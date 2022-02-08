ROUNDUP: Second-half comeback helps L.G. nip Argyle; Witches keep rolling

LAKE GEORGE 48, ARGYLE 46

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (3-10, 7-11)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lillianna Kingsley;3;3;4;19

Kylee Humiston;0;2;5;11

Raegan Humiston;4;0;0;8

Hannah Brady;3;0;0;6

Amber French;1;0;0;2

Totals;11;5;9;46

Lake George

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caroline Campbell;5;0;2;12

Mykah Collier-Fisher;4;0;0;8

Evie Burke;4;0;1;9

Aimee Ehman;2;0;2;6

Lara Stanco;2;0;1;5

Gianna Lamby;0;0;2;2

Kate Seguljic;3;0;0;6

Totals;20;0;8;48

Argyle;11;19;5;11 — 46

Lake George;12;13;10;13 — 48

Other stats: Brady (Arg) 11 rebounds, 3 assists. French (Arg) 10 rebounds. Arellano (Arg) 7 rebounds. Humiston K (Arg) 5 assists. Stanco (LG) 9 rebounds. Ehman (LG) 8 rebounds. Campbell (LG) 7 rebounds. Fisher (LG) 3 assists.

WHITEHALL 54, SALEM 20

League: Adirondack League

Salem (4-9)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amber Terry;1;0;1;3

Katy Sweenor;2;0;0;4

Brooke Tellstone;0;0;0;0

Alyssa Vandecar;1;0;0;2

Mary Kate MxPhee;1;1;0;5

Annabelle Dean;0;0;0;0

Matty Jackson;1;0;0;2

Taylor Cary;1;0;0;2

Alyssa McGraw;1;0;0;2

Sierra Phillips;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;1;1;20

Whitehall (10-3, 15-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;6;0;0;12

Madison Gould;0;0;0;0

Ashlyn Groesbeck;2;3;0;13

Samantha Howland;5;0;4;14

Jayden Hughes;0;0;1;1

Vinna Jensen;0;0;0;0

Amelia Lyng;0;1;0;3

Ava Ruby;0;0;0;0

Olivia Whiting;2;2;1;11

Totals;15;6;6;54

Salem;4;2;6;8 — 20

Whitehall;16;6;17;15 — 54

JV: Whitehall won.

Notes: On Senior night, the Railroaders continued to use their defense and offensive spurts to cool off Salem. Whitehall had four players in double digits — Samantha Howland with 14, Ashlyn Groesbeck with 13, Blake Bird with 12 and Olivia Whiting with 11. Whitehall will travel to Hartford Thursday for a semifinal game of Adirondack tournament.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 39, GRANVILLE 21

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anita Daley;0;0;0;0

Sarah Abbott;1;0;0;2

Gabby Mosher;0;0;0;0

Gabby Graham;3;0;0;6

Jordanna Kenny;6;0;0;12

Cayden Williams;0;1;0;3

Madison Lent;5;0;2;12

Leena Haskell;2;0;0;4

Totals;17;1;2;39

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Megan Hover;0;0;0;0

Hanna Ingleston;0;0;0;0

NIcole Arnold;0;0;0;0

Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2

Melissa Beaver;0;0;0;0

Haylie Barber;0;0;0;0

Kerri Jennings;1;0;0;2

Jordan Chadwick;0;0;0;0

Lilly Strout;1;0;2;4

Laura Arnold;1;0;0;2

Aspen Williams;0;0;0;0

Rachel Beaver;0;0;0;0

Lauren Bascom;0;1;0;3

Bailey Phillips;4;0;0;8

Totals;8;1;2;21

Hadley-Luzerne;5;12;11;11 — 39

Granville;5;9;3;4 — 21

Other stats: Lent (HL) 12 rebounds.

Notes: Madison Lent recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals in Tuesday's rescheduled Adirondack League game. Jordanna Kenny and Anita Daley also provided a spark for the Eagles. Granville senior Bailey Phillips provided the spark for the home team Horde.

NORTH WARREN 45, FORT ANN 39

League: Adirondack League

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

K. LaGuerre;2;1;2;9

J. Wilkinson;0;0;0;0

M. Bruno;4;0;2;10

R. Briar;0;0;0;0

S. McGarr;0;0;2;2

H. Perry;3;0;0;6

L. Bruno;0;0;0;0

J. Paul;0;0;0;0

I. Tucci;0;0;2;2

N. Buckman;2;1;9;16

Totals;11;2;17;45

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Natalie Cody;2;1;0;7

Addyson Burch;0;0;0;0

Adrianna Sharrow;0;0;0;0

Madison Freebern;5;0;0;10

Brooke Wright;3;1;5;14

Kayleigh Hardy;0;0;0;0

Ella Gadway;1;0;0;2

Cherokie Steves;3;0;0;6

Savannah Aratare;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;2;5;39

North Warren;5;7;11;22 — 45

Fort Ann;13;7;10;9 — 39

Notes: Division 3 champ North Warren got ready for the league playoffs with a victory over Fort Ann.

GREENWICH 74,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 15

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich (14-0, 19-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Grace Autiello;4;0;2;10

Brooke Kuzmich;4;1;0;11

Kylie Allen;2;0;0;4

Adrianna Rojas;4;1;0;11

Jocelyn Spiezio;2;0;0;4

Reegan Mullen;2;1;0;7

Norah Niesz;7;3;0;23

Cate Abate;1;0;0;2

Mckenna Smith;0;0;2;2

Totals;26;6;4;74

Berlin-New Lebanon

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Colin;0;0;1;1

Krause;2;1;1;8

Madsen;1;0;0;2

Gordelli;1;0;0;2

Mace;1;0;0;2

Totals;5;1;2;15

Greenwich;23;22;14;15 — 74

Berlin-New Leb.;4;3;3;5 — 15

Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 9 rebounds, 8 assists. Autiello (Gre) 7 assists.

EMMA WILLARD 64, CAMBRIDGE 44

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge (8-4, 9-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sammi Crandall;2;0;2;6

Stasia Epler;5;5;2;27

Dani Mauro;0;0;0;0

Megan Day;0;0;0;0

Chelle Daniels;0;0;0;0

Schuylar Nolan;1;2;1;9

Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0

Tristann Crandall;1;0;0;2

Totals;9;7;5;44

Emma Willard (11-2, 11-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Emma Shields;8;1;7;26

Bella Harris;0;0;0;0

Ruby Kauer;3;0;0;6

Audrey Shields;3;4;4;22

Noura Coulibly;0;0;0;0

Mary Li;1;0;0;2

Margarette Howland;0;0;0;0

Charlotte Lucarelli;4;0;0;8

Aisah Raji;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;5;11;64

Cambridge;9;15;10;10 — 44

Emma Willard;18;15;11;20 — 64

Other stats: Epler (Cam) 7 rebounds. Daniels (Cam) 4 assists. E. Shields (Emma Willard) 15 rebounds.

Notes: Emma Shields scored 26 points and pulled down 15 rebounds and sister Audrey added 22 to help lead Emma Willard to a Wasaren League victory over Cambridge. Stasia Epler scored 27 points and added 7 rebounds for Cambridge.

HOOSIC VALLEY 43, WATERFORD 17

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Salisbury;1;0;2;4

Peckham;1;2;4;12

Mataila;1;0;0;2

Carlo;2;1;0;7

Squires;2;4;0;16

Gela;1;0;0;2

Robert;1;0;0;2

Totals;9;7;6;45

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Piper Morris;0;1;0;3

Sophia Belonga;1;1;0;5

Maddy Atwood;4;0;1;9

Totals;5;2;1;17

Hoosic Valley;9;7;11;16 — 43

Waterford;3;0;10;4 — 17

