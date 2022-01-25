ROUNDUP: South High tops Glens Falls; Corinth, Greenwich remain unbeaten

Sydney Hart poured in 35 points Tuesday night to lead South Glens Falls to a 62-46 Foothills Council girls basketball win over Glens Falls. Ashley Bordeau led the Indians with 25 points.

Also Tuesday, Corinth and Greenwich both remained undefeated with non-league victories. The Tomahawks (15-0) got 29 points from Emily Dingmon and 22 from Maddie DeLisle in a 70-25 rout of Waterford. Greenwich rolled to a 66-45 win over Maple Hill as Brooke Kuzmich scored 22 points and Norah Niesz added 18.