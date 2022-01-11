ROUNDUP: Spa Catholic wins defensive battle

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 28,

HOOSIC VALLEY 22

Notes: A defensive battle on Senior Night for Saratoga Central Catholic. Seniors Katie Cronin and Ashley Upson led the defense with several steals and great ball pressure. Inside seniors Allison Motler and Danielle Gill controlled the boards. Ryan McDonald and Rylee Cornell hit a couple of big shots in fourth quarter to help seal win. Sophia Squires led Hoosic Valley with 11 points including two 3-pointers.