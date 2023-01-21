ROUNDUP: South High rallies past Holy Names

Jordan Wolfe recorded 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists as South Glens Falls beat Holy Names 51-47 in a non-league girls basketball game on Saturday.

South High led 29-20 at halftime, but Holy Names rallied to lead by one at the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs won the game with a 16-11 fourth quarter.

Kate McDonough had nine points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks for South High (12-2). Bailee Wolfe finished with nine points and four assists. Jade Maille had seven points and seven rebounds while Alivia Killian recorded eight points.

Holy Names is 12-4.

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 43, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 12: The Orange took a 16-1 lead in the first quarter and went on to score their 11th win in 14 games on Friday.

Kaitlyn Cannan recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds for IL-LL. Haylie Puterko had 10 points and Olivia Zumpano added eight points.

CAMBRIDGE 51, HOOSIC VALLEY 14: Schuylar Nolan had 16 points and three other players scored in double figures as Cambridge improved to 9-2 in the Wasaren League, 10-4 overall. Nolan also recorded six rebounds and four steals.

Samantha Crandall finished with 11 points and six steals, Tristann Crandall had 10 points and four steals and Alexis Austin had 10 points and seven rebounds for Cambridge.

GRANVILLE 50, FORT ANN 14: Lilly Strout accumulated 21 points and 19 rebounds as the Golden Horde posted a win on Friday.

Ella Olsen had 17 rebounds. Melissa Beaver finished with eight points and Lauren Bascom contributed seven.