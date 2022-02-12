 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Scots beat H-L on late bucket

  • 0

ARGYLE 56, HADLEY-LUZERNE 54

League: Non-league

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sarah Abott;1;0;0;2

Gabby Mosher;1;0;3;5

Gabby Graham;2;0;0;4

Jordanna Kenny;8;0;1;17

Cayden Williams;0;0;0;0

Madison Lent;8;0;2;18

Leena Haskell;3;0;2;8

Totals;23;0;8;54

Argyle (8-11)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0

Amber French;0;0;0;0

Kylee Humiston;1;2;2;10

People are also reading…

Lilian Arellano;2;0;0;4

Raegan Humiston;6;0;3;15

Lillianna Kingsley;7;1;8;25

Hannah Brady;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;3;13;56

Hadley-Luzerne;8;8;19;19 — 54

Argyle;11;9;20;16 — 56

Other stats: Kenny (HL) 15 rebounds. Haskell (HL) 11 rebounds.

Notes: With the score tied at 54-all and 10.1 seconds remaining in the game, the Scots scored on a sideline inbounds play on a pass from Kylee Humiston to Raegan Humiston under the basket. Hadley-Luzerne's final possession was unsuccessful as Argyle won, 56-54. Argyle had three players reach double digits: Lillianna Kingsley (25 points), Raegan Humiston (15) and Kylee Humiston (10). H-L was led by Madison Lent scoring 18 points and Jordanna Kenny had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

WATERFORD 33, STILLWATER 29

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Vecchio;3;0;2;8

Morris;1;1;1;6

Rich;3;0;7;13

Belogna;1;0;0;2

Atwood;2;0;0;4

Totals;10;1;10;33

Stillwater

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Morris;5;0;2;12

Charisma Salecker;2;1;2;9

Riley O'Brien;0;0;1;1

Sarah Folmann;2;0;0;4

Ana Parella;1;0;1;3

Totals;10;1;6;29

Waterford;3;8;11;11 — 33

Stillwater;4;11;7;7 — 29

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News