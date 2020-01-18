Roundup: Spa Catholic rallies past Hoosic Valley

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 42,
HOOSIC VALLEY 40
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Hoosic Valley (1-2, 6-6)
2P 3P FT TP
A Dickinson 5 0 5 15
K Peckham 1 1 2 7
K Searles 1 0 1 3
J Jensen 1 0 0 2
E Lanove 1 0 1 3
K Chartier 4 0 1 9
A Buglee 0 0 1 1
Totals 13 1 11 40
Saratoga Catholic (1-2, 5-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Ashley Upson 1 1 6 11
Lauren Maher 2 0 0 4
Annie Naughton 2 0 0 4
Ryleigh Dempsey 5 0 1 11
Megan Cornell 0 0 0 0
Molly O’Reilly 3 0 4 10
Grace O’Reilly 0 0 0 0
Ria Walsh 1 0 0 2
Faith McKenna 0 0 0 0
Damian Fantauzzi 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 1 11 42
Hoosic Valley 11 10 7 12 — 40
Spa Catholic 6 2 18 16 — 42
Other stats: Dempsey (SCC) 11 rebounds. Naughton (SCC) 8 rebounds. Maher (SCC) 6 rebounds. Upson (SCC) 5 assists. M. O’Reilly (SCC) 3 assists. Cornell (SCC) 2 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic, 38-32
Notes: Spa Catholic came back from a 21-8 halftime deficit to pull within 28-26 at the end of the third quarter, led by Molly O’Reilly’s steals and Ashley Upson’s ball control. The Saints finished the final quarter by outscoring the Indians 16-12, getting seven points and five rebounds in the quarter from Ryleigh Dempsey.