ROUNDUP: Strong fourth quarter lifts Horses past Tigers

Macey Koval scored 15 points and Schuylerville pulled away with a strong fourth quarter to beat Hudson Falls 58-49 in Foothills Council girls basketball on Monday.

The Black Horses, down 14-9 after the first quarter, won the game with a 20-10 fourth quarter. Anika Buff scored 12 points, Sophie Bodnar contributed 11 and Lauren King and Amanda Pflieger had nine points apiece.

Seneca Williamson was top scorer for the Tigers with 20 points. Magdalene Potvin scored nine and Mya Nolan finished with seven.

QUEENSBURY 57, GLENS FALLS 22: Shea Canavan scored 22 points, shot 58 percent from the field and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line as the Spartans improved to 10-1 in Foothills play, 10-6 overall.

Canavan also had eight steals. Kendra Ballard added 10 points and eight rebounds. Dyllan Ray had eight points and five steals and Aislyn Dixon added six points and six assists for QHS.

Ava Larson led the way for Glens Falls with nine points.

BOLTON 48, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 30: Jane Pfau scored 16 points and Jadynn Egloff had 13 as the Eagles defeated the Orange.

Maille Kelley recorded nine points and Ila Hubert added six for Bolton, which scored some key baskets on transitions.

Kaitlyn Cannan finished with nine points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for Indian Lake-Long Lake. Olivia Zumpano added six points for the Orange (11-4).

CORINTH 53, SALEM 19: The Tomahawks improved to 11-0 in the league (14-1 overall) behind Taylor Stone's 16-point performance.

Emily Dingmon recorded 12 points, 22 rebounds and five assists for Corinth. Riley Dumas had 10 points. Alexis Crossman contributed eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

For Salem (8-4, 12-5), Sierra Phillips scored seven points.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 21, KING'S SCHOOL 18: Eloise Noel finished with 12 points as J-M defeated The King's School.

Ana Maynard had 12 points for King's School.

CROWN POINT 31, FORT ANN 28: Gabrielle Mazzotte scored 19 points as Crown Point defeated the Cardinals in a non-leaguer.

Angel Aratare (14 points) and Maddie Freebern (eight) led Fort Ann.

