agate

ROUNDUP: Salem, Warrensburg earn Adirondack crossover wins

SALEM 55, FORT ANN 25

League: Adirondack League

Site: Crossover

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Natalie Cody;1;0;0;2

Addyson Burch;0;0;0;0

Adrianna Sharrow;0;0;0;0

Madison Freebern;2;0;1;5

Brooke Wright;4;0;0;8

Kayleigh Hardy;0;0;1;1

Ella Godway;1;0;1;3

Cherokie Steves;1;0;3;5

Savannah Aratare;0;0;0;0

Summer Iacoburri;0;0;1;1

Totals;9;0;7;25

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Amber Terry;5;1;3;16

Katy Sweenor;2;0;1;5

Brook Tellstone;1;0;0;2

Alyssa Vandacar;2;0;1;5

MaryKate McPhee;4;4;4;24

Annabelle Dean;0;0;0;0

Matty Jackson;0;0;1;1

Taylor Cary;0;0;0;0

Allyssa McGraw;1;0;0;2

Sierra Phillips;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;5;10;55

Fort Ann;11;4;6;4 — 25

Salem;8;19;18;10 — 55

WARRENSBURG 36, HADLEY-LUZERNE 27

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg (13-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kara Bacon;3;0;2;8

Abigail Cheney;0;0;0;0

Kailey Bacon;1;1;0;5

Olivia Frazier;2;1;3;10

Bridget Anaman;0;0;0;0

Audrey Steves;0;0;0;0

Carla Sherman;1;1;0;5

Hope Sherman;2;0;4;8

Totals;9;3;9;36

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anita Daley;0;0;0;0

Sarah Abbott;1;0;1;3

Gabby Mosher;0;2;0;6

Gabby Graham;0;0;0;0

Jordanna Kenny;3;1;2;11

Cayden Williams;0;0;0;0

Madison Lent;3;0;1;7

Leena Haskell;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;3;4;27

Warrensburg;13;1;10;12 — 36

H.-Luzerne;5;4;4;14 — 27

HOOSICK FALLS 56,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 23

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mackenna Roberson;1;1;1;6

Ava Case;2;1;0;7

Marley McLellan;4;0;0;8

Rylie Niles;2;0;1;5

Jordan Hill;0;1;0;3

Lyric Kriner;4;0;0;8

Amber MacNeil;5;0;0;10

Olivia Estes;3;0;3;9

Sameen Shaukat;0;0;0;0

Totals;21;3;5;56

Berlin-New Lebanon

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sophie Ericson;1;0;0;2

Nora Colin;1;1;0;5

McKenzie Krause;4;1;0;11

Rebecca Madsen;1;1;0;5

Lilly Gardell;0;0;0;0

Hannah Mace;0;0;0;0

Riley Robertson;0;0;0;0

Alexandra Pierce;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;3;0;23

Hoosick Falls;10;13;15;18 — 56

Berlin-NL;4;8;5;6 — 23

EMMA WILLARD 69, WATERFORD 21

League: Wasaren League

Emma Willard

;2P;3P;FT;TP

E Shields;7;1;9;26

B Harris;2;0;0;4

R Kaur;2;0;1;5

A Shields;4;1;2;13

M Li;4;0;2;10

A Raj;5;0;1;11

Totals;24;2;15;69

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Isabella Vecchio;1;0;0;2

Piper Morris;1;1;0;5

Natalie Rich;1;0;0;2

Sophia Belonga;3;1;0;9

Skyler Kennedy;0;0;1;1

Maddy Atwood;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;2;1;21

Emma Willard;15;21;23;10 — 69

Waterford;11;2;6;2 — 21

HADLEY-LUZERNE 39, GRANVILLE 21

League: Adirondack League, Tuesday

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anita Daley;0;0;0;0

Sarah Abbott;1;0;0;2

Gabby Mosher;0;0;0;0

Gabby Graham;3;0;0;6

Jordanna Kenny;6;0;0;12

Cayden Williams;0;1;0;3

Madison Lent;5;0;2;12

Leena Haskell;2;0;0;4

Totals;17;1;2;39

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Megan Hover;0;0;0;0

Hanna Ingleston;0;0;0;0

NIcole Arnold;0;0;0;0

Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2

Melissa Beaver;0;0;0;0

Haylie Barber;0;0;0;0

Kerri Jennings;1;0;0;2

Jordan Chadwick;0;0;0;0

Lilly Strout;1;0;2;4

Laura Arnold;1;0;0;2

Aspen Williams;0;0;0;0

Rachel Beaver;0;0;0;0

Lauren Bascom;0;1;0;3

Bailey Phillips;4;0;0;8

Totals;8;1;2;21

H.-Luzerne;5;12;11;11 — 39

Granville;5;9;3;4 — 21

Other stats: Lent (HL) 12 rebounds.

Notes: Madison Lent recorded a triple-double 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals. Jordanna Kenny and Anita Daley also provided a spark for the Eagles. Granville senior Bailey Phillips provided the spark for the home team.

