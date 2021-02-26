 Skip to main content
Roundup: Schuylerville, South High are triumphant
agate

Eliza Barton scored 21 points and Macey Koval added 18 as Schuylerville beat Corinth in a Saratoga County league girls basketball game on Friday.

Hannah and Haley Breen combined for 31 points on Senior Night  as South High routed Galway. Gianna Endieveri's 19-point effort led Glens Falls to victory

SCHUYLERVILLE 60, CORINTH 29

League: Saratoga County league

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Dingmon 2 0 7 11

Crossman 1 1 0 5

Pita 1 0 0 2

Decker 0 0 1 1

Gill 5 0 0 10

Totals 9 1 8 29

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Sophie Bodnar 1 0 0 2

Amanda Pflieger 1 0 0 2

Margaret Schwartz 0 0 1 1

Eliza Barton 9 0 3 21

Lauren King 1 0 0 2

Macey Koval 9 0 0 18

Gracelyn Kilburn 0 0 1 1

Anika Buff 1 0 1 3

Emma McShane 1 1 1 6

Sadie Tavares 2 0 0 4

Totals 25 1 7 60

Corinth 6 9 12 2 — 29

Schuylerville 14 16 11 19 — 60

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 66, GALWAY 13

League: Saratoga County league

Galway

2P 3P FT TP

Mancini 0 0 0 0

Sparado 0 0 0 0

Espardo 0 0 0 0

Martin 0 0 0 0

Ripepi 1 0 2 4

Neahr 0 0 0 0

Germain 0 0 0 0

Reedy 0 0 1 1

Drovin 0 1 0 3

O’Brien 1 0 0 2

French 0 1 0 3

Mariani 0 0 0 0

Totals 2 2 3 13

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 7 1 1 18

Syd Hart 1 1 2 7

Kaitlin McDonough 3 0 1 7

Courtney Robarge 0 1 0 3

Haley Breen 4 1 2 13

Molly Rafferty 0 1 0 3

Sophia Hallenbeck 2 0 0 4

Mary Fitzsimmons 1 1 0 5

Jade Maille 3 0 0 6

Alivia Killian 0 0 0 0

Totals 21 6 6 66

Galway 3 3 3 4 — 13

South Glens Falls 17 17 11 21 — 66

Other stats: Maille (SGF) 8 rebounds.

Notes: Hannah and Haley Breen combined for 31 points to lead the Bulldogs on Senior Night in South Glens Falls.

GLENS FALLS 50, WARRENSBURG 26

League: Warren County league

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Kailey Bacon 0 1 0 3

Olivia Frazier 1 0 1 3

Karla Sherman 2 0 0 4

Sara Langworthy 1 2 0 8

Hope Sherman 2 0 2 6

Tatiana Tyrell 1 0 0 2

Totals 7 3 3 26

Glens Falls (2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Gianna Endieveri 8 0 3 19

Ciara Hirsch 1 0 0 2

Ashley Bordeaux 1 1 2 7

Paige Sylvia 1 1 0 5

Haylee Girard 4 0 0 8

Aliza Williams 1 0 1 3

Vivian Bayle 1 0 0 2

Avery Hill 2 0 0 4

Totals 19 2 6 50

Glens Falls 9 11 13 17 — 50

Warrensburg 11 5 5 5 — 26

MECHANICVILLE 62, SPA CATHOLIC 25

League: Saratoga County league

Saratoga Central Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Ashley Upson 1 0 0 2

Katie Cronin 1 0 1 3

Ryleigh Dempsey 4 0 2 10

Megan Cornell 0 1 0 3

Allison Motler 1 0 0 2

Kara Wengert 1 1 0 5

Totals 8 2 3 25

Mechanicville

2P 3P FT TP

Chloe Goverski 4 0 1 9

Amy DiSiena 7 0 1 15

Maddie Shakow 6 0 1 13

Sophie Mastropietro 1 0 0 2

Hailey Phelps 3 0 2 8

Allie Kenyon 2 0 1 5

Sara Fitzgerald 2 0 0 4

Marrissa Bornt 0 2 0 6

Totals 25 2 6 62

Spa Catholic 3 8 4 10 — 25

Mechanicville 20 8 18 16 — 62

