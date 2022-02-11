ROUNDUP: Spartans rack up another win; Burghers prevail

Brigid Duffy scored 21 points as Queensbury finished off the Foothills Council season with a 64-31 victory over Schuylerville. The Spartans went 17-1 in league play.

Olivia Frazier scored 18 points, 14 of them in the second half, as Warrensburg beat Granville 45-33 in an Adirondack League crossover game. The Burghers finished the regular season 14-6.

Aimee Ehmann scored 19 as Lake George defeated Fort Ann 48-17.

Emma Willard and Tamarac posted Wasaren League wins.

QUEENSBURY 64, SCHUYLERVILLE 31

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury (17-1, 13-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Donohue 6 0 4 16

Duffy 7 1 4 21

Ballard 6 0 2 14

Stewart 0 0 0 0

Ray 3 0 2 8

Canavan 1 0 0 2

Trowbridge 2 0 0 4

Totals 25 1 12 65

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Barton 2 0 1 5

King 4 0 2 10

Koval 4 0 1 9

McShane 1 0 3 5

Tavares 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 0 7 31

Queensbury 13 14 11 26 — 64

Schuylerville 10 7 8 6 — 31

JV: QHS won.

WARRENSBURG 45, GRANVILLE 33

League: Adirondack crossover

Granville (5-14)

2P 3P FT TP

Hanna Ingleston 0 0 0 0

Nicole Arnhold 0 0 0 0

Raegan Swain 1 0 0 2

Melissa Beaver 1 1 0 5

Haylie Barber 0 0 0 0

Kerri Jennings 0 0 0 0

Jordan Chadwick 4 0 0 8

Lilly Strout 3 0 0 6

Laura Arnhold 0 0 0 0

Megan Hover 0 0 0 0

Aspen Williams 5 0 0 10

Rachel Beaver 0 0 0 0

Lauren Bascom 1 0 0 2

Bailey Phillips 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 1 0 33

Warrensburg (14-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Kara Bacon 1 1 0 5

Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0

Kailey Bacon 2 1 0 7

Olivia Frazier 6 0 6 18

Bridget Anaman 2 0 0 4

Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0

Karla Sherman 1 1 0 5

Hope Sherman 3 0 0 6

Zailey Baker 0 0 0 0

Caitlin O’Donnell 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 3 6 45

Granville 13 4 8 8 — 33

Warrensburg 12 6 14 13 — 45

Other stats: H. Sherman (War) 7 rebounds. Frazier (War) 6 rebounds. Kailey Bacon (War) 4 rebounds. K. Sherman (War) 4 assists.

Notes: Warrensburg outscored Granville 27-16 in the second half to win the league crossover game.

LAKE GEORGE 48, FORT ANN 17

League: Adirondack crossover

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Madison Freebern 2 0 1 5

Brooke Wright 2 0 1 5

Cherokie Steves 1 1 0 5

Addyson Burch 0 0 2 2

Totals 5 1 4 17

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Caroline Campbell 2 0 0 4

Mykah Fisher 3 1 2 11

Evelyn Burke 2 0 1 5

Aimee Ehmann 9 0 1 19

Lara Stanco 2 0 0 4

Sarah Pelchar 0 0 1 1

Angelina Minnear 2 0 0 4

Totals 20 1 5 48

Fort Ann 5 2 7 3 — 17

Lake George 13 22 6 7 — 48

Other stats: Freebern (FA) 6 rebounds. Cody (FA) 5 rebounds. Iorobucci (FA) 5 rebounds. Campbell (LG) 11 rebounds, 2 assists. Ehmann (LG) 10 rebounds. Minnear (LG) 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Fisher (LG) 2 assists.

EMMA WILLARD 64, CAMBRIDGE 51

League: Wasaren League crossover

Emma Willard (12-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Emma Shields 5 1 10 23

Barb Harris 1 0 2 4

Ruby Kauer 0 1 1 4

Audrey Shields 3 5 0 21

Noura Couliably 0 0 0 0

Manyi Li 3 0 1 7

Margarette Howland 0 0 0 0

Aishah Raji 2 0 1 5

Totals 14 7 15 64

Cambridge (9-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Sammi Crandall 4 2 0 14

Stasia Epler 4 3 1 18

Dani Mauro 0 0 0 0

Chelle Daniels 3 0 2 8

Schuylar Nolan 2 1 0 7

Alexis Austin 0 0 1 1

Tristann Crandall 0 1 0 3

Charonne Berthiaume 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 7 4 51

Emma Willard 18 23 11 12 — 64

Cambridge 17 15 10 9 — 51

Other stats: E. Shields (Emma Willard) 10 rebounds. Mauro (Cam) 5 rebounds. T. Crandall (Cam) 6 assists.

JV: Cambridge def. Tamarac

Notes: Emma Shields scored a game-high 23 points and Audrey Shields added 21 to lead the Jesters to a Wasaren League crossover victory over Cambridge. Stasia Epler scored 18 and Sammi Crandall added 14 to lead the Indians.

TAMARAC 78, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 45

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac

2P 3P FT TP

M Hayden 0 0 0 0

E Film 3 2 1 13

K Rosen 1 0 0 2

A Yetto 4 2 0 14

C Hayden 1 0 2 4

S Phillips 7 0 1 15

M Farah 2 2 3 13

A Castiglione 0 0 2 2

A Crudo 1 0 0 2

Totals 19 6 9 65

Saratoga Central Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Ashley Upson 4 3 1 18

Katie Cronin 0 3 0 9

Kerry Gill 0 0 0 0

Ryan McDonald 2 0 0 4

Rylee Cornell 1 0 0 2

Allison Motter 4 0 2 10

Laia Ruiz 0 0 0 0

Danielle Gill 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 6 3 45

Tamarac 21 24 22 11 — 78

Spa Catholic 13 17 8 7 — 45

QUEENSBURY 69, SCOTIA 28

League: Foothills Council, Thursday

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

McGlauflin 1 0 0 2

M Cooper 1 0 0 2

McCarthy 3 1 0 9

Snyder 0 0 1 1

Lorey 1 0 0 2

Kristel 0 1 0 3

LaMorta 1 1 4 9

Totals 7 3 5 28

Queensbury (16-1, 16-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Delaney Donohue 4 0 4 12

Brigid Duffy 3 1 1 10

Kendra Ballard 9 0 1 19

Bongiorno 0 0 1 1

Dixon 2 1 0 7

Stewart 2 0 0 4

Ray 0 1 1 4

Canavan 2 0 0 4

Trowbridge 0 1 1 4

Rowley 2 0 0 4

Totals 24 4 9 69

Scotia 8 3 6 11 — 28

Queensbury 26 23 9 11 — 69

Other stats: Ballard (Q) 8 rebounds. Donohue (Q) 7 assists, 4 steals. Canavan (Q) 5 assists. Aislynn Dixon (Q) 4 steals. Duffy (Q) 5 steals.

JV: Scotia won.

SCHUYLERVILLE 48, HUDSON FALLS 38

League: Foothills Council, Thursday

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Williamson 2 0 5 9

Potvin 1 0 0 2

Johnson 2 0 0 4

Ruthasky 1 0 0 2

Osteshaudt 4 0 0 8

Lanphear 5 0 3 13

Totals 15 0 8 38

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Barton 1 0 2 4

Bodar 0 0 1 1

Kilburn 1 0 0 2

King 1 0 1 3

Koval 6 0 6 18

McShane 2 0 3 7

Pflieger 1 2 3 11

Tavares 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 2 16 48

Hudson Falls 6 4 21 7 — 38

Schuylerville 16 9 8 15 — 48

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0