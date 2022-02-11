ROUNDUP: Spartans rack up another win; Burghers prevail

Brigid Duffy scored 21 points as Queensbury finished off the Foothills Council season with a 64-31 victory over Schuylerville. The Spartans went 17-1 in league play.
Olivia Frazier scored 18 points, 14 of them in the second half, as Warrensburg beat Granville 45-33 in an Adirondack League crossover game. The Burghers finished the regular season 14-6.
Aimee Ehmann scored 19 as Lake George defeated Fort Ann 48-17.
Emma Willard and Tamarac posted Wasaren League wins.
QUEENSBURY 64, SCHUYLERVILLE 31
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (17-1, 13-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Donohue 6 0 4 16
Duffy 7 1 4 21
Ballard 6 0 2 14
People are also reading…
Stewart 0 0 0 0
Ray 3 0 2 8
Canavan 1 0 0 2
Trowbridge 2 0 0 4
Totals 25 1 12 65
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Barton 2 0 1 5
King 4 0 2 10
Koval 4 0 1 9
McShane 1 0 3 5
Tavares 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 0 7 31
Queensbury 13 14 11 26 — 64
Schuylerville 10 7 8 6 — 31
JV: QHS won.
WARRENSBURG 45, GRANVILLE 33
League: Adirondack crossover
Granville (5-14)
2P 3P FT TP
Hanna Ingleston 0 0 0 0
Nicole Arnhold 0 0 0 0
Raegan Swain 1 0 0 2
Melissa Beaver 1 1 0 5
Haylie Barber 0 0 0 0
Kerri Jennings 0 0 0 0
Jordan Chadwick 4 0 0 8
Lilly Strout 3 0 0 6
Laura Arnhold 0 0 0 0
Megan Hover 0 0 0 0
Aspen Williams 5 0 0 10
Rachel Beaver 0 0 0 0
Lauren Bascom 1 0 0 2
Bailey Phillips 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 1 0 33
Warrensburg (14-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Kara Bacon 1 1 0 5
Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0
Kailey Bacon 2 1 0 7
Olivia Frazier 6 0 6 18
Bridget Anaman 2 0 0 4
Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0
Karla Sherman 1 1 0 5
Hope Sherman 3 0 0 6
Zailey Baker 0 0 0 0
Caitlin O’Donnell 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 3 6 45
Granville 13 4 8 8 — 33
Warrensburg 12 6 14 13 — 45
Other stats: H. Sherman (War) 7 rebounds. Frazier (War) 6 rebounds. Kailey Bacon (War) 4 rebounds. K. Sherman (War) 4 assists.
Notes: Warrensburg outscored Granville 27-16 in the second half to win the league crossover game.
LAKE GEORGE 48, FORT ANN 17
League: Adirondack crossover
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Madison Freebern 2 0 1 5
Brooke Wright 2 0 1 5
Cherokie Steves 1 1 0 5
Addyson Burch 0 0 2 2
Totals 5 1 4 17
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Caroline Campbell 2 0 0 4
Mykah Fisher 3 1 2 11
Evelyn Burke 2 0 1 5
Aimee Ehmann 9 0 1 19
Lara Stanco 2 0 0 4
Sarah Pelchar 0 0 1 1
Angelina Minnear 2 0 0 4
Totals 20 1 5 48
Fort Ann 5 2 7 3 — 17
Lake George 13 22 6 7 — 48
Other stats: Freebern (FA) 6 rebounds. Cody (FA) 5 rebounds. Iorobucci (FA) 5 rebounds. Campbell (LG) 11 rebounds, 2 assists. Ehmann (LG) 10 rebounds. Minnear (LG) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Fisher (LG) 2 assists.
EMMA WILLARD 64, CAMBRIDGE 51
League: Wasaren League crossover
Emma Willard (12-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Emma Shields 5 1 10 23
Barb Harris 1 0 2 4
Ruby Kauer 0 1 1 4
Audrey Shields 3 5 0 21
Noura Couliably 0 0 0 0
Manyi Li 3 0 1 7
Margarette Howland 0 0 0 0
Aishah Raji 2 0 1 5
Totals 14 7 15 64
Cambridge (9-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Sammi Crandall 4 2 0 14
Stasia Epler 4 3 1 18
Dani Mauro 0 0 0 0
Chelle Daniels 3 0 2 8
Schuylar Nolan 2 1 0 7
Alexis Austin 0 0 1 1
Tristann Crandall 0 1 0 3
Charonne Berthiaume 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 7 4 51
Emma Willard 18 23 11 12 — 64
Cambridge 17 15 10 9 — 51
Other stats: E. Shields (Emma Willard) 10 rebounds. Mauro (Cam) 5 rebounds. T. Crandall (Cam) 6 assists.
JV: Cambridge def. Tamarac
Notes: Emma Shields scored a game-high 23 points and Audrey Shields added 21 to lead the Jesters to a Wasaren League crossover victory over Cambridge. Stasia Epler scored 18 and Sammi Crandall added 14 to lead the Indians.
TAMARAC 78, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 45
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac
2P 3P FT TP
M Hayden 0 0 0 0
E Film 3 2 1 13
K Rosen 1 0 0 2
A Yetto 4 2 0 14
C Hayden 1 0 2 4
S Phillips 7 0 1 15
M Farah 2 2 3 13
A Castiglione 0 0 2 2
A Crudo 1 0 0 2
Totals 19 6 9 65
Saratoga Central Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Ashley Upson 4 3 1 18
Katie Cronin 0 3 0 9
Kerry Gill 0 0 0 0
Ryan McDonald 2 0 0 4
Rylee Cornell 1 0 0 2
Allison Motter 4 0 2 10
Laia Ruiz 0 0 0 0
Danielle Gill 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 6 3 45
Tamarac 21 24 22 11 — 78
Spa Catholic 13 17 8 7 — 45
QUEENSBURY 69, SCOTIA 28
League: Foothills Council, Thursday
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
McGlauflin 1 0 0 2
M Cooper 1 0 0 2
McCarthy 3 1 0 9
Snyder 0 0 1 1
Lorey 1 0 0 2
Kristel 0 1 0 3
LaMorta 1 1 4 9
Totals 7 3 5 28
Queensbury (16-1, 16-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Delaney Donohue 4 0 4 12
Brigid Duffy 3 1 1 10
Kendra Ballard 9 0 1 19
Bongiorno 0 0 1 1
Dixon 2 1 0 7
Stewart 2 0 0 4
Ray 0 1 1 4
Canavan 2 0 0 4
Trowbridge 0 1 1 4
Rowley 2 0 0 4
Totals 24 4 9 69
Scotia 8 3 6 11 — 28
Queensbury 26 23 9 11 — 69
Other stats: Ballard (Q) 8 rebounds. Donohue (Q) 7 assists, 4 steals. Canavan (Q) 5 assists. Aislynn Dixon (Q) 4 steals. Duffy (Q) 5 steals.
JV: Scotia won.
SCHUYLERVILLE 48, HUDSON FALLS 38
League: Foothills Council, Thursday
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Williamson 2 0 5 9
Potvin 1 0 0 2
Johnson 2 0 0 4
Ruthasky 1 0 0 2
Osteshaudt 4 0 0 8
Lanphear 5 0 3 13
Totals 15 0 8 38
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Barton 1 0 2 4
Bodar 0 0 1 1
Kilburn 1 0 0 2
King 1 0 1 3
Koval 6 0 6 18
McShane 2 0 3 7
Pflieger 1 2 3 11
Tavares 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 2 16 48
Hudson Falls 6 4 21 7 — 38
Schuylerville 16 9 8 15 — 48
JV: Hudson Falls won.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Friday's high school sports news
-
Tigers rally to beat Horses, need one more win for title
-
ROUNDUP: Spartans rack up another win; Burghers prevail
-
ROUNDUP: Nelson scores 27 in Horde victory; Cards post win
- 7 updates