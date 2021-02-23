 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Saratoga Catholic tops Corinth, South Glens Falls wins
ROUNDUP: Saratoga Catholic tops Corinth, South Glens Falls wins

Corinth vs. Spa Catholic girls hoops

Saratoga Catholic's Allison Motler, right, guards Corinth's Sarah Pita during Tuesday's girls basketball game in Saratoga Springs.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 50, CORINTH 33

League: Non-league

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Emily Dingmon;5;1;4;17

Casey Decker;2;0;0;4

Deandra Gill;2;0;1;5

Alexis Crossman;2;0;0;4

Sarah Pita;1;0;1;3

Totals;12;1;6;33

Saratoga Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Molly O'Reilly;3;5;1;22

Ashley Upson;4;1;0;11

Katie Cronin;1;1;0;5

Annie Naughton;1;0;0;2

Ryleigh Dempsey;2;0;0;4

Megan Cornell;2;0;0;4

Allison Motler;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;7;1;50

Corinth;12;7;5;9 — 33

Spa Catholic;16;13;15;6 — 50

CAMBRIDGE 84, DUANESBURG 49

League: Non-league

Cambridge (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lilly Phillips;7;2;3;23

Sophie Phillips;7;3;4;27

Ruth Nolan;0;2;0;6

Stasia Epler;1;1;0;5

Chelle Daniels;1;0;3;5

Jaylyn Prouty;0;1;0;3

Madison Price;0;1;0;3

Schuylar Nolan;5;0;0;10

Tristann Crandall;1;0;0;2

Sami Crandall;0;0;0;0

Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0

Daniella Mauro;0;0;0;0

Totals;22;10;10;84

Duanesburg (3-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex Moses;2;1;0;7

Cassidy Miakisk;1;0;0;2

Kate O'Hanlon;0;0;0;0

Allison O'Hanlon;5;2;3;19

Hannah Mulhern;4;1;0;11

Taylor Meyer;2;0;0;4

Lauren Capron;0;2;0;6

Totals;14;6;3;49

Cambridge;24;24;22;14 — 84

Duanesburg;16;9;18;6 — 49

Other stats: S. Phillips (C) 6 steals, 5 assists.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 44,
MECHANICVILLE 34

League: Saratoga County league

Mechanicville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Goverski;6;1;1;16

DiSiena;4;0;1;9

Shakow;3;0;1;7

Bornt;0;0;0;0

Phelps;1;0;0;2

Kenyon;0;0;0;0

Fitzgerald;0;0;0;0

Mastropietro;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;1;3;34

South Glens Falls (4-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hannah Breen;4;1;1;12

Sydney Hart;1;3;2;13

Kaitlin McDonough;3;0;2;8

Courtney Robarge;1;0;0;2

Haley Breen;1;0;1;3

Molly Rafferty;0;1;1;4

Sophia Hallenbeck;0;0;0;0

Mary Fitzsimmons;0;0;0;0

Jade Maille;0;0;0;0

Alivia Killian;1;0;0;0

Totals;11;5;7;44

Mechanicville;12;9;5;8 — 34

South High;8;9;14;13 — 44

Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 14 rebounds. Robarge (SGF) 9 rebounds.

JV: Mechanicville won

NORTH WARREN 35,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 32

League: Warren County league

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nikki Arcila;0;0;0;0

Kiana LaGuerre;0;0;1;1

Megan Bruno;0;0;0;0

Emma Phelps;1;0;0;2

Katie Kramar;1;2;2;10

Holly Perry;0;0;0;0

Nicole Buckman;5;1;4;17

Tia Buttino;2;0;1;5

Totals;9;3;8;35

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sarah Abbott;2;0;0;4

Gabby Graham;1;0;0;2

Jordanna Kenny;3;0;0;6

Cayden Wiiliams;0;0;0;0

Serena Goman;0;0;0;0

Maddie Lent;4;0;1;9

Leena Haskell;0;0;0;0

Kayla Kenny;1;3;0;11

Brianna Bradway;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;3;1;32

North Warren;2;14;9;10 — 35

Hadley-Luzerne;13;7;7;5 — 32

Notes: North Warren battled back from a early 18-4 deficit in their opening game of the season to win at Hadley-Luzerne.

WARRENSBURG 38, BOLTON 32

League: Warren County league

Warrensburg

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kara Bacon;1;1;0;5

Abby Cheney;0;0;0;0

Kailey Bacon;0;0;0;0

Olivia Fraiser;4;0;0;8

Jordan Barker;2;0;0;4

Karla Sherman;0;0;0;0

Sara Langworthy;1;1;2;7

Audrey Steves;0;0;0;0

Hope Sherman;6;0;2;14

Bridget Anamen;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;2;4;38

Bolton

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jadynn Egloff;0;0;0;0

Katelyn VanAuken;8;0;3;19

Ila Hubert;4;0;0;8

Skyler Scott;1;0;0;2

Jane Trowbridge;0;0;0;0

Haven Varney;1;0;0;2

Ella Moscov;0;0;1;1

Bailey Williams;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;0;4;32

Warrensburg;7;6;12;13 — 38

Bolton;4;9;9;10 — 32

