ROUNDUP: Sheehan scores 22 as Stillwater tops Spa Catholic

Molly Sheehan scored 22 points and Stillwater shut out Saratoga Catholic 10-0 in the second quarter on the way to a season-opening 41-33 girls basketball win on Friday.
Mechanicville beat Schuylerville in another Saratoga County league game.
STILLWATER 41, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 33
League: Saratoga County league
Stillwater (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Marley Mueller;3;1;0;9
Molly Sheehan;5;4;0;22
Trinity Cutler;1;0;0;2
Riley O'Brien;1;0;0;2
Jayce Williams;2;0;2;6
Totals;12;5;2;41
Saratoga Central Catholic (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Molly O'Reilly;1;1;6;11
Ashley Upson;3;0;2;8
Ryleigh Dempsey;4;0;0;8
Megan Cornell;1;0;0;2
Allsion Motler;1;0;0;2
Katie Cronin;0;0;2;2
Totals;10;1;10;33
Stillwater;12;10;17;2 — 41
Spa Catholic;9;0;11;13 — 33
MECHANICVILLE 60, SCHUYLERVILLE 29
League: Saratoga County league
Mechanicville (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Goverski;6;2;8;26
Disiena;5;0;4;14
Mastropieta;2;0;0;4
Phelps;1;0;0;2
Keynon;2;0;2;6
Germain;0;2;0;6
Fitzgerald;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;4;14;60
Schuylerville (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bodnar;1;0;0;2
Vautrin;3;0;0;6
Barton;2;0;2;6
Kilburn;1;0;0;2