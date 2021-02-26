Roundup: Schuylerville, South High are triumphant

Eliza Barton scored 21 points and Macey Koval added 18 as Schuylerville beat Corinth in a Saratoga County league girls basketball game on Friday.
Hannah and Haley Breen combined for 31 points on Senior Night as South High routed Galway. Gianna Endieveri's 19-point effort led Glens Falls to victory
SCHUYLERVILLE 60, CORINTH 29
League: Saratoga County league
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Dingmon 2 0 7 11
Crossman 1 1 0 5
Pita 1 0 0 2
Decker 0 0 1 1
Gill 5 0 0 10
Totals 9 1 8 29
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Sophie Bodnar 1 0 0 2
Amanda Pflieger 1 0 0 2
Margaret Schwartz 0 0 1 1
Eliza Barton 9 0 3 21
Lauren King 1 0 0 2
Macey Koval 9 0 0 18
Gracelyn Kilburn 0 0 1 1
Anika Buff 1 0 1 3
Emma McShane 1 1 1 6
Sadie Tavares 2 0 0 4
Totals 25 1 7 60
Corinth 6 9 12 2 — 29
Schuylerville 14 16 11 19 — 60
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 66, GALWAY 13
League: Saratoga County league
Galway
2P 3P FT TP
Mancini 0 0 0 0
Sparado 0 0 0 0
Espardo 0 0 0 0
Martin 0 0 0 0
Ripepi 1 0 2 4
Neahr 0 0 0 0
Germain 0 0 0 0
Reedy 0 0 1 1
Drovin 0 1 0 3
O’Brien 1 0 0 2
French 0 1 0 3
Mariani 0 0 0 0
Totals 2 2 3 13
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 7 1 1 18
Syd Hart 1 1 2 7
Kaitlin McDonough 3 0 1 7
Courtney Robarge 0 1 0 3
Haley Breen 4 1 2 13
Molly Rafferty 0 1 0 3
Sophia Hallenbeck 2 0 0 4
Mary Fitzsimmons 1 1 0 5
Jade Maille 3 0 0 6
Alivia Killian 0 0 0 0
Totals 21 6 6 66
Galway 3 3 3 4 — 13
South Glens Falls 17 17 11 21 — 66
Other stats: Maille (SGF) 8 rebounds.
Notes: Hannah and Haley Breen combined for 31 points to lead the Bulldogs on Senior Night in South Glens Falls.
GLENS FALLS 50, WARRENSBURG 26
League: Warren County league
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Kailey Bacon 0 1 0 3
Olivia Frazier 1 0 1 3
Karla Sherman 2 0 0 4
Sara Langworthy 1 2 0 8
Hope Sherman 2 0 2 6
Tatiana Tyrell 1 0 0 2
Totals 7 3 3 26
Glens Falls (2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Gianna Endieveri 8 0 3 19
Ciara Hirsch 1 0 0 2
Ashley Bordeaux 1 1 2 7
Paige Sylvia 1 1 0 5
Haylee Girard 4 0 0 8
Aliza Williams 1 0 1 3
Vivian Bayle 1 0 0 2
Avery Hill 2 0 0 4
Totals 19 2 6 50
Glens Falls 9 11 13 17 — 50
Warrensburg 11 5 5 5 — 26
MECHANICVILLE 62, SPA CATHOLIC 25
League: Saratoga County league
Saratoga Central Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Ashley Upson 1 0 0 2
Katie Cronin 1 0 1 3
Ryleigh Dempsey 4 0 2 10
Megan Cornell 0 1 0 3
Allison Motler 1 0 0 2
Kara Wengert 1 1 0 5
Totals 8 2 3 25
Mechanicville
2P 3P FT TP
Chloe Goverski 4 0 1 9
Amy DiSiena 7 0 1 15
Maddie Shakow 6 0 1 13
Sophie Mastropietro 1 0 0 2
Hailey Phelps 3 0 2 8
Allie Kenyon 2 0 1 5
Sara Fitzgerald 2 0 0 4
Marrissa Bornt 0 2 0 6
Totals 25 2 6 62