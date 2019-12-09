SOUTH GLENS FALLS 65,
SCHUYLERVILLE 17
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville (0-3, 0-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Barton 0 0 1 1
Haviland 1 0 0 2
King 1 0 0 2
Pfieger 1 0 0 2
Tavares 2 0 0 4
Vallhorn 2 0 0 4
Vianese 0 0 2 2
Totals 7 0 3 17
South Glens Falls (2-1, 2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 2 3 0 13
Jorgeson 1 0 0 2
Haley Breen 1 0 0 2
Hart 4 3 1 18
Robarge 3 0 0 6
Lanfear 2 0 2 6
Rafferty 1 1 1 6
Adeline McDonough 0 0 0 0
King 0 0 0 0
Kate McDonough 6 0 0 12
Totals 20 7 4 65
Schuylerville 2 3 9 3 — 17
South High 18 9 26 12 — 65
JV: South High won
Notes: Hannah Breen hit her 100th 3-pointer of her career in the first quarter.
CORINTH 37, WARRENSBURG 27
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg (1-1, 4-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 1 0 0 2
Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0
Abigail Ranous 2 0 0 4
Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0
Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0
Aubery Ranous 4 0 1 9
Sara Langworthy 2 1 1 8
Aubrey Steves 0 0 0 0
Tenisha Tyrell 2 0 0 4
Anne Prosser 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 1 2 27
Corinth (1-0, 2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Carney 3 0 0 6
Emily Dingmon 0 0 1 1
Miranda Dockum 0 0 0 0
Anika Parnell 1 1 0 5
Amelia Robarge 1 0 0 2
Maddie DeLisle 2 0 0 4
Alexa Abbatantuono 5 2 3 19
Totals 12 3 4 37
Warrensburg 13 2 8 4 — 27
Corinth 11 13 6 7 — 37
Other stats: Dockum (Cor) 10 rebounds. Parnell (Cor) 8 rebounds. Abbatantuono (Cor) 6 rebounds.
JV: Warrensburg won
FORT ANN 47, NORTH WARREN 36
League: Adirondack League
North Warren (0-1, 0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
M. Bruno 0 2 0 6
L. Monroe 3 0 3 9
J. Bartlett 0 0 0 0
K. Kramer 0 1 0 3
H. Perry 0 0 0 0
G. Glascock 0 0 0 0
P. Kersey 0 0 0 0
N. Buckman 5 0 8 18
J. Brown 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 3 11 36
Fort Ann (1-0, 3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 6 0 8 20
Faith Lehoisky 10 0 1 21
Angel Aratare 1 0 0 2
Riley Echeandia 0 0 0 0
Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0
Shaye Meschino 1 0 1 3
Natalie Cody 0 0 0 0
Mary Hernandez 0 0 1 1
Emily Vega 0 0 0 0
Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0
Totals 18 0 11 47
North Warren 6 12 13 5 — 36
Fort Ann 12 9 15 11 — 47
Other stats: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 10 rebounds. Sarah Paige (FA) 7 rebounds.
Notes: Faith Lehoisky helped lead Fort Ann with a double-double. Fort Ann shot 10 for 13 from the foul line.
HARTFORD 46, HEATLY 36
League: Non-league
Heatly (, )
2P 3P FT TP
I Nolet 0 0 0 0
H Carter 0 0 0 0
C Horton 1 0 0 2
K Seeloff 0 0 1 1
O Diaz 3 0 1 7
M Legault 0 0 0 0
M Zakrzewski 5 1 1 14
J Ries 2 0 3 7
L Maynard 0 0 0 0
K Hope 1 0 0 2
K Barrett 0 0 3 3
Totals 12 1 9 36
Hartford (2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
G McFarren 2 1 5 12
I French 2 0 0 4
A Monroe 5 0 1 11
K Nims 7 0 3 17
C Wade` 0 0 0 0
H Monroe 0 0 0 0
A Sesselman 1 0 0 2
S Monroe 0 0 0 0
A Dunda 0 0 0 0
K Sage 0 0 0 0
Totals 17 1 9 46
Heatly 2 14 11 9 — 36
Hartford 9 11 12 14 — 46
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 54,
WHITEHALL 46
League: Non-league
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Abbi Baker 0 0 0 0
Blake Bird 0 0 0 0
Zoe Eggleston 5 1 6 19
Madison Gould 2 1 0 7
Ashlyn Groesbeck 1 0 0 2
Kyrie Smith 5 0 4 14
Okivia Whiting 2 0 0 4
Totals 15 2 10 46
Saratoga Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Katie Cronin 0 0 0 0
Lauren Maher 2 0 0 4
Ashley Upson 4 2 2 16
Molly O’Reilly 3 2 1 13
Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 0 4
Annie Naughton 1 0 0 2
Grace O’Reilly 1 0 0 2
Emy Murray 1 0 0 2
Faith McKenna 1 0 0 2
Maya Turcotte 0 0 0 0
Megan Cornell 1 2 1 9
Totals 16 6 4 54
Whitehall 6 11 13 16 — 46
Spa Catholic 11 13 17 13 — 54
Other stats: Dempsey (SCC) 6 rebounds. Maher (SCC) 6 rebounds. G. O’Reilly (SCC) 5 rebounds. Upson (SCC) 4 assists. Cronin (SCC) 4 assists. M. O’Reilly (SCC) 3 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic, 24-22
BOLTON 47, NORTHVILLE 37
League: Non-league
Northville
2P 3P FT TP
Jaycee Frasier 2 0 1 5
Grace Forsey 1 0 1 3
Brytney Moore 0 3 0 9
Kerrigan Groff 2 0 0 4
Morgan Mackey 3 0 0 6
Emily Shepard 0 0 0 0
Zoe Hill 0 0 0 0
Patricia Ladmer 1 0 0 2
Madalyn Biche 3 0 2 8
Madison Klingbill 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 3 4 37
Bolton (2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0
Katelyn VanAuken 6 0 6 18
Jane Pfau 2 1 0 7
Maria Baker 6 0 7 19
Skyler Scott 0 0 1 1
Claire Schrader 0 0 0 0
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Haven Varney 0 0 0 0
Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0
Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0
Alysha McGarr 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 1 14 47
Northville 14 5 2 16 — 37
Bolton 14 15 12 6 — 47
BEEKMANTOWN 50, FORT EDWARD 44
League: Non-league, Saturday
Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament
Beekmantown
2P 3P FT TP
Troumbley 2 0 0 4
Durgon 1 1 1 6
Drapeau 3 1 1 10
Williams 1 0 0 2
Brown 2 0 0 4
Regon 7 0 2 16
Lafarian 1 1 3 8
Totals 17 3 7 50
Fort Edward (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Newell 4 0 0 8
Kholostinin 1 1 2 7
Gulick 0 0 3 3
Morgan Fish 2 2 2 12
Gaby Thomas 1 3 3 14
Totals 8 6 10 44
Beekmantown 10 12 10 18 — 50
Fort Edward 14 13 4 13 — 44
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 15 rebounds, 3 blocks. Fish (FE) 7 rebounds.
