ROUNDUP: Saratoga Catholic tops Corinth, South Glens Falls wins

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 50, CORINTH 33
League: Non-league
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Emily Dingmon;5;1;4;17
Casey Decker;2;0;0;4
Deandra Gill;2;0;1;5
Alexis Crossman;2;0;0;4
Sarah Pita;1;0;1;3
Totals;12;1;6;33
Saratoga Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Molly O'Reilly;3;5;1;22
Ashley Upson;4;1;0;11
Katie Cronin;1;1;0;5
Annie Naughton;1;0;0;2
Ryleigh Dempsey;2;0;0;4
Megan Cornell;2;0;0;4
Allison Motler;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;7;1;50
Corinth;12;7;5;9 — 33
Spa Catholic;16;13;15;6 — 50
CAMBRIDGE 84, DUANESBURG 49
League: Non-league
Cambridge (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lilly Phillips;7;2;3;23
Sophie Phillips;7;3;4;27
Ruth Nolan;0;2;0;6
Stasia Epler;1;1;0;5
Chelle Daniels;1;0;3;5
Jaylyn Prouty;0;1;0;3
Madison Price;0;1;0;3
Schuylar Nolan;5;0;0;10
Tristann Crandall;1;0;0;2
Sami Crandall;0;0;0;0
Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0
Daniella Mauro;0;0;0;0
Totals;22;10;10;84
Duanesburg (3-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex Moses;2;1;0;7
Cassidy Miakisk;1;0;0;2
Kate O'Hanlon;0;0;0;0
Allison O'Hanlon;5;2;3;19
Hannah Mulhern;4;1;0;11
Taylor Meyer;2;0;0;4
Lauren Capron;0;2;0;6
Totals;14;6;3;49
Cambridge;24;24;22;14 — 84
Duanesburg;16;9;18;6 — 49
Other stats: S. Phillips (C) 6 steals, 5 assists.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 44,
MECHANICVILLE 34
League: Saratoga County league
Mechanicville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Goverski;6;1;1;16
DiSiena;4;0;1;9
Shakow;3;0;1;7
Bornt;0;0;0;0
Phelps;1;0;0;2
Kenyon;0;0;0;0
Fitzgerald;0;0;0;0
Mastropietro;0;0;0;0
Totals;14;1;3;34
South Glens Falls (4-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hannah Breen;4;1;1;12
Sydney Hart;1;3;2;13
Kaitlin McDonough;3;0;2;8
Courtney Robarge;1;0;0;2
Haley Breen;1;0;1;3
Molly Rafferty;0;1;1;4
Sophia Hallenbeck;0;0;0;0
Mary Fitzsimmons;0;0;0;0
Jade Maille;0;0;0;0
Alivia Killian;1;0;0;0
Totals;11;5;7;44
Mechanicville;12;9;5;8 — 34
South High;8;9;14;13 — 44
Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 14 rebounds. Robarge (SGF) 9 rebounds.
JV: Mechanicville won
NORTH WARREN 35,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 32
League: Warren County league
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nikki Arcila;0;0;0;0
Kiana LaGuerre;0;0;1;1
Megan Bruno;0;0;0;0
Emma Phelps;1;0;0;2
Katie Kramar;1;2;2;10
Holly Perry;0;0;0;0
Nicole Buckman;5;1;4;17
Tia Buttino;2;0;1;5
Totals;9;3;8;35
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sarah Abbott;2;0;0;4
Gabby Graham;1;0;0;2
Jordanna Kenny;3;0;0;6
Cayden Wiiliams;0;0;0;0
Serena Goman;0;0;0;0
Maddie Lent;4;0;1;9
Leena Haskell;0;0;0;0
Kayla Kenny;1;3;0;11
Brianna Bradway;0;0;0;0
Totals;11;3;1;32
North Warren;2;14;9;10 — 35
Hadley-Luzerne;13;7;7;5 — 32
Notes: North Warren battled back from a early 18-4 deficit in their opening game of the season to win at Hadley-Luzerne.
WARRENSBURG 38, BOLTON 32
League: Warren County league
Warrensburg
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kara Bacon;1;1;0;5
Abby Cheney;0;0;0;0
Kailey Bacon;0;0;0;0
Olivia Fraiser;4;0;0;8
Jordan Barker;2;0;0;4
Karla Sherman;0;0;0;0
Sara Langworthy;1;1;2;7
Audrey Steves;0;0;0;0
Hope Sherman;6;0;2;14
Bridget Anamen;0;0;0;0
Totals;14;2;4;38
Bolton
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jadynn Egloff;0;0;0;0
Katelyn VanAuken;8;0;3;19
Ila Hubert;4;0;0;8