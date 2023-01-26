ROUNDUP: Schuylerville rallies past Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Schuylerville outscored Glens Falls 21-10 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 56-51 Foothills Council girls basketball victory on Thursday night.

Macey Koval scored a game-high 21 points and Amanda Pflieger added 18 to lead the Black Horses, who improved to 4-5 in the league, 6-8 overall.

Glens Falls (2-7, 6-8) got 11 points from CJ Lunt, nine from Sarah Wolfstich and eight apiece from Gianna Endieveri and Ciara Hirsch.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 57, HUDSON FALLS 39: Jordan Wolfe scored 15 points and Kate McDonough and Sophia Hallenbeck each added 10 as South High improved to 10-0 in the Foothills, 14-2 overall.

McDonough finished a double-double with 16 rebounds, and also had two steals and four blocked shots. Wolfe added five steals and four assists, and Alivia Killian added five assists and four steals for the first-place Bulldogs.

Seneca Williamson netted a game-high 20 points for the Tigers (4-5, 8-6).

QUEENSBURY 66, JOHNSTOWN 4: Kendra Ballard scored a season-high 14 points and Dyllan Ray added 10 as the Spartans cruised past Johnstown.

Queensbury shut out Johnstown over the final three quarters of the game as the Spartans improved to 9-1 in the league, 9-6 overall.

Ray finished with eight rebounds, six steals and five assists, Kayla Zehr added nine points and five boards, and Liz Rowley and Caleigh Johnson each chipped in with eight points and four rebounds.

WARRENSBURG 43, GALWAY 32: The Burghers used a 15-2 run through the third quartet to erase an 18-15 halftime deficit en route to a non-league win.

Elli York scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the second half to lead Warrensburg (10-5), which also got 10 points and 18 rebounds from Hope Sherman. York grabbed 13 boards and Kara Bacon added nine points for the Burghers.

Grace O'Brien led the Golden Eagles with nine points.