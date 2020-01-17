Roundup: Strong second half carries Forts; Salem, Burghers also win

FORT EDWARD 50, CORINTH 43
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Carney 1 0 2 4
Dingman 3 0 2 8
Dockum 2 0 1 5
Parnell 1 0 1 3
Robarge 0 0 1 1
Delisle 2 1 0 7
Abbantontuno 3 3 0 15
Totals 12 4 7 43
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Newell 0 0 0 0
Kholostinin 2 1 2 9
Gullick 3 1 0 9
Fish 0 0 1 1
Thomas 5 1 3 16
Mahoney 4 0 2 10
Durkee 0 0 0 0
Witters 0 0 0 0
Condon 1 0 3 5
Totals 15 3 11 50
Corinth 15 10 8 10 — 43
Fort Edward 9 11 16 14 — 50
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 14 rebounds, 6 assists. Mahoney (FE) 9 rebounds. Kholostinin (FE) 7 rebounds.
SALEM 58, FORT ANN 33
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 3 1 1 10
Faith Lehoisky 5 1 1 14
Angel Aratare 1 1 0 5
Shaye Meshine 1 0 0 2
Mary Hernandez 1 0 0 2
Totals 11 3 2 33
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 4 0 6 14
Brianna Boyark 3 1 3 12
Mackenzie Spencer 4 0 0 8
Mikayah Rushinski 4 1 7 18
Kate Sweenor 0 0 2 2
keenan Fronhofer 0 0 1 1
Madison Barrett 0 1 0 3
Totals 15 3 19 58
Fort Ann 4 7 14 8 — 33
Salem 16 17 14 11 — 58
WARRENSBURG 64, HARTFORD 48
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 2 2 0 10
Abigail Ranous 9 2 1 25
O ivia Frazier 0 0 0 0
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
Aubrey Ranous 8 0 3 19
Sara Langworthy 0 1 1 4
Audrey Steves 2 0 0 4
Tenisha Tyrell 1 0 0 2
Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0
Totals 22 5 5 64
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
G Mcfarren 5 2 4 20
I French 0 0 2 2
A Monroe 6 0 0 12
C Wade 1 0 0 2
H Monroe 2 0 2 6
A Sesselman 1 1 0 5
A Dunda 0 0 0 0
E Barker 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 3 8 47
Warrensburg 19 13 22 10 — 64
Hartford 5 18 9 16 — 48
JV: Warrensburg won.
ARGYLE 64, HADLEY-LUZERNE 19
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne (0-9, 0-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2
Gabby Graham 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Goman 0 0 0 0
Jordanna Kenny 0 0 0 0
Serena Goman 0 0 0 0
Madison Lent 4 0 2 10
Elana Diamond 1 0 1 3
Lenna Haskell 0 0 0 0
Kayla Kenny 1 0 0 2
Charlotte Sanchez 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 0 3 19
Argyle (7-2, 9-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 0 0 0 0
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 4 2 1 15
Kylee Humiston 5 2 0 16
Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0
Shelby Caprood 4 0 1 9
Bryanne Mattison 2 0 2 6
Madison Gillis 0 0 0 0
Lillianna Kingsley 8 0 0 16
Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0
HannahBrady 1 0 0 2
Totals 24 4 4 64
Hadley-Luzerne 5 2 6 6 — 19
Argyle 10 22 15 17 — 64
Other stats: Caprood (Arg) 8 rebounds. Liddle (Arg) 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Mattison (Arg) 7 rebounds, 5 assists.
Notes: The Scots won their fourth game in a row. They were led in scoring by freshman Kylee Humiston (16) and sophomores Lillianna Kingsley (16) and Paige Cormie (15). Seniors Shelby Caprood had 9 points and 8 rebounds while Erica Liddle contributed 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Hadley-Luzerne was led by Madison Lent with 10 points.
LAKE GEORGE 38,
NORTH WARREN 27
League: Adirondack League
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 1 0 0 2
Jodi Bartlett 0 1 0 3
Kaitlyn Kramar 1 2 1 9
Holly Perry 0 0 0 0
Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 2 1 4 11
Tia Buttino 0 0 2 2
Totals 4 4 7 27
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 7 1 4 21
Mikayla Duffy 1 0 0 2
Emma Abrantes 0 0 0 0
Gabby Marchello 4 0 0 8
Brenna Metivier 2 0 0 4
Mara Knoop 0 1 0 3
Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0
Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0
Aimee Ehmann 0 0 0 0
Molly Martellotta 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 2 4 38
North Warren 10 3 11 3 — 27
Lake George 11 12 5 10 — 38
WHITEHALL 37, GRANVILLE 17
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Perry 2 0 1 5
Corlew 1 0 0 2
McEachron 0 0 2 2
Zovistoski 0 0 0 0
Phillips 2 0 1 5
Ludwig 0 0 0 0
Wilson 0 0 0 0
Tolley 0 0 0 0
Ferrin 0 0 0 0
Crossman 0 0 0 0
Beaver 0 0 0 0
Williams 1 0 0 2
Weeden 0 0 1 1
Totals 6 0 5 17
Whitehall (6-3, 7-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 0 0 1 1
Zoe Eggleston 5 0 3 13
Madison Gould 3 0 0 6
Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 2 2 8
Kyrie Smith 2 0 3 7
Riley West 0 0 0 0
Olivia Whiting 0 0 2 2
Totals 10 2 11 37
Granville 2 4 6 5 — 17
Whitehall 13 11 4 9 — 37
JV: Whitehall won.
Notes: The Railroaders continued their defensive performance by holding Granville to 17 points. Whitehall was lead by Zoe Eggleston with 13, Ashlyn Groesbeck with 8 and Kyrie Smith with 7. The Railroaders came out and took a big first-quarter lead (13-2) and held Granville to 6 in the half. Granville was lead by Perry and Phillips both with 5.
GREENWICH 56, STILLWATER 34
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Brophy 5 1 4 17
Niesz 3 3 1 16
Merrill 3 0 2 8
Strope 1 1 0 5
Carney 0 0 1 1
Brophy 0 0 2 2
Skiff 3 0 1 7
Totals 15 5 11 56
Stillwater (1-2, 3-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Pickett 0 0 2 2
Wagner 1 0 0 2
Mueller 3 0 4 10
Lescault 1 0 2 4
Sheehan 6 1 1 16
Totals 11 1 9 34
Greenwich 16 10 20 10 — 56
Stillwater 12 10 9 3 — 34
JV: Greenwich won.
NAC 51, TICONDEROGA 25
League: CVAC
NAC
2P 3P FT TP
Makenna LaBarge 0 1 1 4
Isabella Gilmore 0 0 0 0
Alexis Belrose 5 1 5 18
Rhylee Poupore 0 1 0 3
Aiden Lambert 1 1 0 5
Brynne Gilmore 0 0 3 3
Morgan Lawrence 1 0 0 2
Anna Brown 0 2 2 8
Kira LaBarge 3 0 2 8
Emily VanValkenberg 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 6 13 51
Ticonderoga
2P 3P FT TP
Jade Charboneau 3 0 1 7
Sophia Dorsett 0 1 0 3
Cassidy Mattison 0 0 0 0
Molly Price 3 0 0 6
Kylee Huestis 0 0 2 2
Kennedy Davis 2 0 0 4
Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 1 1
Kaelyn Rice 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 1 4 25
NAC 13 10 14 14 — 51
Ticonderoga 6 8 4 7 — 25