ROUNDUP: Salem, Warrensburg earn Adirondack crossover wins

SALEM 55, FORT ANN 25
League: Adirondack League
Site: Crossover
Fort Ann
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Natalie Cody;1;0;0;2
Addyson Burch;0;0;0;0
Adrianna Sharrow;0;0;0;0
Madison Freebern;2;0;1;5
Brooke Wright;4;0;0;8
Kayleigh Hardy;0;0;1;1
Ella Godway;1;0;1;3
Cherokie Steves;1;0;3;5
Savannah Aratare;0;0;0;0
Summer Iacoburri;0;0;1;1
Totals;9;0;7;25
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amber Terry;5;1;3;16
Katy Sweenor;2;0;1;5
Brook Tellstone;1;0;0;2
Alyssa Vandacar;2;0;1;5
MaryKate McPhee;4;4;4;24
Annabelle Dean;0;0;0;0
Matty Jackson;0;0;1;1
Taylor Cary;0;0;0;0
Allyssa McGraw;1;0;0;2
Sierra Phillips;0;0;0;0
Totals;15;5;10;55
Fort Ann;11;4;6;4 — 25
Salem;8;19;18;10 — 55
WARRENSBURG 36, HADLEY-LUZERNE 27
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg (13-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kara Bacon;3;0;2;8
Abigail Cheney;0;0;0;0
Kailey Bacon;1;1;0;5
Olivia Frazier;2;1;3;10
Bridget Anaman;0;0;0;0
Audrey Steves;0;0;0;0
Carla Sherman;1;1;0;5
Hope Sherman;2;0;4;8
Totals;9;3;9;36
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anita Daley;0;0;0;0
Sarah Abbott;1;0;1;3
Gabby Mosher;0;2;0;6
Gabby Graham;0;0;0;0
Jordanna Kenny;3;1;2;11
Cayden Williams;0;0;0;0
Madison Lent;3;0;1;7
Leena Haskell;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;3;4;27
Warrensburg;13;1;10;12 — 36
H.-Luzerne;5;4;4;14 — 27
HOOSICK FALLS 56,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 23
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mackenna Roberson;1;1;1;6
Ava Case;2;1;0;7
Marley McLellan;4;0;0;8
Rylie Niles;2;0;1;5
Jordan Hill;0;1;0;3
Lyric Kriner;4;0;0;8
Amber MacNeil;5;0;0;10
Olivia Estes;3;0;3;9
Sameen Shaukat;0;0;0;0
Totals;21;3;5;56
Berlin-New Lebanon
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sophie Ericson;1;0;0;2
Nora Colin;1;1;0;5
McKenzie Krause;4;1;0;11
Rebecca Madsen;1;1;0;5
Lilly Gardell;0;0;0;0
Hannah Mace;0;0;0;0
Riley Robertson;0;0;0;0
Alexandra Pierce;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;3;0;23
Hoosick Falls;10;13;15;18 — 56
Berlin-NL;4;8;5;6 — 23
EMMA WILLARD 69, WATERFORD 21
League: Wasaren League
Emma Willard
;2P;3P;FT;TP
E Shields;7;1;9;26
B Harris;2;0;0;4
R Kaur;2;0;1;5
A Shields;4;1;2;13
M Li;4;0;2;10
A Raj;5;0;1;11
Totals;24;2;15;69
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Isabella Vecchio;1;0;0;2
Piper Morris;1;1;0;5
Natalie Rich;1;0;0;2
Sophia Belonga;3;1;0;9
Skyler Kennedy;0;0;1;1
Maddy Atwood;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;2;1;21
Emma Willard;15;21;23;10 — 69
Waterford;11;2;6;2 — 21
HADLEY-LUZERNE 39, GRANVILLE 21
League: Adirondack League, Tuesday
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anita Daley;0;0;0;0
Sarah Abbott;1;0;0;2
Gabby Mosher;0;0;0;0
Gabby Graham;3;0;0;6
Jordanna Kenny;6;0;0;12
Cayden Williams;0;1;0;3
Madison Lent;5;0;2;12
Leena Haskell;2;0;0;4
Totals;17;1;2;39
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Megan Hover;0;0;0;0
Hanna Ingleston;0;0;0;0
NIcole Arnold;0;0;0;0
Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2
Melissa Beaver;0;0;0;0
Haylie Barber;0;0;0;0
Kerri Jennings;1;0;0;2
Jordan Chadwick;0;0;0;0
Lilly Strout;1;0;2;4
Laura Arnold;1;0;0;2
Aspen Williams;0;0;0;0
Rachel Beaver;0;0;0;0
Lauren Bascom;0;1;0;3
Bailey Phillips;4;0;0;8
Totals;8;1;2;21
H.-Luzerne;5;12;11;11 — 39
Granville;5;9;3;4 — 21
Other stats: Lent (HL) 12 rebounds.
Notes: Madison Lent recorded a triple-double 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals. Jordanna Kenny and Anita Daley also provided a spark for the Eagles. Granville senior Bailey Phillips provided the spark for the home team.