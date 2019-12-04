SOUTH GLENS FALLS 38,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 33
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hannah Breen;2;3;1;14
Sydney Hart;3;1;4;13
Courtney Robarge;2;0;0;4
Zoe Lanfear;2;0;0;4
Kate McDonough;0;0;1;1
Haley Breen;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;4;6;38
Broadalbin-Perth (0-1, 0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Emma Goebel;1;0;0;2
Caroline Ianotti;2;2;0;10
Lauralie Grainer;0;1;0;3
Julia Mycek;1;1;1;6
Caitlin Palmateer;1;0;0;2
Macy Bollart;1;0;0;2
Makenzie Smith;4;0;0;8
Totals;10;4;1;33
South High;6;14;11;7 — 38
Broad.-Perth;8;8;8;9 — 33
JV: South High won
WARRENSBURG 65, MAYFIELD 40
League: Non-league
Mayfield (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lindsey Hampton;2;0;1;5
Brianna Hubiak;3;0;2;8
Josie LaVada;1;0;0;2
Kelsey Meca;3;0;5;11
Adrianna Yuret;0;0;1;1
Katarina Agerter;2;0;0;4
Lilliannna Powers;1;0;0;2
Isabella Capano;0;0;1;1
Cloey Dopp;0;2;0;6
Brooke Iannuzzi;0;0;0;0
Sallyann Agerter;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;2;10;40
Warrensburg (3-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hope Boland;6;0;2;14
Abbigale Cheney;0;0;0;0
Abigail Ranous;9;0;2;20
Olivia Frazier;2;0;0;4
Aubrey Ranous;5;1;2;15
Audrey Steves;0;0;0;0
Tenisha Tyrell;5;0;0;10
Ann Prosser;0;0;0;0
Kaylee Olden;0;0;0;0
Jordan Barker;1;0;0;2
Totals;28;1;6;65
Mayfield;10;10;6;14 — 40
Warrens.;14;19;15;17 — 65
Other stats: Tyrell (War) 12 rebounds. Aubrey Ranous (War) 11 rebounds, 4 assists. Boland (War) 9 assists.
JV: Cambridge beat Warrensburg
Notes: Aubrey Ranous had a very strong game for Warrensburg, finishing with 15 points, 11 rebounds, 9 blocks, 6 steals, and 4 assists.
FORT ANN 41,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 30
League: Non-league
Fort Ann (2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sarah Paige;7;0;3;17
Faith Lehoisky;6;0;2;14
Mirian Hernandez;2;0;1;5
Angel Aratare;1;0;1;3
Riley Echeandia;0;0;2;2
Totals;16;0;9;41
Johnsburg-Minerva (0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kate Wimberly;3;0;2;8
Cassie Dunbar;3;0;1;7
Molly Deshetsky;3;0;0;6
Sydney Selleck;2;0;1;5
Julia Morris;1;0;0;2
Aileen Stevens;0;0;2;2
Totals;12;0;6;30
Fort Ann;14;11;9;7 — 41
J'burg-Min.;6;8;6;10 — 30
GRANVILLE 69, DOANE STUART 33
League: Non-league
Granville (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Corlew;4;1;0;11
Phillips;13;0;0;26
Williams;6;0;0;12
Zovistoski;2;0;0;4
McEachron;3;0;2;8
Ferrin;1;0;0;2
McGrath;2;0;0;4
Crossman;1;0;0;2
Totals;32;1;2;69
Doane Stuart
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bologna;7;3;0;23
Catilier;3;0;0;6
Slade;0;0;0;0
Fiacco;0;1;0;3
Czordon;0;0;0;0
Peters;0;0;1;1
Totals;10;4;1;33
Granville;17;24;16;12 — 69
D. Stuart;14;7;6;6 — 33
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 55,
NORTH WARREN 42
League: Non-league
North Warren (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lauren Monroe;1;0;0;2
Jodi Bartlett;3;2;2;14
Katie Kramer;3;1;2;11
Holly Perry;0;0;0;0
Dani Kersey;0;0;0;0
Nicole Buckman;5;1;2;15
Jasmina Brown;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;4;6;42
Loudonville Christian (1-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Skyler Househoulder;7;1;0;17
Victoria Ralston;4;2;0;14
Abbey Woods;6;0;0;12
Larissa Paddock;0;0;0;0
Ellie Foote;2;0;0;4
Maggie Temple;4;0;0;8
Haley Hill;0;0;0;0
Kylie Flores;0;0;0;0
Victoria Branch;0;0;0;0
Sherrice Branch;0;0;0;0
Totals;23;3;0;55
N. Warren;8;12;9;13 — 42
Loud. Chr.;23;5;14;13 — 55
