zoe Eggleston 5 0 3 13

Madison Gould 3 0 0 6

Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0

Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 2 2 8

Kyrie Smith 2 0 3 7

Riley West 0 0 0 0

Olivia Whiting 0 0 2 2

Totals 10 2 11 37

Granville 2 4 6 5 — 17

Whitehall 13 11 4 9 — 37

JV: Whitehall won.

Notes: The Railroaders continued their defensive performance by holding Granville to 17 points. Whitehall was lead by Zoe Eggleston with 13, Ashlyn Groesbeck with 8 and Kyrie Smith with 7. The Railroaders came out and took a big first-quarter lead (13-2) and held Granville to 6 in the half. Granville was lead by Perry and Phillips both with 5.

GREENWICH 56, STILLWATER 34

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Brophy 5 1 4 17

Niesz 3 3 1 16

Merrill 3 0 2 8

Strope 1 1 0 5

Carney 0 0 1 1

Brophy 0 0 2 2

Skiff 3 0 1 7

Totals 15 5 11 56

Stillwater (1-2, 3-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Pickett 0 0 2 2

Wagner 1 0 0 2

Mueller 3 0 4 10

Lescault 1 0 2 4

Sheehan 6 1 1 16

Totals 11 1 9 34

Greenwich 16 10 20 10 — 56

Stillwater 12 10 9 3 — 34

JV: Greenwich won.

NAC 51, TICONDEROGA 25

League: CVAC

NAC

2P 3P FT TP

Makenna LaBarge 0 1 1 4

Isabella Gilmore 0 0 0 0

Alexis Belrose 5 1 5 18

Rhylee Poupore 0 1 0 3

Aiden Lambert 1 1 0 5

Brynne Gilmore 0 0 3 3

Morgan Lawrence 1 0 0 2

Anna Brown 0 2 2 8

Kira LaBarge 3 0 2 8

Emily VanValkenberg 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 6 13 51

Ticonderoga

2P 3P FT TP

Jade Charboneau 3 0 1 7

Sophia Dorsett 0 1 0 3

Cassidy Mattison 0 0 0 0

Molly Price 3 0 0 6

Kylee Huestis 0 0 2 2

Kennedy Davis 2 0 0 4

Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 1 1

Kaelyn Rice 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 1 4 25

NAC 13 10 14 14 — 51

Ticonderoga 6 8 4 7 — 25

