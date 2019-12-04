{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 38,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 33

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hannah Breen;2;3;1;14

Sydney Hart;3;1;4;13

Courtney Robarge;2;0;0;4

Zoe Lanfear;2;0;0;4

Kate McDonough;0;0;1;1

Haley Breen;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;4;6;38

Broadalbin-Perth (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Emma Goebel;1;0;0;2

Caroline Ianotti;2;2;0;10

Lauralie Grainer;0;1;0;3

Julia Mycek;1;1;1;6

Caitlin Palmateer;1;0;0;2

Macy Bollart;1;0;0;2

Makenzie Smith;4;0;0;8

Totals;10;4;1;33

South High;6;14;11;7 — 38

Broad.-Perth;8;8;8;9 — 33

JV: South High won

WARRENSBURG 65, MAYFIELD 40

League: Non-league

Mayfield (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lindsey Hampton;2;0;1;5

Brianna Hubiak;3;0;2;8

Josie LaVada;1;0;0;2

Kelsey Meca;3;0;5;11

Adrianna Yuret;0;0;1;1

Katarina Agerter;2;0;0;4

Lilliannna Powers;1;0;0;2

Isabella Capano;0;0;1;1

Cloey Dopp;0;2;0;6

Brooke Iannuzzi;0;0;0;0

Sallyann Agerter;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;2;10;40

Warrensburg (3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hope Boland;6;0;2;14

Abbigale Cheney;0;0;0;0

Abigail Ranous;9;0;2;20

Olivia Frazier;2;0;0;4

Aubrey Ranous;5;1;2;15

Audrey Steves;0;0;0;0

Tenisha Tyrell;5;0;0;10

Ann Prosser;0;0;0;0

Kaylee Olden;0;0;0;0

Jordan Barker;1;0;0;2

Totals;28;1;6;65

Mayfield;10;10;6;14 — 40

Warrens.;14;19;15;17 — 65

Other stats: Tyrell (War) 12 rebounds. Aubrey Ranous (War) 11 rebounds, 4 assists. Boland (War) 9 assists.

JV: Cambridge beat Warrensburg

Notes: Aubrey Ranous had a very strong game for Warrensburg, finishing with 15 points, 11 rebounds, 9 blocks, 6 steals, and 4 assists.

FORT ANN 41,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 30

League: Non-league

Fort Ann (2-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sarah Paige;7;0;3;17

Faith Lehoisky;6;0;2;14

Mirian Hernandez;2;0;1;5

Angel Aratare;1;0;1;3

Riley Echeandia;0;0;2;2

Totals;16;0;9;41

Johnsburg-Minerva (0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kate Wimberly;3;0;2;8

Cassie Dunbar;3;0;1;7

Molly Deshetsky;3;0;0;6

Sydney Selleck;2;0;1;5

Julia Morris;1;0;0;2

Aileen Stevens;0;0;2;2

Totals;12;0;6;30

Fort Ann;14;11;9;7 — 41

J'burg-Min.;6;8;6;10 — 30

GRANVILLE 69, DOANE STUART 33

League: Non-league

Granville (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Corlew;4;1;0;11

Phillips;13;0;0;26

Williams;6;0;0;12

Zovistoski;2;0;0;4

McEachron;3;0;2;8

Ferrin;1;0;0;2

McGrath;2;0;0;4

Crossman;1;0;0;2

Totals;32;1;2;69

Doane Stuart

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bologna;7;3;0;23

Catilier;3;0;0;6

Slade;0;0;0;0

Fiacco;0;1;0;3

Czordon;0;0;0;0

Peters;0;0;1;1

Totals;10;4;1;33

Granville;17;24;16;12 — 69

D. Stuart;14;7;6;6 — 33

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 55,
NORTH WARREN 42

League: Non-league

North Warren (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lauren Monroe;1;0;0;2

Jodi Bartlett;3;2;2;14

Katie Kramer;3;1;2;11

Holly Perry;0;0;0;0

Dani Kersey;0;0;0;0

Nicole Buckman;5;1;2;15

Jasmina Brown;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;4;6;42

Loudonville Christian (1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Skyler Househoulder;7;1;0;17

Victoria Ralston;4;2;0;14

Abbey Woods;6;0;0;12

Larissa Paddock;0;0;0;0

Ellie Foote;2;0;0;4

Maggie Temple;4;0;0;8

Haley Hill;0;0;0;0

Kylie Flores;0;0;0;0

Victoria Branch;0;0;0;0

Sherrice Branch;0;0;0;0

Totals;23;3;0;55

N. Warren;8;12;9;13 — 42

Loud. Chr.;23;5;14;13 — 55

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments