QUEENSBURY — Led by their seniors on Senior Night, the Queensbury girls basketball team rolled to a 63-38 victory over Hudson Falls on Thursday.

The victory improved the Spartans' record to 11-1 in the league (11-6 overall) and set up a showdown with 12-0 South Glens Falls for first place in the Foothills Council North Division, set for Monday at 7 p.m. at Queensbury.

Kendra Ballard finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals for the Spartans, who also got 16 points from Aislynn Dixon, who shot 6 for 9 from the floor, including three 3-pointers. Liz Rowley matched her career best with eight rebounds.

Junior Dyllan Ray added 10 points, seven rebounds and six steals for Queensbury, which also got nine points and eight assists from sophomore Shea Canavan.

Seneca Williamson scored a game-high 21 points for the Tigers (4-8, 8-9).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 40, GLENS FALLS 33: The Bulldogs rallied from a 24-16 halftime deficit, outscoring Glens Falls 24-9 in the second half as they improved to 12-0 in the Foothills, 16-2 overall.

Kate McDonough scored a game-high 14 points and added 10 rebounds, five blocks and four steals to lead South High. Sophia Hallenbeck added eight points, and Jordan Wolfe chipped in with eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Gianna Endieveri led Glens Falls (3-9, 7-10) with 11 points, and Frances McTiernan added eight.

SCHUYLERVILLE 57, AMSTERDAM 52: Macey Koval scored a game-high 24 points to power the Black Horses past Amsterdam.

Amanda Pflieger added 13 points, Lauren King netted nine and Anika Buff had eight for Schuylerville (6-5, 8-8).

Annie Fedullo led four Rams players in double figures with 16 points. Felise Fowler added 11 points and Natalee Agresta and Rosie Sculco had 10 apiece.

WATERFORD 32, HOOSICK FALLS 28: Rachel McOmber scored 16 points to lead Waterford past Hoosick Falls in Wasaren League play. Maddy Atwood chipped in with seven points.

Mackenna Roberson led the Panthers with 14 points.

On Wednesday night, Waterford dropped a 46-23 loss to Emma Willard, which was led by Audrey Shields with 20 points and Alison Opoku with 10. McOmber netted eight points for the Fordians.