ROUNDUP: Rojas scores 27 as Witches improve to 22-0

Adrianna Rojas scored 27 points and Norah Niesz added 18 as Greenwich breezed past Chatham in a Class C quarterfinal game at home. The Witches improved to 22-0.
Duanesburg opened up a big lead in the second quarter and went on to end Cambridge's season in another class C game.
GREENWICH 78, CHATHAM 20
Class C Quarterfinal
Chatham
2P 3P FT TP
Erin Madsen 2 0 0 4
Grace Brennan 2 0 0 4
Ally Engel 3 0 0 6
Abby Taylor 2 0 0 4
MArsy Chudy 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 0 0 20
Greenwich (22-0)
People are also reading…
2P 3P FT TP
Grace Autiello 0 3 2 11
Brooke Kuzmich 0 1 0 3
Kiley Allen 1 0 0 2
Adrianna Rojas 6 3 6 27
Reegan Mullen 1 0 0 2
Norah Niesz 3 4 0 18
Cate Abate 2 0 0 4
Olivia Davis 1 0 0 2
Kendall Hamilton 0 1 0 3
Maddy Curley 3 0 0 6
Totals 17 12 8 78
Chatham 10 4 2 4 — 20
Greenwich 9 22 31 16 — 78
Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 9 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Niesz (Gre) 4 assists.
Up next: Second-seeded Greenwich advances to play Berne-Knox in the semifinals on Tuesday at Colonie (6 p.m.).
DUANESBURG 62, CAMBRIDGE 29
Class C Quarterfinal
Cambridge (12-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Claire Toleman 1 0 0 2
Stasia Epler 3 2 6 18
Chelle Daniels 1 0 0 2
Schuylar Nolan 1 0 1 3
Alexis Austin 1 0 0 2
Charonne Berthiaume 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 2 7 29
Duanesburg
2P 3P FT TP
Ella Moses 1 0 0 2
Alex Moses 2 0 0 4
Madison Meyer 3 0 1 7
Cassidy Miakisz 6 0 1 13
Lauren Capron 1 0 0 2
Allison O’Hanlon 3 6 3 27
Hannah Mulhern 2 0 3 7
Totals 18 6 8 62
Cambridge 3 6 11 9 — 29
Duanesburg 11 21 14 16 — 62
BRACKETS: Sectional boys and girls basketball
Class AA Boys Basketball
Class A Boys Basketball
Class B Boys Basketball
Class CC Boys Basketball
Class C Boys Basketball
Class D Boys Basketball
Section VII Boys Basketball
Class AA Girls Basketball
Class A Girls Basketball
Class B Girls Basketball
Class C Girls Basketball
Class D Girls Basketball
Section VII Girls Basketball
The updated high school sports playoff schedule for the next two weeks.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, photos and brackets from sectional playoffs
-
Dingmon, DeLisle Corinth pull away in quarterfinal, stay unbeaten
-
ROUNDUP: Cards, Hartford move on to quarterfinals
-
PHOTOS: Salem at Fort Ann boys basketball
- 9 updates