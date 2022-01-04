ROUNDUP: Stasia Epler scores 23 as Cambridge tops Tamarac

Stasia Epler scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cambridge to a 45-42 Wasaren League victory over Tamarac on Tuesday. It was the first league loss for the Bengals.

Hoosick Falls and Stillwater also won Wasaren League games.

CAMBRIDGE 45, TAMARAC 42

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac (4-1, 5-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Morgan Hayden;0;0;1;1

Kyla Rosen;0;0;0;0

Abigayle Yetto;0;0;1;1

Cailyn Hayden;2;0;0;4

Sidney Phillips;5;0;3;13

Reagan Dzembo;0;0;0;0

Myanna Faraj;5;0;1;11

Alexandria Castiglione;3;0;0;6

Aurianna Crudo;0;0;0;0

Kayla Beaudoin;2;0;2;6

Totals;17;0;8;42

Cambridge (2-2, 2-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sammi Crandall;0;1;0;3

Stasia Epler;4;3;6;23

Dani Mauro;0;0;0;0

Megan Day;0;0;0;0

Chelle Daniels;3;0;2;8

Schuylar Nolan;0;1;0;3

Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0

Tristann Crandall;2;1;1;8

Totals;9;6;9;45

Tamarac;9;11;9;13 — 42

Cambridge;5;13;15;12 — 45

Other stats: Epler (Cam) 8 rebounds, 4 assists.

JV: Tamarac won.

Notes: Chelle Daniels and Tristann Crandall added 8 points apiece with Daniels adding two big free throws late to help seal the victory.

HOOSICK FALLS 46, HOOSIC VALLEY 26

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

M Roberson;1;1;2;7

A Case;0;0;1;1

M McLellan;2;2;2;12

R Niles;0;0;1;1

J Hill;0;0;0;0

L Kriner;1;0;2;4

A MacNeil;4;1;2;13

O Estes;3;0;2;8

S Shaukat;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;4;12;46

Hoosic Valley

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amanda Salisbury;4;0;0;8

Megan Rice;0;2;0;6

Jaquelyn Carlo;1;1;0;5

Sophie Svec;1;0;0;2

Savannah Mosley;0;0;0;0

Paige Gela;1;0;1;3

Riley Kinnicutt;1;0;0;2

Mackenzie Wolff;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;3;1;26

Hoosick Falls;12;11;16;7 — 46

Hoosic Valley;8;6;6;6 — 26

Other stats: Salisbury (HV) 13 rebounds.

STILLWATER 55, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 20

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Lebanon (0-5, 0-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sophie Ericson;1;0;0;2

McKenzie Krause;3;0;1;7

Riley Robertson;1;0;0;2

Nikki Minkler;2;0;0;4

Rebecca Madsen;1;1;0;5

Totals;8;1;1;20

Stillwater (3-3, 3-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Morris;5;0;0;10

Charisma Salecker;2;1;0;7

Riley OÂ´Brien;0;0;1;1

Bella Toleman;2;0;0;4

Miranda Price;3;0;2;8

Sarah Foleman;1;1;0;5

Lilly Tanner;4;0;0;8

Ana Parella;5;0;0;10

Totals;22;2;3;53

Berlin-New Leb.;5;4;5;6 — 20

Stillwater;19;18;7;11 — 55

Notes: Stillwater improves to 3-3. Peyton Morris and Ana Parella leading the way with 10 points apiece. Eight players contributed to the scoring, including a season-high eight points by Lilly Tanner.

CROWN POINT 35,

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 28

League: MVAC

Crown Point

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kimball;1;0;0;2

LaMotte;8;0;0;16

Duprey;0;0;0;0

Greenall;2;0;0;4

Hurlburt;0;0;0;0

Munson;1;0;0;2

Mazzotte;5;0;1;11

Totals;17;0;1;35

Indian Lake-Long Lake (2-0, 4-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaylie Norton;0;0;0;0

Olivia Zumpano;4;0;0;8

Anna Penrose;1;0;0;2

Kaitlyn Cannan;0;3;2;11

Haylie Puterko;1;0;0;2

Marilla Liddle;0;1;0;3

Charlotte Liddle;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;4;2;28

Crown Point;2;12;16;5 — 35

Indian/Long Lake;7;8;7;6 — 28

JV: Crown Point won.

