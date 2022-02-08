ROUNDUP: Second-half comeback helps L.G. nip Argyle; Witches keep rolling

LAKE GEORGE 48, ARGYLE 46
League: Adirondack League
Argyle (3-10, 7-11)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lillianna Kingsley;3;3;4;19
Kylee Humiston;0;2;5;11
Raegan Humiston;4;0;0;8
Hannah Brady;3;0;0;6
Amber French;1;0;0;2
Totals;11;5;9;46
Lake George
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caroline Campbell;5;0;2;12
Mykah Collier-Fisher;4;0;0;8
Evie Burke;4;0;1;9
Aimee Ehman;2;0;2;6
Lara Stanco;2;0;1;5
Gianna Lamby;0;0;2;2
Kate Seguljic;3;0;0;6
Totals;20;0;8;48
Argyle;11;19;5;11 — 46
Lake George;12;13;10;13 — 48
Other stats: Brady (Arg) 11 rebounds, 3 assists. French (Arg) 10 rebounds. Arellano (Arg) 7 rebounds. Humiston K (Arg) 5 assists. Stanco (LG) 9 rebounds. Ehman (LG) 8 rebounds. Campbell (LG) 7 rebounds. Fisher (LG) 3 assists.
WHITEHALL 54, SALEM 20
League: Adirondack League
Salem (4-9)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amber Terry;1;0;1;3
Katy Sweenor;2;0;0;4
Brooke Tellstone;0;0;0;0
Alyssa Vandecar;1;0;0;2
Mary Kate MxPhee;1;1;0;5
Annabelle Dean;0;0;0;0
Matty Jackson;1;0;0;2
Taylor Cary;1;0;0;2
Alyssa McGraw;1;0;0;2
Sierra Phillips;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;1;1;20
Whitehall (10-3, 15-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;6;0;0;12
Madison Gould;0;0;0;0
Ashlyn Groesbeck;2;3;0;13
Samantha Howland;5;0;4;14
Jayden Hughes;0;0;1;1
Vinna Jensen;0;0;0;0
Amelia Lyng;0;1;0;3
Ava Ruby;0;0;0;0
Olivia Whiting;2;2;1;11
Totals;15;6;6;54
Salem;4;2;6;8 — 20
Whitehall;16;6;17;15 — 54
JV: Whitehall won.
Notes: On Senior night, the Railroaders continued to use their defense and offensive spurts to cool off Salem. Whitehall had four players in double digits — Samantha Howland with 14, Ashlyn Groesbeck with 13, Blake Bird with 12 and Olivia Whiting with 11. Whitehall will travel to Hartford Thursday for a semifinal game of Adirondack tournament.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 39, GRANVILLE 21
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anita Daley;0;0;0;0
Sarah Abbott;1;0;0;2
Gabby Mosher;0;0;0;0
Gabby Graham;3;0;0;6
Jordanna Kenny;6;0;0;12
Cayden Williams;0;1;0;3
Madison Lent;5;0;2;12
Leena Haskell;2;0;0;4
Totals;17;1;2;39
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Megan Hover;0;0;0;0
Hanna Ingleston;0;0;0;0
NIcole Arnold;0;0;0;0
Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2
Melissa Beaver;0;0;0;0
Haylie Barber;0;0;0;0
Kerri Jennings;1;0;0;2
Jordan Chadwick;0;0;0;0
Lilly Strout;1;0;2;4
Laura Arnold;1;0;0;2
Aspen Williams;0;0;0;0
Rachel Beaver;0;0;0;0
Lauren Bascom;0;1;0;3
Bailey Phillips;4;0;0;8
Totals;8;1;2;21
Hadley-Luzerne;5;12;11;11 — 39
Granville;5;9;3;4 — 21
Other stats: Lent (HL) 12 rebounds.
Notes: Madison Lent recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals in Tuesday's rescheduled Adirondack League game. Jordanna Kenny and Anita Daley also provided a spark for the Eagles. Granville senior Bailey Phillips provided the spark for the home team Horde.
NORTH WARREN 45, FORT ANN 39
League: Adirondack League
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
K. LaGuerre;2;1;2;9
J. Wilkinson;0;0;0;0
M. Bruno;4;0;2;10
R. Briar;0;0;0;0
S. McGarr;0;0;2;2
H. Perry;3;0;0;6
L. Bruno;0;0;0;0
J. Paul;0;0;0;0
I. Tucci;0;0;2;2
N. Buckman;2;1;9;16
Totals;11;2;17;45
Fort Ann
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Natalie Cody;2;1;0;7
Addyson Burch;0;0;0;0
Adrianna Sharrow;0;0;0;0
Madison Freebern;5;0;0;10
Brooke Wright;3;1;5;14
Kayleigh Hardy;0;0;0;0
Ella Gadway;1;0;0;2
Cherokie Steves;3;0;0;6
Savannah Aratare;0;0;0;0
Totals;14;2;5;39
North Warren;5;7;11;22 — 45
Fort Ann;13;7;10;9 — 39
Notes: Division 3 champ North Warren got ready for the league playoffs with a victory over Fort Ann.
GREENWICH 74,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 15
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich (14-0, 19-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Grace Autiello;4;0;2;10
Brooke Kuzmich;4;1;0;11
Kylie Allen;2;0;0;4
Adrianna Rojas;4;1;0;11
Jocelyn Spiezio;2;0;0;4
Reegan Mullen;2;1;0;7
Norah Niesz;7;3;0;23
Cate Abate;1;0;0;2
Mckenna Smith;0;0;2;2
Totals;26;6;4;74
Berlin-New Lebanon
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Colin;0;0;1;1
Krause;2;1;1;8
Madsen;1;0;0;2
Gordelli;1;0;0;2
Mace;1;0;0;2
Totals;5;1;2;15
Greenwich;23;22;14;15 — 74
Berlin-New Leb.;4;3;3;5 — 15
Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 9 rebounds, 8 assists. Autiello (Gre) 7 assists.
EMMA WILLARD 64, CAMBRIDGE 44
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge (8-4, 9-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sammi Crandall;2;0;2;6
Stasia Epler;5;5;2;27
Dani Mauro;0;0;0;0
Megan Day;0;0;0;0
Chelle Daniels;0;0;0;0
Schuylar Nolan;1;2;1;9
Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0
Tristann Crandall;1;0;0;2
Totals;9;7;5;44
Emma Willard (11-2, 11-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Emma Shields;8;1;7;26
Bella Harris;0;0;0;0
Ruby Kauer;3;0;0;6
Audrey Shields;3;4;4;22
Noura Coulibly;0;0;0;0
Mary Li;1;0;0;2
Margarette Howland;0;0;0;0
Charlotte Lucarelli;4;0;0;8
Aisah Raji;0;0;0;0
Totals;19;5;11;64
Cambridge;9;15;10;10 — 44
Emma Willard;18;15;11;20 — 64
Other stats: Epler (Cam) 7 rebounds. Daniels (Cam) 4 assists. E. Shields (Emma Willard) 15 rebounds.
Notes: Emma Shields scored 26 points and pulled down 15 rebounds and sister Audrey added 22 to help lead Emma Willard to a Wasaren League victory over Cambridge. Stasia Epler scored 27 points and added 7 rebounds for Cambridge.
HOOSIC VALLEY 43, WATERFORD 17
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Salisbury;1;0;2;4
Peckham;1;2;4;12
Mataila;1;0;0;2
Carlo;2;1;0;7
Squires;2;4;0;16
Gela;1;0;0;2
Robert;1;0;0;2
Totals;9;7;6;45
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Piper Morris;0;1;0;3
Sophia Belonga;1;1;0;5
Maddy Atwood;4;0;1;9
Totals;5;2;1;17
Hoosic Valley;9;7;11;16 — 43
Waterford;3;0;10;4 — 17