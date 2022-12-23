ROUNDUP: Rojas, Witches top Cambridge

Adrianna Rojas was among four Greenwich players scoring in double figures as the Witches defeated Cambridge 66-32 in a Wasaren League girls basketball game on Friday.

Rojas scored 19 points, Brooke Kuzmich recorded 15 and Grace Autiello and Norah Neisz added 13 each. Greenwich (7-0) was up 36-11 at the half.

Alexis Austin scored nine points and went five for six from the free-throw line for Cambridge (5-3). Tristann Crandall finished with eight points, Samantha Crandall had seven and Schuylar Nolan contributed six.

QUEENSBURY 51, AMSTERDAM 37: Shea Canavan turned in a 27-point game as the Spartans defeated the Rams on Thursday night.

Queensbury played only six players in the Foothills Council game.

Canavan went seven for eight from the free-throw line and scored 11 points in the third quarter, when Queensbury outscored Amsterdam 18-5. Dyllan Ray and Aislynn Dixon scored eight points apiece and Kayla Zehr added seven points.

Overall, the Spartans were 15 for 20 from the foul line.

Annika Fedullo led Amsterdam's scorers with nine points.