ROUNDUP: Sheehan scores 22 as Stillwater tops Spa Catholic
agate

Molly Sheehan scored 22 points and Stillwater shut out Saratoga Catholic 10-0 in the second quarter on the way to a season-opening 41-33 girls basketball win on Friday.

Mechanicville beat Schuylerville in another Saratoga County league game.

STILLWATER 41, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 33

League: Saratoga County league

Stillwater (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Marley Mueller;3;1;0;9

Molly Sheehan;5;4;0;22

Trinity Cutler;1;0;0;2

Riley O'Brien;1;0;0;2

Jayce Williams;2;0;2;6

Totals;12;5;2;41

Saratoga Central Catholic (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Molly O'Reilly;1;1;6;11

Ashley Upson;3;0;2;8

Ryleigh Dempsey;4;0;0;8

Megan Cornell;1;0;0;2

Allsion Motler;1;0;0;2

Katie Cronin;0;0;2;2

Totals;10;1;10;33

Stillwater;12;10;17;2 — 41

Spa Catholic;9;0;11;13 — 33

MECHANICVILLE 60, SCHUYLERVILLE 29

League: Saratoga County league

Mechanicville (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Goverski;6;2;8;26

Disiena;5;0;4;14

Mastropieta;2;0;0;4

Phelps;1;0;0;2

Keynon;2;0;2;6

Germain;0;2;0;6

Fitzgerald;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;4;14;60

Schuylerville (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bodnar;1;0;0;2

Vautrin;3;0;0;6

Barton;2;0;2;6

Kilburn;1;0;0;2

Buff;4;0;0;8

McShane;1;0;1;3

Tavares;1;0;0;2

Totals;13;0;3;29

Mechanicville;13;22;17;8 — 60

Schuylerville;0;4;12;13 — 29

JV: Mechanicville won.

