ROUNDUP: Scots beat H-L on late bucket

ARGYLE 56, HADLEY-LUZERNE 54
League: Non-league
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sarah Abott;1;0;0;2
Gabby Mosher;1;0;3;5
Gabby Graham;2;0;0;4
Jordanna Kenny;8;0;1;17
Cayden Williams;0;0;0;0
Madison Lent;8;0;2;18
Leena Haskell;3;0;2;8
Totals;23;0;8;54
Argyle (8-11)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0
Amber French;0;0;0;0
Kylee Humiston;1;2;2;10
Lilian Arellano;2;0;0;4
Raegan Humiston;6;0;3;15
Lillianna Kingsley;7;1;8;25
Hannah Brady;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;3;13;56
Hadley-Luzerne;8;8;19;19 — 54
Argyle;11;9;20;16 — 56
Other stats: Kenny (HL) 15 rebounds. Haskell (HL) 11 rebounds.
Notes: With the score tied at 54-all and 10.1 seconds remaining in the game, the Scots scored on a sideline inbounds play on a pass from Kylee Humiston to Raegan Humiston under the basket. Hadley-Luzerne's final possession was unsuccessful as Argyle won, 56-54. Argyle had three players reach double digits: Lillianna Kingsley (25 points), Raegan Humiston (15) and Kylee Humiston (10). H-L was led by Madison Lent scoring 18 points and Jordanna Kenny had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
WATERFORD 33, STILLWATER 29
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Vecchio;3;0;2;8
Morris;1;1;1;6
Rich;3;0;7;13
Belogna;1;0;0;2
Atwood;2;0;0;4
Totals;10;1;10;33
Stillwater
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peyton Morris;5;0;2;12
Charisma Salecker;2;1;2;9
Riley O'Brien;0;0;1;1
Sarah Folmann;2;0;0;4
Ana Parella;1;0;1;3
Totals;10;1;6;29
Waterford;3;8;11;11 — 33
Stillwater;4;11;7;7 — 29