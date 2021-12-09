 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: South High, Schuylerville earn Foothills victories

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 58,

SCOTIA 26

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls (3-0, 3-2)

2P 3P FT TP

A. Newell 0 1 1 4

B. Wolfe 0 1 0 3

K. McDonough 7 0 1 15

S. Hart 7 1 11 28

R. Novack 1 0 0 2

A. Killian 0 0 2 2

M. Fitzsimmons 0 0 1 1

J. Mailee 0 0 0 0

E. Kennedy 0 0 3 3

Totals 15 3 19 58

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

K. Cadde 0 0 0 0

M. Cooper 0 0 0 0

K. McCarthy 2 3 3 16

H. Cooper 0 0 0 0

A. Snyder 2 0 0 4

M. Lorey 0 0 0 0

K. Kristel 0 0 0 0

T. Nardini 3 0 0 6

Totals 7 3 3 26

South High 14 12 18 14 — 58

Scotia 9 7 4 6 — 26

Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 10 rebounds.

SCHUYLERVILLE 58, GLENS FALLS 46

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Endieveri 3 0 0 6

Bordeaux 8 2 3 25

McTiernan 1 0 0 2

Lunt 0 0 2 2

Pirozzolo 2 0 0 4

Hill 2 0 1 5

Hirsch 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 2 6 46

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Barton 3 1 3 12

Bodnar 0 0 2 2

Buff 4 0 1 9

King 4 1 2 13

Koval 8 0 6 22

Totals 19 2 14 58

Glens Falls 15 8 11 12 — 46

Schuylerville 13 13 20 12 — 58

JV: Glens Falls won

JOHNSTOWN 50, HUDSON FALLS 37

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

J Wilson 6 2 6 24

A Chest 0 0 2 2

J Chest 6 2 6 24

K Ahern 0 0 0 0

J Hisert 0 0 0 0

C Johnson 0 0 0 0

B Bermans 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 4 14 50

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Seneca Williamson 4 1 2 13

Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 1 0 5

Maggie Potvin 0 0 0 0

Kayleigh Osterhaudt 2 0 2 6

Lily Lanphear 4 0 0 8

Emma Rose 0 0 0 0

Sami Peters 0 0 3 3

Marissa Jarvis 0 0 0 0

Ella Johnson 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 2 7 37

Johnstown 10 9 16 15 — 50

Hudson Falls 14 7 14 2 — 37

JV: Hudson Falls won

BROADALBIN-PERTH 48,

GLOVERSVILLE 18

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville

2P 3P FT TP

Layla Chapin 1 1 1 6

Lucia Bouchard 1 0 0 2

Zoie Tesi 3 0 2 8

Angelina Christman 1 0 0 2

Totals 6 1 3 18

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

Emma Goebel 2 0 1 5

Alex Brown 1 0 0 2

Makayla Hodsoll 0 0 1 1

Jill Sassanella 4 1 1 12

Haleigh Hayes 3 0 0 6

Molly Russom 3 0 1 7

Julia Mycek 1 0 1 3

Mairead Marsden 6 0 0 12

Totals 20 1 5 48

Gloversville 4 7 2 5 — 18

Broadalbin-Perth 12 11 14 11 — 48

CORINTH 69, SALEM 31

League: Adirondack League, Wednesday

Corinth (1-0 lg.)

2P 3P FT TP

Emily Dingman 3 0 2 8

Taylor Stone 9 0 2 20

Alexis Crossman 1 0 1 3

Whitney Cameron 3 0 1 7

Riley Dumas 1 0 0 2

Maddie DeLisle 6 0 1 13

Sarah Pita 1 0 0 2

Deandra Gill 6 0 2 14

Totals 30 0 9 69

Salem (0-1, 1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 2 0 5 9

Sierra Phillips 2 0 0 4

Mary Kate McPhee 6 0 1 13

Alyssa Vanderkar 1 0 0 2

Matty Jackson 0 1 0 3

Totals 11 1 6 31

Corinth 15 14 25 15 — 69

Salem 9 2 7 13 — 31

JV: Corinth won

Notes: Taylor Stone pumped in a game high 20 points to lead Corinth to the win.

Maddie DeLisle 13 and Deandra Gill 14 points also scored double digits for Corinth.

Mary Kate McPhee lead Salem with 13 points. Amber Terry added nine.

