FORT EDWARD — Altwon Webster scored 15 points and Josh Harrington added 12 Thursday night as the Salem boys basketball team earned its first win of the season, 49-35 over Fort Edward in an Adirondack League crossover game.

Stephen Yakubec added nine points for the Generals, who improved to 1-17 on the season.

Beau Boucher led the Flying Forts (2-17) with 10 points, and Zach Bartholomew and Mike Glass added eight points apiece.

FORT ANN 44, CORINTH 35: Javier Hernandez scored 12 points and Garrett Brown added 10 to lead the Cardinals to a crossover win. Riley Stranahan added eight points and seven rebounds for Fort Ann.

Corinth was led by Cameron Wiseman's 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WARRENSBURG 67, FORT ANN 27: The Burghers wrapped up a 14-6 regular season with a crossover win over Fort Ann, as Elli York finished with a career-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Kara Bacon added 14 points, seven assists and four steals for Warrensburg, which also got 11 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and five assists from Hope Sherman. Zailey Baker and Karla Sherman each grabbed seven boards, and Bridget Anaman had eight points off the bench.

Natalie Cody led the Cardinals with 11 points and Angel Aratare added 10.

GREENWICH 77, MECHANICVILLE 40: The undefeated Witches jumped out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead and cruised to another Wasaren League victory Wednesday night.

Grace Autiello led Greenwich (14-0, 19-0) with 21 points and Brooke Kuzmich added 19. Cate Abate contributed 12 points and Norah Niesz chipped in with nine for the Witches, who are ranked fifth in the state in Class C.

Ella Zecca led the Red Raiders with 19 points.

Greenwich is scheduled to play Tamarac in the Wasaren League championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hoosic Valley High School.

BALLSTON SPA 62, GLENS FALLS 31: Gianna Endieveri netted 14 points to lead Glens Falls, but the team fell to 8-11 on the season.

Olivia Verdile led the Scotties with 23 points, and Payton Messina scored nine.

Glens Falls plays Gloversville on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. in the Foothills Council Showcase at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany.