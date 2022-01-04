ROUNDUP: Stasia Epler scores 23 as Cambridge tops Tamarac

Stasia Epler scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cambridge to a 45-42 Wasaren League victory over Tamarac on Tuesday. It was the first league loss for the Bengals.
Hoosick Falls and Stillwater also won Wasaren League games.
CAMBRIDGE 45, TAMARAC 42
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac (4-1, 5-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Morgan Hayden;0;0;1;1
Kyla Rosen;0;0;0;0
Abigayle Yetto;0;0;1;1
Cailyn Hayden;2;0;0;4
Sidney Phillips;5;0;3;13
Reagan Dzembo;0;0;0;0
Myanna Faraj;5;0;1;11
Alexandria Castiglione;3;0;0;6
Aurianna Crudo;0;0;0;0
Kayla Beaudoin;2;0;2;6
Totals;17;0;8;42
Cambridge (2-2, 2-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sammi Crandall;0;1;0;3
Stasia Epler;4;3;6;23
Dani Mauro;0;0;0;0
Megan Day;0;0;0;0
Chelle Daniels;3;0;2;8
Schuylar Nolan;0;1;0;3
Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0
Tristann Crandall;2;1;1;8
Totals;9;6;9;45
Tamarac;9;11;9;13 — 42
Cambridge;5;13;15;12 — 45
Other stats: Epler (Cam) 8 rebounds, 4 assists.
JV: Tamarac won.
Notes: Chelle Daniels and Tristann Crandall added 8 points apiece with Daniels adding two big free throws late to help seal the victory.
HOOSICK FALLS 46, HOOSIC VALLEY 26
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M Roberson;1;1;2;7
A Case;0;0;1;1
M McLellan;2;2;2;12
R Niles;0;0;1;1
J Hill;0;0;0;0
L Kriner;1;0;2;4
A MacNeil;4;1;2;13
O Estes;3;0;2;8
S Shaukat;0;0;0;0
Totals;11;4;12;46
Hoosic Valley
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amanda Salisbury;4;0;0;8
Megan Rice;0;2;0;6
Jaquelyn Carlo;1;1;0;5
Sophie Svec;1;0;0;2
Savannah Mosley;0;0;0;0
Paige Gela;1;0;1;3
Riley Kinnicutt;1;0;0;2
Mackenzie Wolff;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;3;1;26
Hoosick Falls;12;11;16;7 — 46
Hoosic Valley;8;6;6;6 — 26
Other stats: Salisbury (HV) 13 rebounds.
STILLWATER 55, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 20
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-New Lebanon (0-5, 0-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sophie Ericson;1;0;0;2
McKenzie Krause;3;0;1;7
Riley Robertson;1;0;0;2
Nikki Minkler;2;0;0;4
Rebecca Madsen;1;1;0;5
Totals;8;1;1;20
Stillwater (3-3, 3-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peyton Morris;5;0;0;10
Charisma Salecker;2;1;0;7
Riley OÂ´Brien;0;0;1;1
Bella Toleman;2;0;0;4
Miranda Price;3;0;2;8
Sarah Foleman;1;1;0;5
Lilly Tanner;4;0;0;8
Ana Parella;5;0;0;10
Totals;22;2;3;53
Berlin-New Leb.;5;4;5;6 — 20
Stillwater;19;18;7;11 — 55
Notes: Stillwater improves to 3-3. Peyton Morris and Ana Parella leading the way with 10 points apiece. Eight players contributed to the scoring, including a season-high eight points by Lilly Tanner.
CROWN POINT 35,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 28
League: MVAC
Crown Point
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kimball;1;0;0;2
LaMotte;8;0;0;16
Duprey;0;0;0;0
Greenall;2;0;0;4
Hurlburt;0;0;0;0
Munson;1;0;0;2
Mazzotte;5;0;1;11
Totals;17;0;1;35
Indian Lake-Long Lake (2-0, 4-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaylie Norton;0;0;0;0
Olivia Zumpano;4;0;0;8
Anna Penrose;1;0;0;2
Kaitlyn Cannan;0;3;2;11
Haylie Puterko;1;0;0;2
Marilla Liddle;0;1;0;3
Charlotte Liddle;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;4;2;28
Crown Point;2;12;16;5 — 35
Indian/Long Lake;7;8;7;6 — 28
JV: Crown Point won.
