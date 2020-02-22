Roundup: Spencer, Rushinski lead Salem past Schoharie; Burghers beat Canjo
Roundup: Spencer, Rushinski lead Salem past Schoharie; Burghers beat Canjo

SALEM 52, SCHOHARIE 35

Class C Opening Round

Schoharie

2P 3P FT TP

Haley Drinon 0 1 0 3

Abby Fagnani 1 0 0 2

Misha Smith 2 0 0 4

Alyssa Vangasbech 3 0 1 7

Hannah Cater 7 0 2 16

Emily Lehoe 0 1 0 3

Totals 13 2 3 35

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Brianna Boyark 3 0 0 6

Amber Terry 3 0 2 8

Mackenzie Spencer 6 0 4 16

Blake Riche 3 0 0 6

Mikayah Rushinski 2 2 6 16

Totals 17 2 12 52

Schoharie 7 8 12 8 — 35

Salem 18 5 12 17 — 52

Up next: Salem moves on face No. 1 Cambridge on the road on Wednesday in the quarterfinals (7:30 p.m.).

WARRENSBURG 77, CANAJOHARIE 53

Class C Opening Round

Canajoharie

2P 3P FT TP

Kaijah Fowler 2 0 0 4

Victoria Adams 1 0 2 4

Monica Hartlieb 5 2 2 18

Lizzy Prime 2 0 0 4

Kylee Rickard 5 0 2 12

Angelina Clark 5 0 1 11

Vanessa VanSlyke 0 0 0 0

Mizel Fowler 0 0 0 0

Kym Terwilliger 0 0 0 0

Sam Keaney 0 0 0 0

Totals 20 2 7 53

Warrensburg (18-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 2 0 1 5

Abigail Ranous 8 0 5 21

Aubrey Ranous 11 0 4 26

Sara Langworthy 2 1 0 7

Audrey Steves 2 0 0 4

Tenisha Tyrell 7 0 0 14

Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0

Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 1 10 77

Canajoharie 15 15 16 7 — 53

Warrensburg 15 23 20 19 — 77

Other stats: Tyrell (War) 13 rebounds. Aubrey Ranous (War) 13 rebounds. Boland (War) 12 assists. Abigail Ranous (War) 6 assists.

Notes: Warrensburg was led by Aubrey Ranous (26 points, 13 rebounds, 9 steals), Tenisha Tyrell (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Abigail Ranous (21 points, 6 assists, and 6 steals). Hope Boland finished with 12 assists and Sara Langworthy played a good defensive game.

Up next: The fourth-seeded Burghers will face Berne-Knox in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at Cambridge (6 p.m.).

BERNE-KNOX 67, LAKE GEORGE 17

Class C Opening Round

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 0 0 2 2

Mikayla Duffy 1 0 0 2

Emma Abrantes 1 0 0 2

Gabby Marchello 2 0 0 4

Mara Knoop 0 2 1 7

Totals 4 2 3 17

Berne Knox

2P 3P FT TP

Alexis Wright 5 0 3 13

Taylor Meecham 5 3 1 20

Grace Tymchym 3 0 0 6

Reagan Smith 3 0 0 6

Hailey Lawrence 3 0 1 7

Renee Zieske 2 1 0 7

Jaida Wesley 1 0 0 2

Faith Coates 2 0 2 6

Totals 24 4 7 67

Lake George 4 3 5 5 — 17

Berne-Knox 17 19 19 12 — 67

Other stats: Pushor (LG) 15 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 8 rebounds. Duffy (LG) 2 assists. Wright (Berne Knox Westerlo) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Lawrence (Berne Knox Westerlo) 9 rebounds. Smith (Berne Knox Westerlo) 5 rebounds. Wesley (Berne Knox Westerlo) 2 assists. Tymchym (Berne Knox Westerlo) 2 assists.

