Roundup: Strong second half carries Forts; Salem, Burghers also win

Notes: The Railroaders continued their defensive performance by holding Granville to 17 points. Whitehall was lead by Zoe Eggleston with 13, Ashlyn Groesbeck with 8 and Kyrie Smith with 7. The Railroaders came out and took a big first-quarter lead (13-2) and held Granville to 6 in the half. Granville was lead by Perry and Phillips both with 5.