SOUTH GLENS FALLS 65,

SCHUYLERVILLE 17

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville (0-3, 0-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Barton 0 0 1 1

Haviland 1 0 0 2

King 1 0 0 2

Pfieger 1 0 0 2

Tavares 2 0 0 4

Vallhorn 2 0 0 4

Vianese 0 0 2 2

Totals 7 0 3 17

South Glens Falls (2-1, 2-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 2 3 0 13

Jorgeson 1 0 0 2

Haley Breen 1 0 0 2

Hart 4 3 1 18

Robarge 3 0 0 6

Lanfear 2 0 2 6

Rafferty 1 1 1 6

Adeline McDonough 0 0 0 0

King 0 0 0 0

Kate McDonough 6 0 0 12

Totals 20 7 4 65

Schuylerville 2 3 9 3 — 17

South High 18 9 26 12 — 65

JV: South High won

Notes: Hannah Breen hit her 100th 3-pointer of her career in the first quarter.

CORINTH 37, WARRENSBURG 27

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg (1-1, 4-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 1 0 0 2

Abby Cheney 0 0 0 0

Abigail Ranous 2 0 0 4

Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0

Jordan Barker 0 0 0 0

Aubery Ranous 4 0 1 9

Sara Langworthy 2 1 1 8

Aubrey Steves 0 0 0 0

Tenisha Tyrell 2 0 0 4

Anne Prosser 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 1 2 27

Corinth (1-0, 2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Carney 3 0 0 6

Emily Dingmon 0 0 1 1

Miranda Dockum 0 0 0 0

Anika Parnell 1 1 0 5

Amelia Robarge 1 0 0 2

Maddie DeLisle 2 0 0 4

Alexa Abbatantuono 5 2 3 19

Totals 12 3 4 37

Warrensburg 13 2 8 4 — 27

Corinth 11 13 6 7 — 37

Other stats: Dockum (Cor) 10 rebounds. Parnell (Cor) 8 rebounds. Abbatantuono (Cor) 6 rebounds.

JV: Warrensburg won

FORT ANN 47, NORTH WARREN 36

League: Adirondack League

North Warren (0-1, 0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

M. Bruno 0 2 0 6

L. Monroe 3 0 3 9

J. Bartlett 0 0 0 0

K. Kramer 0 1 0 3

H. Perry 0 0 0 0

G. Glascock 0 0 0 0

P. Kersey 0 0 0 0

N. Buckman 5 0 8 18

J. Brown 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 3 11 36

Fort Ann (1-0, 3-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Paige 6 0 8 20

Faith Lehoisky 10 0 1 21

Angel Aratare 1 0 0 2

Riley Echeandia 0 0 0 0

Brooke Wright 0 0 0 0

Shaye Meschino 1 0 1 3

Natalie Cody 0 0 0 0

Mary Hernandez 0 0 1 1

Emily Vega 0 0 0 0

Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0

Totals 18 0 11 47

North Warren 6 12 13 5 — 36

Fort Ann 12 9 15 11 — 47

Other stats: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 10 rebounds. Sarah Paige (FA) 7 rebounds.

Notes: Faith Lehoisky helped lead Fort Ann with a double-double. Fort Ann shot 10 for 13 from the foul line.

HARTFORD 46, HEATLY 36

League: Non-league

Heatly (, )

2P 3P FT TP

I Nolet 0 0 0 0

H Carter 0 0 0 0

C Horton 1 0 0 2

K Seeloff 0 0 1 1

O Diaz 3 0 1 7

M Legault 0 0 0 0

M Zakrzewski 5 1 1 14

J Ries 2 0 3 7

L Maynard 0 0 0 0

K Hope 1 0 0 2

K Barrett 0 0 3 3

Totals 12 1 9 36

Hartford (2-1)

2P 3P FT TP

G McFarren 2 1 5 12

I French 2 0 0 4

A Monroe 5 0 1 11

K Nims 7 0 3 17

C Wade` 0 0 0 0

H Monroe 0 0 0 0

A Sesselman 1 0 0 2

S Monroe 0 0 0 0

A Dunda 0 0 0 0

K Sage 0 0 0 0

Totals 17 1 9 46

Heatly 2 14 11 9 — 36

Hartford 9 11 12 14 — 46

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 54,

WHITEHALL 46

League: Non-league

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Abbi Baker 0 0 0 0

Blake Bird 0 0 0 0

Zoe Eggleston 5 1 6 19

Madison Gould 2 1 0 7

Ashlyn Groesbeck 1 0 0 2

Kyrie Smith 5 0 4 14

Okivia Whiting 2 0 0 4

Totals 15 2 10 46

Saratoga Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Katie Cronin 0 0 0 0

Lauren Maher 2 0 0 4

Ashley Upson 4 2 2 16

Molly O’Reilly 3 2 1 13

Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 0 4

Annie Naughton 1 0 0 2

Grace O’Reilly 1 0 0 2

Emy Murray 1 0 0 2

Faith McKenna 1 0 0 2

Maya Turcotte 0 0 0 0

Megan Cornell 1 2 1 9

Totals 16 6 4 54

Whitehall 6 11 13 16 — 46

Spa Catholic 11 13 17 13 — 54

Other stats: Dempsey (SCC) 6 rebounds. Maher (SCC) 6 rebounds. G. O’Reilly (SCC) 5 rebounds. Upson (SCC) 4 assists. Cronin (SCC) 4 assists. M. O’Reilly (SCC) 3 assists.

JV: Spa Catholic, 24-22

BOLTON 47, NORTHVILLE 37

League: Non-league

Northville

2P 3P FT TP

Jaycee Frasier 2 0 1 5

Grace Forsey 1 0 1 3

Brytney Moore 0 3 0 9

Kerrigan Groff 2 0 0 4

Morgan Mackey 3 0 0 6

Emily Shepard 0 0 0 0

Zoe Hill 0 0 0 0

Patricia Ladmer 1 0 0 2

Madalyn Biche 3 0 2 8

Madison Klingbill 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 3 4 37

Bolton (2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Kirsten Gollhofer 0 0 0 0

Katelyn VanAuken 6 0 6 18

Jane Pfau 2 1 0 7

Maria Baker 6 0 7 19

Skyler Scott 0 0 1 1

Claire Schrader 0 0 0 0

Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

Haven Varney 0 0 0 0

Sarah McGarr 0 0 0 0

Shaye Jennings 0 0 0 0

Alysha McGarr 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 1 14 47

Northville 14 5 2 16 — 37

Bolton 14 15 12 6 — 47

BEEKMANTOWN 50, FORT EDWARD 44

League: Non-league, Saturday

Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament

Beekmantown

2P 3P FT TP

Troumbley 2 0 0 4

Durgon 1 1 1 6

Drapeau 3 1 1 10

Williams 1 0 0 2

Brown 2 0 0 4

Regon 7 0 2 16

Lafarian 1 1 3 8

Totals 17 3 7 50

Fort Edward (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Newell 4 0 0 8

Kholostinin 1 1 2 7

Gulick 0 0 3 3

Morgan Fish 2 2 2 12

Gaby Thomas 1 3 3 14

Totals 8 6 10 44

Beekmantown 10 12 10 18 — 50

Fort Edward 14 13 4 13 — 44

Other stats: Thomas (FE) 15 rebounds, 3 blocks. Fish (FE) 7 rebounds.

