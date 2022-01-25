ROUNDUP: South High tops Glens Falls; Corinth, Greenwich remain unbeaten

Sydney Hart poured in 35 points Tuesday night to lead South Glens Falls to a 62-46 Foothills Council girls basketball win over Glens Falls. Ashley Bordeau led the Indians with 25 points.
Also Tuesday, Corinth and Greenwich both remained undefeated with non-league victories. The Tomahawks (15-0) got 29 points from Emily Dingmon and 22 from Maddie DeLisle in a 70-25 rout of Waterford. Greenwich rolled to a 66-45 win over Maple Hill as Brooke Kuzmich scored 22 points and Norah Niesz added 18.
In Adirondack League action, Mary Kate McPhee scored 15 points to lead Salem to a 37-28 win over Lake George.
Jadyn Egloff scored 15 points to lead Bolton past Wells 42-21 in MVAC play.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 62,
GLENS FALLS 46
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mary Fitzsimmons;0;2;0;6
Sophia Hallenback;1;0;0;2
Sydney Hart;5;6;7;35
Elena Kennedy;0;0;0;0
Alivia Killian;0;0;0;0
Jade Maille;1;0;0;2
Kate McDonough;3;1;5;14
Abby Newell;0;0;1;1
Rori Novack;0;0;0;0
Bailee Wolfe;1;0;0;2
Jordan Wolfe;0;0;0;0
Totals;11;9;13;62
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashley Bordeaux;6;3;4;25
Gianna Endieveri;1;0;0;2
Frances McTiernan;3;1;0;9
Avery Hill;0;0;1;1
Holcomb;1;0;0;2
Lunt;2;1;0;7
Hirsch;0;0;0;0
Pirozzolo;0;0;0;0
Sylvia;0;0;0;0
Addison Hill;0;0;0;0
Gross;0;0;0;0
Gorton10;0;0;0;0
Totals;13;5;5;46
South High;10;15;22;15 — 62
Glens Falls;21;5;11;9 — 46
JV: Glens Falls won
SALEM 37, LAKE GEORGE 28
League: Adirondack League
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amber Terry;1;0;2;4
Brook Tellstone;0;0;1;1
Mary Kate McPhee;4;2;1;15
Katy Sweenor;2;0;0;4
Sierra Phillips;2;0;0;4
Alyssa Vandecar;1;0;0;2
Alyssa McGraw;0;2;1;7
Totals;10;4;5;37
Lake George
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mykah Fisher;3;0;0;6
Evie Burke;4;2;0;14
Lara Stanco;2;0;1;5
Aimee Ehman;1;0;1;3
Totals;10;2;2;28
Salem;11;11;9;6 — 37
Lake George;4;4;5;15 — 28
Other stats: Terry (Sal) 10 rebounds. Vandecar (Sal) 9 rebounds. Tellstone (Sal) 5 rebounds. Stanco (LG) 11 rebounds. Campbell (LG) 10 rebounds. Burke (LG) 7 rebounds.
JV: Salem won
CORINTH 70, WATERFORD 25
League: Non-league
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carly Cordts;0;1;0;3
Sage Grennon;0;0;0;0
Imani Bloomfield;1;0;0;2
Maddy Atwood;3;0;2;8
Zoe Grennon;0;0;0;0
Sophia Belogna;2;0;0;4
Millie Carson;0;0;0;0
Natalie Rich;1;0;3;5
Piper Morris;0;0;0;0
Skyler Kennedy;0;0;1;1
Isabella Vecchio;1;0;0;2
Totals;8;1;6;25
Corinth (15-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Olivia Mann;0;0;0;0
Emily Dingmon;10;0;9;29
Taylor Stone;0;0;0;0
Alexis Crossman;3;0;1;7
Whitney Cameron;1;0;0;2
Maddie DeLisle;3;4;4;22
Sarah Pita;1;0;0;2
Alyssa Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0
Deandra Gill;3;0;2;8
Totals;21;4;16;70
Waterford;3;7;5;10 — 25
Corinth;16;17;20;17 — 70
Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 15 rebounds, 5 assists. Stone (Cor) 7 rebounds. Crossman (Cor) 6 rebounds, 6 assists. Mann (Cor) 4 assists.
GREENWICH 66, MAPLE HILL 45
League: Non-league
Maple Hill
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Martin;0;2;0;6
Coffee;1;0;0;2
Loszynski;1;0;4;6
Frazier;2;0;1;5
Rodgers;1;1;0;5
Chevrier;5;2;1;17
Hall;2;0;0;4
Totals;12;5;6;45
Greenwich (14-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Grace Autiello;2;2;0;10
Brooke Kuzmich;2;3;9;22
Adrianna Rojas;2;0;5;9
Jocelyn Spiezio;1;0;0;2
Norah Niesz;4;1;7;18
Cate Abate;1;1;0;5
Totals;12;7;21;66
Maple Hill;10;11;12;12 — 45
Greenwich;20;15;23;8 — 66
Other stats: Kuzmich (Gre) 7 rebounds, 5 assists.
JV: Greenwich won
BOLTON 42, WELLS 21
League: Mountain and Valley
Wells
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bridget Allen;7;0;0;14
Lilianna Wright;1;0;1;3
Kiersten Bly;1;0;0;2
Korrine Bly;1;0;0;2
Katrina Koriszewski;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;0;1;21
Bolton
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jadynn Egloff;6;0;3;15
Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4
Jane Pfau;3;1;0;9
Ella Moskov;1;0;0;2
Maille Kelley;3;1;1;10
Jane Trowbridge;0;0;0;0
Haven Varney;0;0;0;0
Natalie Figueroa;0;0;0;0
Bailey WIlliams;1;0;0;2
Hannah Schwab;0;0;0;0
Totals;16;2;4;42
Wells;6;0;3;12 — 21
Bolton;16;12;7;7 — 42
KEENE 46,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 20
League: Mountain and Valley
Keene
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Addison Van Ness;1;0;0;2
Aury LaVallee;0;0;0;0
Maegan Shambo;0;0;0;0
Amelia Ellis;3;0;0;6
Marley Harmen;6;0;0;12
Haylie Buysse;6;1;0;15
Megan Quinn;3;1;1;10
Lily Jones;0;0;0;0
Lacey Lawrence;0;0;1;1
Abigail Smith;0;0;0;0
Totals;19;2;2;46
Indian Lake-Long Lake (3-1, 5-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaylie Norton;0;0;0;0
Olivia Zumpano;4;0;1;9
Anna Penrose;3;0;0;6
Kaitlyn Cannan;0;1;0;3
Haylie Puterko;1;0;0;2
Marilla Liddle;0;0;0;0
Charlotte Liddle;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;1;1;20
Keene;6;11;17;12 — 46
IL-LL;8;2;6;4 — 20
HOOSIC VALLEY 52, RENSSELAER 45
League: Wasaren League
Rensselaer
;2P;3P;FT;TP
E Matthews;0;0;0;0
A Dunlavey;0;0;0;0
K Matthews;1;0;2;4
A Dunlavey;1;0;0;2
J Slingerland;2;1;0;7
A Slingerland;0;0;0;0
J Gier;1;1;2;7
J Teal;0;1;0;3
J Allert;3;3;7;22
Totals;8;6;11;45
Hoosic Valley
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amanda Salisbury;4;0;5;13
Abbey Peckham;1;1;0;5
Brooke Matala;0;0;0;0
Megan Rice;2;1;2;9
Jaquelyn Carlo;7;1;1;18
Sophia Squires;2;0;2;6
Sophie Svec;0;0;1;1
Totals;16;3;11;52
Rensselaer;12;8;12;13 — 45
Hoosic Valley;10;14;21;7 — 52
EMMA WILLARD 55,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 12
League: Wasaren League
Emma Willard
;2P;3P;FT;TP
E. Shields;6;0;0;12
B. Harris;2;0;0;4
R. Kaur;1;0;0;2
A. Shields;8;0;0;16
M. Li;2;0;0;4
M. Howland;1;0;0;2
B. Leone-Levine;2;0;1;5
C. Lucarelli;3;0;2;8
A. Rgi;0;0;0;0
N. Coulibaly;1;0;0;2
Totals;26;0;3;55
Berlin-New Lebanon
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sophie Ericson;0;0;0;0
Nora Colin;1;0;0;2
McKenzie Krause;1;0;0;2
Nikki Minkler;2;0;0;4
Hannah Mace;0;0;0;0
Lilly Gardell;1;0;2;4
Alexandra Pierce;0;0;0;0
Totals;5;0;2;12
Emma Willard;20;11;14;10 — 55
Berlin-New Leb.;2;4;3;3 — 12