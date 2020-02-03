Roundup: Spartans roll to victory, stay unbeaten in Foothills
Kaileigh Hunt scored 25 points and three teammates finished in double figures as Queensbury won its Senior Night game. Molly Brophy scored 33 points in Greenwich's win.

QUEENSBURY 82, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 43

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 2 1 5 12

Jorgensen 0 1 0 3

Sydney Hart 2 2 6 16

Robarge 0 0 1 1

Lanfear 2 0 2 6

Rafferty 1 0 1 3

Davis 0 0 2 2

Totals 7 4 17 43

Queensbury (13-0, 15-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Meghan O’Connor 4 1 2 13

Hailey Ballard 5 0 1 11

Abby Doin 5 2 0 16

Murray 1 1 0 5

Kaileigh Hunt 7 1 8 25

F Hunt 3 0 1 7

Duffy 1 0 0 2

Ross 0 1 0 3

Totals 26 6 12 82

South High 10 16 7 10 — 43

Queensbury 24 14 26 18 — 82

Other stats: K.Hunt (Q) 16 rebounds, 6 steals. O’Connor (Q) 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 steals. Duffy (Q) 5 assists.

Notes: The Spartans honored 10 players on Senior Day before the game. They improved to 13-0 in league play and put the game away with a 26-7 third quarter.

JV: Queensbury won.

GREENWICH 79, CORINTH 38

League: Non-league

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Carney 0 1 2 5

Dinigman 3 0 1 7

Dockum 1 0 0 2

Parnell 1 0 1 3

DeLisle 3 1 0 9

Abbatabtano 5 0 2 12

Totals 13 2 6 38

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Adrianna Rojas 8 0 3 19

Izzy Solan 3 0 1 7

Molly Brophy 11 1 8 33

Tess Merrill 3 0 0 6

Maddy Carney 1 0 0 2

Maddy Brophy 2 0 0 4

Dylan Skiff 3 0 0 6

Arianna Peroni 1 0 0 2

Totals 32 1 12 79

Corinth 2 12 15 9 — 38

Greenwich 22 18 25 14 — 79

Other stats: Molly Brophy (Gre) 10 rebounds.

JV: Greenwich won.

Notes: Molly Brophy had a triple double with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 12 steals.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 47, CROWN POINT 19

League: MVAC

Johnsburg-Minerva (11-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Aileen Stevens 1 1 0 5

Chelsea Wright 3 0 0 6

Jennie Allen 0 0 0 0

Cassie Dunbar 1 0 0 2

Kate Wimberly 10 0 1 21

Molly Deshetsky 2 0 0 4

Sydney Selleck 3 1 0 9

Totals 20 2 1 47

Crown Point

2P 3P FT TP

Harmon 1 0 0 2

Defelice 0 0 0 0

Gibbs 0 0 0 0

McIntosh 1 0 0 2

Munson 2 1 2 9

Mazzotte 0 0 2 2

Kimball 2 0 0 4

Plunkett 0 0 0 0

LaMotte 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 1 4 19

John.-Minerva 12 13 16 6 — 47

Crown Point 3 5 6 5 — 19

