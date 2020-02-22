Roundup: Spencer, Rushinski lead Salem past Schoharie; Burghers beat Canjo

SALEM 52, SCHOHARIE 35
Class C Opening Round
Schoharie
2P 3P FT TP
Haley Drinon 0 1 0 3
Abby Fagnani 1 0 0 2
Misha Smith 2 0 0 4
Alyssa Vangasbech 3 0 1 7
Hannah Cater 7 0 2 16
Emily Lehoe 0 1 0 3
Totals 13 2 3 35
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Brianna Boyark 3 0 0 6
Amber Terry 3 0 2 8
Mackenzie Spencer 6 0 4 16
Blake Riche 3 0 0 6
Mikayah Rushinski 2 2 6 16
Totals 17 2 12 52
Schoharie 7 8 12 8 — 35
Salem 18 5 12 17 — 52
Up next: Salem moves on face No. 1 Cambridge on the road on Wednesday in the quarterfinals (7:30 p.m.).
WARRENSBURG 77, CANAJOHARIE 53
Class C Opening Round
Canajoharie
2P 3P FT TP
Kaijah Fowler 2 0 0 4
Victoria Adams 1 0 2 4
Monica Hartlieb 5 2 2 18
Lizzy Prime 2 0 0 4
Kylee Rickard 5 0 2 12
Angelina Clark 5 0 1 11
Vanessa VanSlyke 0 0 0 0
Mizel Fowler 0 0 0 0
Kym Terwilliger 0 0 0 0
Sam Keaney 0 0 0 0
Totals 20 2 7 53
Warrensburg (18-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 2 0 1 5
Abigail Ranous 8 0 5 21
Aubrey Ranous 11 0 4 26
Sara Langworthy 2 1 0 7
Audrey Steves 2 0 0 4
Tenisha Tyrell 7 0 0 14
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0
Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 10 77
Canajoharie 15 15 16 7 — 53
Warrensburg 15 23 20 19 — 77
Other stats: Tyrell (War) 13 rebounds. Aubrey Ranous (War) 13 rebounds. Boland (War) 12 assists. Abigail Ranous (War) 6 assists.
Notes: Warrensburg was led by Aubrey Ranous (26 points, 13 rebounds, 9 steals), Tenisha Tyrell (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Abigail Ranous (21 points, 6 assists, and 6 steals). Hope Boland finished with 12 assists and Sara Langworthy played a good defensive game.
Up next: The fourth-seeded Burghers will face Berne-Knox in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at Cambridge (6 p.m.).
BERNE-KNOX 67, LAKE GEORGE 17
Class C Opening Round
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 0 0 2 2
Mikayla Duffy 1 0 0 2
Emma Abrantes 1 0 0 2
Gabby Marchello 2 0 0 4
Mara Knoop 0 2 1 7
Totals 4 2 3 17
Berne Knox
2P 3P FT TP
Alexis Wright 5 0 3 13
Taylor Meecham 5 3 1 20
Grace Tymchym 3 0 0 6
Reagan Smith 3 0 0 6
Hailey Lawrence 3 0 1 7
Renee Zieske 2 1 0 7
Jaida Wesley 1 0 0 2
Faith Coates 2 0 2 6
Totals 24 4 7 67
Lake George 4 3 5 5 — 17
Berne-Knox 17 19 19 12 — 67
Other stats: Pushor (LG) 15 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 8 rebounds. Duffy (LG) 2 assists. Wright (Berne Knox Westerlo) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Lawrence (Berne Knox Westerlo) 9 rebounds. Smith (Berne Knox Westerlo) 5 rebounds. Wesley (Berne Knox Westerlo) 2 assists. Tymchym (Berne Knox Westerlo) 2 assists.