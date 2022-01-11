ROUNDUP: Spa Catholic wins defensive battle

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 28,
HOOSIC VALLEY 22
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amanda Salisbury;1;0;2;4
Brooke Matala;0;0;0;0
Abbey Peckham;0;0;0;0
Megan Rice;1;0;0;2
Jaquelyn Carlo;1;0;1;3
Sophia Squires;2;2;1;11
Sophie Svec;0;0;2;2
Totals;5;2;6;22
Saratoga Central Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashley Upson;1;0;2;4
Katie Cronin;1;0;0;2
Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0
Ryan McDonald;0;1;0;3
Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0
Rylee Cornell;1;0;0;2
Allison Motler;4;0;4;12
Laia Ruiz;0;0;0;0
Danielle Gill;2;0;1;5
Totals;9;1;7;28
Hoosic Valley;4;7;3;8 — 22
Spa Catholic;2;7;6;13 — 28
Other stats: Motler (SCC) 10 rebounds. D. Gill (SCC) 10 rebounds.
Notes: A defensive battle on Senior Night for Saratoga Central Catholic. Seniors Katie Cronin and Ashley Upson led the defense with several steals and great ball pressure. Inside seniors Allison Motler and Danielle Gill controlled the boards. Ryan McDonald and Rylee Cornell hit a couple of big shots in fourth quarter to help seal win. Sophia Squires led Hoosic Valley with 11 points including two 3-pointers.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 38, GRANVILLE 29
League: Adirondack League
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nicole Arnold;0;0;0;0
Raegan Swain;2;1;0;7
Melissa Beaver;1;1;0;5
Jordan Chadwick;0;0;0;0
Aspen Williams;0;0;1;1
Rachel Beaver;2;0;0;4
Lauren Bascom;2;1;0;7
Bailey Phillips;1;0;3;5
Totals;8;3;4;29
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sarah Abbott;1;0;0;2
Gabby Graham;5;2;0;16
Jordanna Kenny;2;1;0;7
Cayden Williams;0;0;0;0
Madison Lent;3;1;0;9
Leena Haskell;2;0;0;4
Totals;13;4;0;38
Granville;3;14;4;8 — 29
Hadley-Luzerne;13;7;6;12 — 38
Other stats: Kenny (HL) 10 rebounds. Lent (HL) 8 rebounds.
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne played a well-rounded game in Adirondack League play. Gabby Graham led all scorers with 16 points.
GREENWICH 82, STILLWATER 20
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich (8-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Grace Autiello;5;3;0;19
Brooke Kuzmich;3;4;0;18
A Rojas;6;0;3;15
J Spiezo;2;0;0;4
R Mullen;3;0;0;6
N Niesz;2;2;0;10
m Smith;5;0;0;10
Totals;26;9;3;82
Stillwater (3-5, 3-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peyton Morris;0;0;3;3
Charisma Salecker;0;0;1;1
Riley O'Brien;3;0;1;7
MIranda Price;3;0;1;7
Sarah Folmann;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;0;6;20
Greenwich;35;22;15;10 — 82
Stillwater;3;9;7;1 — 20