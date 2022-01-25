 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: South High tops Glens Falls; Corinth, Greenwich remain unbeaten

Sydney Hart poured in 35 points Tuesday night to lead South Glens Falls to a 62-46 Foothills Council girls basketball win over Glens Falls. Ashley Bordeau led the Indians with 25 points.

Also Tuesday, Corinth and Greenwich both remained undefeated with non-league victories. The Tomahawks (15-0) got 29 points from Emily Dingmon and 22 from Maddie DeLisle in a 70-25 rout of Waterford. Greenwich rolled to a 66-45 win over Maple Hill as Brooke Kuzmich scored 22 points and Norah Niesz added 18.

In Adirondack League action, Mary Kate McPhee scored 15 points to lead Salem to a 37-28 win over Lake George.

Jadyn Egloff scored 15 points to lead Bolton past Wells 42-21 in MVAC play.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 62,
GLENS FALLS 46

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mary Fitzsimmons;0;2;0;6

Sophia Hallenback;1;0;0;2

Sydney Hart;5;6;7;35

Elena Kennedy;0;0;0;0

Alivia Killian;0;0;0;0

Jade Maille;1;0;0;2

Kate McDonough;3;1;5;14

Abby Newell;0;0;1;1

Rori Novack;0;0;0;0

Bailee Wolfe;1;0;0;2

Jordan Wolfe;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;9;13;62

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashley Bordeaux;6;3;4;25

Gianna Endieveri;1;0;0;2

Frances McTiernan;3;1;0;9

Avery Hill;0;0;1;1

Holcomb;1;0;0;2

Lunt;2;1;0;7

Hirsch;0;0;0;0

Pirozzolo;0;0;0;0

Sylvia;0;0;0;0

Addison Hill;0;0;0;0

Gross;0;0;0;0

Gorton10;0;0;0;0

Totals;13;5;5;46

South High;10;15;22;15 — 62

Glens Falls;21;5;11;9 — 46

JV: Glens Falls won

SALEM 37, LAKE GEORGE 28

League: Adirondack League

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amber Terry;1;0;2;4

Brook Tellstone;0;0;1;1

Mary Kate McPhee;4;2;1;15

Katy Sweenor;2;0;0;4

Sierra Phillips;2;0;0;4

Alyssa Vandecar;1;0;0;2

Alyssa McGraw;0;2;1;7

Totals;10;4;5;37

Lake George

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mykah Fisher;3;0;0;6

Evie Burke;4;2;0;14

Lara Stanco;2;0;1;5

Aimee Ehman;1;0;1;3

Totals;10;2;2;28

Salem;11;11;9;6 — 37

Lake George;4;4;5;15 — 28

Other stats: Terry (Sal) 10 rebounds. Vandecar (Sal) 9 rebounds. Tellstone (Sal) 5 rebounds. Stanco (LG) 11 rebounds. Campbell (LG) 10 rebounds. Burke (LG) 7 rebounds.

JV: Salem won

CORINTH 70, WATERFORD 25

League: Non-league

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carly Cordts;0;1;0;3

Sage Grennon;0;0;0;0

Imani Bloomfield;1;0;0;2

Maddy Atwood;3;0;2;8

Zoe Grennon;0;0;0;0

Sophia Belogna;2;0;0;4

Millie Carson;0;0;0;0

Natalie Rich;1;0;3;5

Piper Morris;0;0;0;0

Skyler Kennedy;0;0;1;1

Isabella Vecchio;1;0;0;2

Totals;8;1;6;25

Corinth (15-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Olivia Mann;0;0;0;0

Emily Dingmon;10;0;9;29

Taylor Stone;0;0;0;0

Alexis Crossman;3;0;1;7

Whitney Cameron;1;0;0;2

Maddie DeLisle;3;4;4;22

Sarah Pita;1;0;0;2

Alyssa Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0

Deandra Gill;3;0;2;8

Totals;21;4;16;70

Waterford;3;7;5;10 — 25

Corinth;16;17;20;17 — 70

Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 15 rebounds, 5 assists. Stone (Cor) 7 rebounds. Crossman (Cor) 6 rebounds, 6 assists. Mann (Cor) 4 assists.

GREENWICH 66, MAPLE HILL 45

League: Non-league

Maple Hill

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Martin;0;2;0;6

Coffee;1;0;0;2

Loszynski;1;0;4;6

Frazier;2;0;1;5

Rodgers;1;1;0;5

Chevrier;5;2;1;17

Hall;2;0;0;4

Totals;12;5;6;45

Greenwich (14-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Grace Autiello;2;2;0;10

Brooke Kuzmich;2;3;9;22

Adrianna Rojas;2;0;5;9

Jocelyn Spiezio;1;0;0;2

Norah Niesz;4;1;7;18

Cate Abate;1;1;0;5

Totals;12;7;21;66

Maple Hill;10;11;12;12 — 45

Greenwich;20;15;23;8 — 66

Other stats: Kuzmich (Gre) 7 rebounds, 5 assists.

JV: Greenwich won

BOLTON 42, WELLS 21

League: Mountain and Valley

Wells

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bridget Allen;7;0;0;14

Lilianna Wright;1;0;1;3

Kiersten Bly;1;0;0;2

Korrine Bly;1;0;0;2

Katrina Koriszewski;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;0;1;21

Bolton

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jadynn Egloff;6;0;3;15

Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4

Jane Pfau;3;1;0;9

Ella Moskov;1;0;0;2

Maille Kelley;3;1;1;10

Jane Trowbridge;0;0;0;0

Haven Varney;0;0;0;0

Natalie Figueroa;0;0;0;0

Bailey WIlliams;1;0;0;2

Hannah Schwab;0;0;0;0

Totals;16;2;4;42

Wells;6;0;3;12 — 21

Bolton;16;12;7;7 — 42

KEENE 46,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 20

League: Mountain and Valley

Keene

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Addison Van Ness;1;0;0;2

Aury LaVallee;0;0;0;0

Maegan Shambo;0;0;0;0

Amelia Ellis;3;0;0;6

Marley Harmen;6;0;0;12

Haylie Buysse;6;1;0;15

Megan Quinn;3;1;1;10

Lily Jones;0;0;0;0

Lacey Lawrence;0;0;1;1

Abigail Smith;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;2;2;46

Indian Lake-Long Lake (3-1, 5-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaylie Norton;0;0;0;0

Olivia Zumpano;4;0;1;9

Anna Penrose;3;0;0;6

Kaitlyn Cannan;0;1;0;3

Haylie Puterko;1;0;0;2

Marilla Liddle;0;0;0;0

Charlotte Liddle;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;1;1;20

Keene;6;11;17;12 — 46

IL-LL;8;2;6;4 — 20

HOOSIC VALLEY 52, RENSSELAER 45

League: Wasaren League

Rensselaer

;2P;3P;FT;TP

E Matthews;0;0;0;0

A Dunlavey;0;0;0;0

K Matthews;1;0;2;4

A Dunlavey;1;0;0;2

J Slingerland;2;1;0;7

A Slingerland;0;0;0;0

J Gier;1;1;2;7

J Teal;0;1;0;3

J Allert;3;3;7;22

Totals;8;6;11;45

Hoosic Valley

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amanda Salisbury;4;0;5;13

Abbey Peckham;1;1;0;5

Brooke Matala;0;0;0;0

Megan Rice;2;1;2;9

Jaquelyn Carlo;7;1;1;18

Sophia Squires;2;0;2;6

Sophie Svec;0;0;1;1

Totals;16;3;11;52

Rensselaer;12;8;12;13 — 45

Hoosic Valley;10;14;21;7 — 52

EMMA WILLARD 55,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 12

League: Wasaren League

Emma Willard

;2P;3P;FT;TP

E. Shields;6;0;0;12

B. Harris;2;0;0;4

R. Kaur;1;0;0;2

A. Shields;8;0;0;16

M. Li;2;0;0;4

M. Howland;1;0;0;2

B. Leone-Levine;2;0;1;5

C. Lucarelli;3;0;2;8

A. Rgi;0;0;0;0

N. Coulibaly;1;0;0;2

Totals;26;0;3;55

Berlin-New Lebanon

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sophie Ericson;0;0;0;0

Nora Colin;1;0;0;2

McKenzie Krause;1;0;0;2

Nikki Minkler;2;0;0;4

Hannah Mace;0;0;0;0

Lilly Gardell;1;0;2;4

Alexandra Pierce;0;0;0;0

Totals;5;0;2;12

Emma Willard;20;11;14;10 — 55

Berlin-New Leb.;2;4;3;3 — 12

