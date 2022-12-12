ROUNDUP: South High rallies past Queensbury

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kate McDonough scored 18 points Monday night to lead the South Glens Falls girls basketball team to a 37-30 Foothills Council victory over Queensbury.

Sydney Hart added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who rallied from an 11-1 first-quarter deficit and outscored Queensbury 18-7 in the fourth quarter for the win.

South High improved to 1-0 in the league, 3-1 overall.

The Spartans got 18 points from Dyllan Ray and seven from Aislynn Dixon in the loss.

HUDSON FALLS 38, GLENS FALLS 35: Seneca Williamson scored 14 points to lead the Tigers past host Glens Falls, as all nine players scored for Hudson Falls.

The Indians (0-1, 2-2), who rallied from a 22-8 halftime deficit with a 20-8 run through the third quarter, got nine points apiece from Gianna Endieveri and CJ Lunt. Frances McTiernan added eight points for Glens Falls.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 52, SCHUYLERVILLE 50: Molly Russom scored the final seven points of the game, including a putback at the buzzer, to lift the Patriots past Schuylerville.

Russom finished with 19 points to lead B-P (1-0, 3-1), which also got 15 points from Jill Sassanella.

The Black Horses’ Macey Koval also scored 19 points as Schuylerville fell to 0-1 in the Foothills, 1-2 overall.

SALEM 51, ARGYLE 21: Mary Kate McPhee scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Generals (2-0, 3-0) to the Adirondack League win.

Salem also got six points apiece from Alyssa McGraw, Hannah Gongola and Annabelle Dean.

The Scots were led by Raegan Humiston with 10 points.

WARRENSBURG 55, GALWAY 28: Warrensburg jumped out to a 23-0 first-quarter lead and ran away to a non-league victory.

Kara Bacon netted a career-high 20 points for the Burghers (3-2), who also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Elli York, 17 boards and eight points from Hope Sherman, and seven rebounds and six assists from Karla Sherman.

Anna Spadaro led the Golden Eagles (1-3) with 15 points.

SCHROON LAKE 65, LAKE GEORGE 23: Allie Baker scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to the non-league win.

Dakotah Cutting added 13 points and nine boards for Schroon Lake, which also got nine points from Saige Shaughnessy.

Lake George was led by Mykah Fisher with 10 points and Caroline Campbell with nine rebounds.