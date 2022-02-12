ROUNDUP: Scots beat H-L on late bucket

ARGYLE 56, HADLEY-LUZERNE 54

Notes: With the score tied at 54-all and 10.1 seconds remaining in the game, the Scots scored on a sideline inbounds play on a pass from Kylee Humiston to Raegan Humiston under the basket. Hadley-Luzerne's final possession was unsuccessful as Argyle won, 56-54. Argyle had three players reach double digits: Lillianna Kingsley (25 points), Raegan Humiston (15) and Kylee Humiston (10). H-L was led by Madison Lent scoring 18 points and Jordanna Kenny had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.