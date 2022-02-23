ROUNDUP: Rojas scores 27 as Witches improve to 22-0

Adrianna Rojas scored 27 points and Norah Niesz added 18 as Greenwich breezed past Chatham in a Class C quarterfinal game at home. The Witches improved to 22-0.

Duanesburg opened up a big lead in the second quarter and went on to end Cambridge's season in another class C game.

GREENWICH 78, CHATHAM 20

Class C Quarterfinal

Chatham

2P 3P FT TP

Erin Madsen 2 0 0 4

Grace Brennan 2 0 0 4

Ally Engel 3 0 0 6

Abby Taylor 2 0 0 4

MArsy Chudy 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 0 0 20

Greenwich (22-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Grace Autiello 0 3 2 11

Brooke Kuzmich 0 1 0 3

Kiley Allen 1 0 0 2

Adrianna Rojas 6 3 6 27

Reegan Mullen 1 0 0 2

Norah Niesz 3 4 0 18

Cate Abate 2 0 0 4

Olivia Davis 1 0 0 2

Kendall Hamilton 0 1 0 3

Maddy Curley 3 0 0 6

Totals 17 12 8 78

Chatham 10 4 2 4 — 20

Greenwich 9 22 31 16 — 78

Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 9 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Niesz (Gre) 4 assists.

Up next: Second-seeded Greenwich advances to play Berne-Knox in the semifinals on Tuesday at Colonie (6 p.m.).

DUANESBURG 62, CAMBRIDGE 29

Class C Quarterfinal

Cambridge (12-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Claire Toleman 1 0 0 2

Stasia Epler 3 2 6 18

Chelle Daniels 1 0 0 2

Schuylar Nolan 1 0 1 3

Alexis Austin 1 0 0 2

Charonne Berthiaume 1 0 0 2

Totals 8 2 7 29

Duanesburg

2P 3P FT TP

Ella Moses 1 0 0 2

Alex Moses 2 0 0 4

Madison Meyer 3 0 1 7

Cassidy Miakisz 6 0 1 13

Lauren Capron 1 0 0 2

Allison O’Hanlon 3 6 3 27

Hannah Mulhern 2 0 3 7

Totals 18 6 8 62

Cambridge 3 6 11 9 — 29

Duanesburg 11 21 14 16 — 62

